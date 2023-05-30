Here’s why Ella Thomas is following in Megan Barton Hanson’s footsteps

The Love Island press pack arriving at heatworld HQ means one thing in our eyes – summer is officially upon us.

Nothing screams summer quite like Love Island's infamous techno intro, girls in metallic bikinis and boys in neon trunks and, of course, those always questionable promo pics.

One of the hopefuls taking part in Love Island 2023 and on the hunt for true love is Ella Thomas.

The model not only has a Hollywood claim to fame but is giving some serious Megan Barton-Hanson energy with her work experience.

Ella explained, "I’ve been in a Headie One and Burna Burna Boy music video." Casual.

Controversial contestant Megan appeared in a Giggs video before her stint on the dating show back on Love Island 2018 and has gone on to be WILDLY successful.

The bombshell made for hella good TV when she turned up and stole Wes Nelson away from Laura Anderson, it was a bold move and not everyone was #TeamMegan, but the glamour model wasn't afraid to break a few hearts in order to get what she wanted.

Megan and Wes stayed together through to the end where they came in fourth place, the duo didn't last on the outside but Megan has gone on to thrive in the world of showbiz.

Not only does Megan have her own podcast, is a columnist for Vice magazine but she is one of the most successful stars on the OnlyFans platform.

Ella also admitted she has worked alongside one of Hollywood's greatest actors, "I was once an extra in World War Z. I was 12 years old when I filmed it and got to meet Brad Pitt which was cool."

When we were twelve we were watching That's So Raven and battling with our mum about getting highlights.

Who is Ella Thomas?

Ella is one of the OG Islanders from Love Island 2023. Summer version obvs – the winter show is long gone.

How old is Ella Thomas?

Ella is 23 years old.

Where is Ella Thomas from?

Scottish babe Ella is from Glasgow.

What does Ella Thomas do?

She is a model and her Instagram certainly proves it.

What is Ella Thomas' favourite Love Island moment from the past ten years?

The romance reality show has been part of our lives for nearly an entire decade and when asked what her fave moment was from any series was, Ella offered up a brilliant answer.

A truly iconic scene from Love Island 2019; nobody messes with Hurricane Vakili and Jordan found that out the hard way.

Which celebrities would Ella Thomas want as her villa mates?

A girl after our own heart, Ella would love to be sharing a villa with Hollywood heartthrob, "Michael B Jordan because he’s my celebrity crush."

But clearly a girl with style, Ella also admitted, "I’d also pick Rihanna and Beyoncé because they are queens and who wouldn’t want to meet them?!"

Does Ella Thomas have Instagram?

Of course she does, she is a model and it is the 21st century. Follow her at @ellathomas _.