Love Island’s ‘intimidating’ new bombshell revealed

We’re only two days into Love Island 2023 but we already get the vibe that this series is going to be up there with the likes of series two, three and five – in other words, it’s going to be a classic.

We’re already obsessed with the likes of Molly Marsh, Ruchee Gurung and Tyrique Hyde and that’s before we even get started on FIT bombshell Zachariah Noble.

But Love Island bosses are never one to let us rest and they’re already switching things up yet again by throwing in a second new arrival, Whitney Adebayo, and she sounds like she’s going to spice things right up.

Whitney is the latest Love Island bombshell ©ITV Pictures

When asked why she’s single, the London-based entrepreneur admitted that she “might intimidate” men as she can be “too much to handle”.

“I know what I want and I’m very picky,” she added.

In her pre-show interview, Whitney also said, “I don’t lack in any aspect, I’m that girl,” and, “Why would you not want to date me? I’ve got triple B’s - bum, boobs and brains.”

Honestly, she sounds like a Love Island ICON in the making.

Tonight’s episode (Wednesday 7 June) will see Whitney enter the villa for a beach date with newly single André Furtado. But will the pair hit it off or will she steal someone else’s man? In the words of RuPaul, we can’t wait to see how this turns out.

Whitney will date André Furtado when she enters the villa ©ITV Pictures

Who is Whitney Adebayo?

Whitney is the latest Love Island 2023 bombshell confirmed to be entering the villa.

How old is Whitney Adebayo?

She's 25 years old.

Where is Whitney Adebayo from?

Whitney is from London.

Meet the latest Love Island bombshell, Whitney ©ITV Pictures

What is Whitney Adebayo's job?

Whitney is an entrepreneur. She owns her own business Candy Corner, which - confusingly - sells hair, not sweets.

Does Whitney Adebayo have Instagram?