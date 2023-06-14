Here’s where you can buy the Love Island gold champagne flutes

Love Island is back, so we're preparing to surrender our social lives for the next couple of months in order to watch all of the juicy drama unfold - and boy have we missed it.

As well as keeping up with all of the Islanders' outfits, love island bikinis and the mens' shirts, we'll make sure our beady eyes are peeled to catch all the little gems the viewers are loving this year.

We can't resist a good reality TV homeware steal, and we were pleased to see that the Love Island champagne flutes have had an upgrade since those white flutes. Perhaps taking inspiration from Love Is Blind, this year, the villa features some gorj gold champagne flutes - and we're already obsessed.

LOVE ISLAND SERIES 10 TX1 ITV2 AND ITVX Pictured: JESS HARDING AND RUCHEE GURUNG.

If you're ready to snap them up quicker than you can say "I've got a text", you'll be glad to know there are loads of options available on our favourite shopping destination - Amazon - and even better, they won't break the bank.

We'll be sippin' Prosecco from our fancy new flutes, struttin' in our Crocs. ✌️

Where to buy Love Island champagne flutes:

If you wanna look as GLOWY as those gold glasses (sorry), you'll be glad to know that ex-Love Islander, Millie Court, has recently revealed just how the girls kept themselves looking banging while in the villa.

“One of the villa staples was the Fenty Gloss Bomb in the colour Fenty Glow (£18). Me and the girls would literally go through a bottle of this a week, I’m not joking we were obsessed with it, and I now use it literally every single day."

Millie continues, "We were also obsessed with the HUDA eyeshadow palettes (£27) because they were perfect for every look, and the Maybelline Lash Sensational (£9.99) was my favourite mascara”.

We love to see it.