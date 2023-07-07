Ella Thomas’ best Love Island outfits and where to shop them

Bringing back the vibes of the classic 90s model, is Ms Ella Thomas. We are here today to celebrate Ella Thomas' best outfits and where we can shop them for ourselves. But first - who is Ella Thomas? A day-dot contestant on Love Island season ten, Ella stunned with her snatched face, stunning long limbs and catwalk strut. I mean, who else can walk away from an argument looking so damn iconic?
Ella always has a memorable outfit up her sleeve, and we eagerly wait to see what the Islander wears every night. Who cares about the nightly speech around the champagne flutes - can all the Islanders move out of the way so we can see what Ella is wearing, please?
So, if you've been eyeing an Ella Thomas outfit whilst watching the show, and wondered whether you could grab the garment yourself, good news. We've got the ultimate list of the best Ella Thomas outfits and where to shop them. Some of them are designer and therefore have designer prices. Well, we here at heat won't have you spending your whole salary on a shopping spree. Save that extra money for your iced coffee addiction, hun. You can dress like Ella on a budget, whilst looking like a baller as she does.
SHOP: Ella Thomas' best outfits and where to buy them
Lime green is the colour of summer 2023, and Ella certainly proved that with this stunning blazer dress from Jacquemus. If you fancy saving a bit of money, we've got a brilliant dupe for the dress too.
EXACT: JACQUEMUS Bari Neon Cutout Woven Mini Dress (£295, was £590)
DUPE: ASOS Unique21 Utility Belted Blazer Dress in Lime (£27.50, was £55)
During the Island's double denim party, Ella rocked this now iconic double denim look. After Tasha Ghouri, Ella has taken on the helm of the double-denim queen of the villa.
EXACT: P.E Nation Runaway Bra in Mid Blue Denim (£48), currently sold out
DUPE: boohoo Plunge Front Denim Bralet (£9.60, was £12)
DUPE: PrettyLittleThing Dark Blue Wash Cut Out Asymmetric Waistband Cargo Jeans (£35)
In a dramatic Casa Amor return, Ella still slayed in this cut-out flirtatious dress from Capala. If you're in an awkward post-casa situation, you might as well do it looking gorgeous.
EXACT: Capala FYA Dress - Flare (£75)
DUPE: boohoo Tropical Mesh Printed Maxi Dress (£20, was £25)
What an iconic shot - Ella and Molly sneaking a look at their men on a date. And who could forget - "It's giving bad b*tch", "Whitney?", "Sorry". Ella looked too good in this cropped denim look from Jaded.
EXACT: Jaded Denim Assassin Ultra Crop Jacket (£70), Jaded Assasin Micro Mini Skirt (£65) and PLT White Bandage Corset Top (£28)
DUPE: PrettyLittleThing Washed Lilac Extreme Cropped Denim Jacket (£24)
We couldn't get enough of Ella's black cargo trousers from Maniere De Voir, with belt detailing and deep cargo pockets. Pair with a cowl neckline-style crop top, and you're good to go.
EXACT: Maniere De Voir Carpenter Cargo Trousers (£99.99)
DUPE: PrettyLittleThing Twill High-Waisted Cargo Trousers (£35)
DUPE: boohoo Acetate Slinky Cowl Neck Top (£9.60, was £12)
Ella wore a gorgeous cutout dress from Cult Gaia, with a bra silhouette and open-back detailing. We found a stunning dupe on PLT which will give you the exact same vibes.
EXACT: Cult Gaia Serita Dress (£280)
DUPE: PrettyLittleThing Ring Detail Knitted Maxi Dress (£30)
Ella looked fab in this beautiful brown number by House Of CB. Don't fancy paying £149? We've got you - guess who found the perfect dupe on ASOS?
EXACT: House Of CB Baby Mini Dress (£149)
DUPE: ASOS Gilli Strappy Bodycon Mini Dress (£16 was £48)
Ella looked stunning in this blue Wolf & Badger bikini set. We can't get enough of the satin material, either. So shiny 😍.
EXACT: Wolf & Badger Sporty-Kini Top (£137) and matching Sporty-Kini Bottoms (£129)
DUPE: Bershka Satin Bikini - Bright Blue (£13) and matching Bershka Tie Side Bikini Bottoms - Bright Blue (£3.50)
Even in the face of elimination, Ella looked effortlessly chic in this one-shoulder number. Ella radiated space energy in this stunning mini dress by CouCoo, and we couldn't get enough.
EXACT: CouCoo One Shoulder Mini Dress (£85)
DUPE: Public Desire One Shoulder Ruched Dress (£32)
Have we recovered from this iconic fight? Never. During a heated night in the villa, Ella stunned in this gorgeous Snoh Jumpsuit by WMNS Wear. Don't fancy spending £75? We've found an identical one for £32.
EXACT: WMNS Wear Snoh Jumpsuit (£75)
DUPE: Missy Empire White Jumpsuit (£32)
Ella stunned in a gorgeous LBD complete with cut-out and asymmetric detailing. Another day another slay. We've got the original as well as a fantastic dupe from EGO.
EXACT: Coucoo Asymmetric Mini Dress (£90)
DUPE: EGO One Shoulder Cut Out Dress (£23)
In her first kiss with Tyrique (so cute), we saw Ella wear this gorgeous Oh Polly dress. Unfortunately, it's nearly sold out, but we've got a good dupe from the high street.
EXACT: Oh Polly Plunge Neck Long Sleeve Mini Dress in Olive (£30, was £50)
DUPE: Cider Mesh Halter Knotted Cowl Neck Mini Dress (£15.90)
Ella entered the villa in gold fashion with this EGO three-piece swimsuit. And we couldn't keep our eyes off her, really. Stunning. Get the exact set for just over £20 - bargain.
EXACT: EGO Halterneck Bikini Top and Tie Side Bottoms - Gold Metallic (£22)
This lovely dress from Oh Polly looked perfect on Ella. Featuring cut-out and mesh detailing, it's the ideal outfit for a summer party. Bring on the cocktails.
MORE: of our best outfit articles for the Love Island summer 2023 girls...
Molly Marsh is BACK and these are her best Love Island outfits to date
The hottest body heat dresses as loved by Maya Jama and Ruchee Gurung
Ruby Barry is a Product Writer for heat, specialising in fashion and beauty. The team has nicknamed her “dupe queen”, as there’s not a product in the world she can’t find a cheaper alternative for.