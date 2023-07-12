Kem Cetinay: what is the Love Island 2017 winner doing now?

After a decade of Love Island there have been hundreds of contestants who have strolled through the neon heart shaped archway on the look out for love.

Some go on to be wildly successful, Molly-Mae Hague we see you, whereas others are but foot notes on the list of Love Island alumni.

One unforgettable Islander comes in the form of Love Island 2017 winner, Kem Cetinay.

Kem and his bromance with Chris Hughes is one of the reasons season three was so iconic. Spitting bars with Chris, cutting everyone's hair and kicking off when Amber Davies, who Kem won the show with, was picked to go for a date with Theo Campbell.

"Who the f * * k's Theo? Who's Theo?"

Truly outstanding telly.

Since then Kem has starred on Dancing on Ice, been involved in some presenting roles and taken part in Soccer Aid.

Kem won love Island in 2017

Who is Kem Cetinay?

A contestant on Love Island 2017, Kem is a reality TV star, barber, influencer and business owner.

Before going into the villa Kem claimed he is responsible for some of the best haircuts in showbiz.

"I've done hair for Spencer Matthews, Calum Best, and the TOWIE boys, Pete Wicks, Arg, the standard guys. I get on well with them.

"I do look at the way girls react to them and I do think, 'I wouldn't mind a bit of that,'" he said at the time.

What does Kem Cetinay do?

Prior to entering the villa Kem was a barber and after winning alongside Amber, he has been involved in a few different projects.

In 2017 he released a grime single alongside villa bestie Chris called Little Bit Leave It, which reached number 15. The duo also starred in Celebrity Hunted for Stand Up To Cancer and the game show You vs. Chris & Kem.

On his lonesome, Kem furthered his career by taking part in Dancing on Ice and was the backstage correspondent for the 2019 and 2020 series.

Kem also has a fashion range with Primark and like all Love Island alumni dabbles in influencing.

Where is Kem Cetinay from?

He is an Essex lad through and through.

kem out and about

How old is Kem Cetinay?

Kem is 27 years old. His birthday is 25 April and he was born in 1996.

How tall is Kem Cetinay?

Kem was the shortest guy during the 2017 series and according to his mum he's 5ft 8in.

"We're a short family," she told new! magazine.

Did Kem Cetinay rap in the Love Island villa?

Yes he sure did and everyone was obsessed. Here's Kem and Marcel Somerville spitting bars in the villa...

Are Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes still friends?

The majority of Love Island relationships don't last but the friendships usually do and that includes Chris and Kem's.

In a TikTok, during a Q&A, Kem opened up about whether he's still friends with Chris.

"Of course, that's my bro," he admitted.

What happened when Kem Cetinay was on Love Island?

Kem was a key player in Love Island 2017 and went on to win the series alongside Amber Davies, with his BFF Chris coming in third with the always iconic Olivia Attwood.

Kem was coupled up with Amber from day six but when Casa Amor hit all hell broke loose and Kem returned to the main villa with Chyna Ellis on his arm and Amber had coupled up with Nathan Joseph.

It didn't take long for Kem and Amber to rekindle their romance, sure Kem spent a hot second with Georgia Harrison, but ultimately the duo coupled up again a week or so later before taking home the £50k prize.

What happened with Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies?

During their time in the villa they were like Romeo and Juliet 2.0. Kem gave Amber an adorable string bracelet to show his love and Ambz even hid a scented thong in his packing. Who said romance is dead?

Kem asked Amber to be his girlfriend, leaving the cutest trail with everyone's phones and a delicately placed a flower tugged from the villa garden next to each one.

However, the couple split in December 2017, lasting just six months outside the sunny climes of the villa.

They may have split years ago but it appears that they're still on good term because in a recent TikTok he admitted, "We're good mates".

Was Kem Cetinay on TOWIE?

Not every Essex celeb goes on TOWIE (unfortunately) and that's including Kem. Back when he was still dating Amber, in 2017, he shut down TOWIE rumours.

"No, me going on TOWIE has never been discussed. It was obvious for people to assume that because I'm from Essex and I know the guys on there.

"But for me like at the moment that's not the type of route I want to go down because I want to do things with Amber," he told The Sun.

Kem Cetinay and Soccer Aid

The Love Island winner is often involved in the Soccer Aid charity match and plays for the rest of the world due to his Turkish Cypriot roots. Kem also happens to be the top-scorer in the world of Soccer Aid having made five successful goals during his matches.

Kem is top scorer in soccer aid

Does Kem Cetinay have Instagram ?