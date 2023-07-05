You NEED to see Love Island fitlord Lochan Nowacki without a beard

We're at that point in Casa Amor now where we're finally starting to learn the names of this new collective of bloodthirsty bombshells as they crack on with all their might for a chance at remaining in the Love Island game.

We're also at the stage when some Casa bombshells are essentially edited out of the show (looking at you Danielle Mazhindu and Benjamin Noel – or I guess we're not looking, are we?). Those Love Island 2023 producers really are the most brutal of bosses.

One Casa Amor bombshell who is certainly making his presence known (a giant mass of muscly presence, we might add) is fitlord Lochan Nowacki who appears to be forming a strong connection with Love Island 2023 icon Whitney Adebayo – not to mention staring directly into her soul and serving up a bunch of home truths before snogging her face off. To quote Whit, it's giving soulmate.

Whitney and Lochan share a smooch in Casa Amor ©©ITV Plc

Anyway, unless something drastically gag-worthy happens in the next 24 hours, it's pretty much a given that Whitney is going to be walking back into the main villa hand-in-hand with Lochan, and then our money's on them winning the bloomin' thing and going on to overthrow Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury as the next Love Island power couple; then they'll have a baby called Thumper together.

As per, we're getting carried away, but we'd be very surprised if Lochan doesn't gain full Islander status in the next few hours, so naturally, we've been learning everything we can about the stacked, bearded stud – including the fact that he hasn't always sported such signature face fuzz (obvs - puberty) and that without it, he looks TOTALLY different.

Scrolling right down his Instagram grid we found various snaps of a clean-shaven Lochan from a few years ago, and honestly, we're still not convinced it's actually him. So, over to you lot.

Either way, this Casa bombshell can clearly rock both looks (a rare find) and we're utterly here for both.

But what else do we need to know about the future Mr Whitney Adebayo? Well...

Who is Lochan Nowacki?

Lochan is a Love Island 2023 Casa Amor bombshell and has all eyes for show icon Whitney rn. We hope.

How old is Lochan Nowacki?

He is 25 years old.

Where is Lochan Nowacki from?

Lochan is from Windsor.

Lochan has been getting all kinds of close to Whitney Adebayo in Casa Amor ©ITV Pictures

What does Lochan Nowacki do for a living?

He is an account manager.

What is Lochan Nowacki looking for on Love Island?

Believe it or not, when asked which of the girls he had his eye on in his pre-Casa interview, Lochan didn't even utter Queen Whitney's name. Gasp.

Instead, he said, "My top is definitely Kady [ McDermott ]. She seems like a very grounded person, and has that mature side to her but you know she can have a lot of fun. I like her maturity compared to some of the other girls. She’s very much taking her time to build on relationships and speak to people. And she’s obviously gorgeous! Ella would have been someone from the start - she’s someone I would go for in the outside world, but I can also see her and Ty are pretty locked off. If both in a relationship were to say ‘we’re locked off’ I fully respect that. As it stands right now that would be more of a friendship vibe. Catherine is up there a lot for me as well. She’s brainy, she’s smart, she’s obviously very good looking and she just seems very easy going, someone I’d have a lot of fun with. I think her and Scott are cool but they haven’t had any tests. My third would definitely be Leah. It’s that maturity again. Those three are the most mature and grounded which I find really attractive."

AND WHITNEY.