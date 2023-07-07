Ella Thomas’ best Love Island outfits and where to shop them

Bringing back the vibes of the classic 90s model, is Ms Ella Thomas. We are here today to celebrate Ella Thomas' best outfits and where we can shop them for ourselves. But first - who is Ella Thomas? A day-dot contestant on Love Island season ten, Ella stunned with her snatched face, stunning long limbs and catwalk strut. I mean, who else can walk away from an argument looking so damn iconic?

Ella always has a memorable outfit up her sleeve, and we eagerly wait to see what the Islander wears every night. Who cares about the nightly speech around the champagne flutes - can all the Islanders move out of the way so we can see what Ella is wearing, please?

So, if you've been eyeing an Ella Thomas outfit whilst watching the show, and wondered whether you could grab the garment yourself, good news. We've got the ultimate list of the best Ella Thomas outfits and where to shop them. Some of them are designer and therefore have designer prices. Well, we here at heat won't have you spending your whole salary on a shopping spree. Save that extra money for your iced coffee addiction, hun. You can dress like Ella on a budget, whilst looking like a baller as she does.

MORE: of our best outfit articles for the Love Island summer 2023 girls...