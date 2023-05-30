Mehdi Edno: meet one of Love Island’s HOTTEST ever Islanders

We've only just got over the last cohort of feral Love Island stars thanks to the winter series becoming a regular fixture, and now ITV have unleashed another dozen upon us for the summer edition of the show. Not that we're really complaining; especially when they look like new boy Mehdi Edno, a gorgeous French hunk who is suddenly making us regret choosing Drama over French at A-Level. Oh, well, at least with that drama A-Level we can at least pretend to know French for a little while should we ever interview/flirt with him...

The London/Bordeaux-based is the all-round, total package and we realise we say this every year, but he might just be the hottest Islander yet.

Not only is French – the language of love – his native tongue, but he's tall, dark, handsome, works hard and has a Masters degree; so he's smart, as well as criminally good looking. Oh, and apparently he likes a "MILF", so you don't have to have been born in this millennium to catch his eye.

He's looking for depth and experience (at least that's the narrative we've already concocted for him in our 34-year-old minds).

Medhi is an OG Love Island 2023 star ©(©ITV Plc)

Most impressive of all – and that's already a comprehensive tick sheet – is that he's managed to survive those dreaded Love Island press shots – you know, the shots that could make Maya Jama look like a 6/10 – still looking half fit. Or maybe we're just too distracted by those giant feet?

The less said about the shorts the better.

Mehdi's Love Island press shot ©(©ITV Plc)

Naturally, we've had a little Instagram stalk too, and, yeah, it's safe to say this guy is the human embodiment of the flame emoji. Although, we have to say we prefer him with his Prince Charming locks over the Ron Hall look, but hey, we're patient when it's worth it and that head of hair will grow in the villa (and we know they're stingy with the trims).

Who is Mehdi Edno?

Mehdi will be one of the first Islanders to enter the Love Island 2023 (summer edition villa) on Monday 5 June 2023.

How old is Mehdi Edno?

He is 26 years old.

Where is Mehdi Edno from?

Originally from France, Mehdi splits his time between Bordeaux and London.

What does Mehdi Edno do for a living?

Mehdi is a communications manager. With a French accent? Phwoar. Our knees just went.

He's spent the last few years working and doing his Masters degree in communication.

Why is Mehdi single?

He says he's been far too busy with work to find love, but is now ready to settle down; which either means player or he wants to be an influencer. Either way, we're buying what he's selling.

What gives Mehdi the 'ick'?

He told ITV, "Clingy girls, and girls that act and talk in a childish way. I like a sophisticated girl who looks after herself."

What's Mehdi's idea of the perfect first date?

He says, "For me a picnic is very romantic. A picnic on a private, secluded beach."

Does Mehdi have Instagram?

Oui. You can follow him at @mehdiedno, but remember, none of the Islanders, nor their family and friends will have access to their social accounts until they have left the villa.

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 5th June on ITV2 and ITVX.