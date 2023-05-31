Love Island’s Jess Harding reveals the bizarre thing that gives her the ick

Err, what excuses did the Love Islandcontestants say before the 'ick' became a thing?

Olivia Attwood coined the term during her time in the Spanish villa during Love Island 2017 and the iconic phrase has gone on to became a staple when a romance isn't quite working out. Not just on the dating show but in every day chat, even among us mortals and it's a running theme on social media as well.

The phrase is so iconic that every time a new batch of Islanders grace us with their presence we are informed what gives them the dreaded 'ick,' and every year the responses are ever more ludicrous than the last.

Jess Harding, who is looking for romance on Love Island 2023 admitted that the one thing she simply CANNOT get on board with is, "Lunch Boxes," and sorry what?

"Just go to Tesco and get a meal deal," she added and as much as we love a meal deal more than most, bringing left over pasta to work is not only cheaper but surely is better for the environment. We don't know the ins and outs of that logic, we're not environmentalists but it seems legit.

Jess didn't stop there as she confessed, "Another one is when a boy runs for the train and the train goes without him."

That doesn't necessarily gives us the ick but it does make us laugh. She finished her rant but admitting another no-go which we happen to agree with.

"When a guy stunts for money, that’s an ick. Showing off all their designer clothes because most of the time they’re probably fake anyway!"

When chatting about why she's single, Jess admitted, "Because every boy is giving me the ick at the moment."

When you have a list of 'icks' as long as your arm, Jess, that'll happen but the Londoner is hoping heading off to sunny 'ole Spain will do just the trick.

"I feel like it’s fate because I’m saving myself for Mr Right in the villa," she added.

Who is Jess Harding?

Jess is one of the first Islanders heading to Spain to find love in the villa.

How old Jess Harding?

Jess is 22 years old.

Where is Jess Harding from?

She is from London.

What does Jess Harding do?

Jess is an aesthetics practitioner.

How would Jess Harding's friends describe her?

By the sounds of things Jess looks to be the perfect Islander who is set to make for great TV as she said her friends would say, "That I’m a drama queen, unique, loud, crazy and bright."

Does Jess Harding have Instagram?

For sure @jesshardingxo