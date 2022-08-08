Love Island men’s shirts 2022: here’s where to shop them online

by Aimee Jakes and Ruby Barry |

Love Island 2022 is over and boy, what a season it has been.

There have been arguments, a Twinkle Twinkle Little Star serenade, and so many cheeky Hideaway flings. The Casa Amor drama officially ended us. And Adam Collard returned to the villa?! AKA Love Island's biggest player?! Shook. We're gonna need three to five working days to recover from this series.

We can't believe we won't be seeing our winners/parents Ekinde on our screens anymore. How did eight weeks travel so fast?

Let's be real though- the real star of the show (aside from the Crocs) is the men's funky yet stylish shirts.

After a year of neutrals and loungewear, we're fully into the mood-boosting outfits worn by Dami, Luca and Davide.

Because why bloody not, eh?

From Hawaiian floral shirts to sexy see-through linen shirts, here's where to shop the men of Love Island's outfits online. We've got the originals, as well as dupes- cause we're extra nice. We're not the type of people to make fun of a surname like Bish, dw. 🐟

SHOP: the shirts worn by the Love Island men 2022

Love Island x eBay: Everything you need to know

In previous Love Island years, we've seen fast fashion partners like Pretty Little Thing take over the Islander's wardrobes but this year the ITV show has taken a slightly different turn - they've partnered up with eBay.

This means that as well as their own outfits from home, the Islanders will be dressed up in eBay's best-selling second-hand options. Fashion stylists have been pulled in to source the best pre-loved clothes and the Islanders will be encouraged to re-wear and share their items.

eBay even has their own page for all the best Love Island clothes that you can shop straight from.