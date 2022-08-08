Love Island men’s shirts 2022: here’s where to shop them online

Love Island 2022 is over and boy, what a season it has been.
There have been arguments, a Twinkle Twinkle Little Star serenade, and so many cheeky Hideaway flings. The Casa Amor drama officially ended us. And Adam Collard returned to the villa?! AKA Love Island's biggest player?! Shook. We're gonna need three to five working days to recover from this series.
We can't believe we won't be seeing our winners/parents Ekinde on our screens anymore. How did eight weeks travel so fast?
Let's be real though- the real star of the show (aside from the Crocs) is the men's funky yet stylish shirts.
After a year of neutrals and loungewear, we're fully into the mood-boosting outfits worn by Dami, Luca and Davide.
Related: Love Island bikinis 2022: where to shop the swimwear from last night's episode
Because why bloody not, eh?
From Hawaiian floral shirts to sexy see-through linen shirts, here's where to shop the men of Love Island's outfits online. We've got the originals, as well as dupes- cause we're extra nice. We're not the type of people to make fun of a surname like Bish, dw. 🐟
SHOP: the shirts worn by the Love Island men 2022
The best Love Island men's shirts and where to buy them 2022
If you weren't falling asleep during the Love Island reunion (we don't blame you, tots have your nap), you would've noticed Dami's stylish crotchet vest. The original is out of stock but there's an identical dupe on Etsy.
EXACT MATCH: Bershka Men's Crochet Vest Off White SOLD OUT
DUPE: Etsy Crochet Granny Square Sweater Vest for Men (£87.50 +)
And the winners for Love Island 2022 are...EKIN-SU AND DAVIDE! We demand a show where the two of them travel around Italy cooking food immediately. Here's a fantastic affordable dupe for Davide's winning outfit.
DUPE: ASOS Topman Skinny Single Breasted Suit Jacket in Black (£48, was £64)
DUPE: ASOS Topman Skinny Suit Trousers in Black (£40)
DUPE: New Look White Poplin Long Sleeve Muscle Fit Shirt (£14.99)
Deji- WE MEAN- Dami has given us so much great telly over the past two months, and we are going to miss that strange Irish/American accent of his. Here are some great dupes for his final shirt.
DUPE: Mr Porter SMR DAYS Bakoven Camp-Collar Tie-Dyed Organic Cotton Shirt (£230)
Tandrew- what a journey they've had, going from disliked to fan favourites in a matter of weeks. Andrew finished off the show with this stylish cream suit, and we've got the perfect dupe from Moss Bros that will be your wardrobe staple for any event. Andrew paired this with a simple white tee.
DUPE: Moss Bros Tailored Fit Stone Linen Suit Blazer & Trousers (£199)
Our boys were looking finneeee as they walked out into the sunset for the couple's final speeches. This suit from Moss Bros includes all the elements of the look to make sure you feel swanky as hell.
DUPE: Moss Bros Slim Fit Black Peak Lapel Tuxedo Jacket & Trousers (£199)
With no votes in the least compatible couple vote, Damiyah were plain sailing into the finale. We're so happy to see them there, and we're also happy to see Dami is bringing his stylish game right into the final episodes. It seems Dami's shirt from Acne Studios is unisex and is currently 40 per cent off. 🙏
EXACT MATCH: Mytheresa Acne Studios Tie-dye Cotton Polo Shirt (£150, was £250)
DUPE: ASOS Nike ‘Have a Nike Day’ Embroidered Tie-Dye Sweatshirt in Washed Gold (£42, was £69.95)
Tashdrew in the final!! T*tgate could never stop these two. Their arc on the show has been wild, and now they are considered fan favourites. Andrew's original shirt is vintage, but we've got a brilliant dupe.
DUPE: Light in the Box Men's Shirt Floral Turndown Street Shirt (£28, was £54.67)
We love how Davide and Ekin-Su were snuggled up together during the voting, spilling the tea. We can always count on the parents to make great telly.
EXACT MATCH: Paul James Men's Midweight 100% Cotton Short Sleeve Polo Shirt (£33, was £60)
The only thing we could think of during Luca and Gemma's final date is...isn't this the same pond that Faye and Teddy were forced to stand in last year??
DUPE: M&S Collection Cotton Modal Knitted Polo Shirt (£29.50)
Hands up who cried during this date? Don't lie we know you did!! 😭
EXACT MATCH: Gant Regular Fit Garment-Dyed Linen Shirt (£80.50, was £115)
Best. Date. Ever. We were jamming alongside Dami and Indiyah, and the date was made even better when Dami asked Indiyah to be his girlfriend. 🥺
DUPE: Men's Shirt Solid Color Turndown Street Shirt in Red (£33, was £65.09)
Adam kept it classy on his final date with Paige with a Ralph Lauren Oxford Shirt. Usually, Ralph Lauren can be spenny, but ain't nobody got time for dat- we've found it on sale.
EXACT MATCH: Polo Ralph Lauren GD Oxford Men's Sport Shirt (£112.50, was £125)
This is hands down the funniest picture to ever come out of Love Island. The baby holding the bowl of crisps. Davide's unbothered face. His wrinkled shirt. It's just too much.
EXACT MATCH: M&S Collection Pure Linen Shirt (£39.50)
DUPE: The House of Bruar Men's Linen Look Long Sleeve Shirt (£39.95, was £59.95)
Dami was in full dad mode with his tucked-in shirt- the original First Coast Chorus t-shirt is a vintage number, but we've got some stellar dupes.
DUPE: Red Bubble The Musical Notes Classic T-Shirt (£16.77)
Our award for the best-dressed Love Island contestant 2022 goes to Mr Dami Hope. 🤴🏿 Everything this man wears is golden. Case and point, his outfit for last night's compatible couple vote. We love his Maharishi 2020 vision sweater and Quay glasses combo, and we've got the elements to recreate the look right here.
EXACT MATCH: Triads Maharishi Vision LS Jersey - Aurora Olive (£39.50, was £79)
EXACT MATCH: Quay On The Fly Blue Light Glasses (£39)
Jamie is giving us stylish AF looks too, including this Versace Jeans Couture tee. Unfortunately, because the universe is cruel, it's not available in the UK- but we've got some other VJC shirts for you to become obsessed with.
EXACT MATCH: Versace Jeans Couture Men's Bull-print Graphic T-shirt In Black/gold SOLD OUT
DUPE: Cettire Versace Jeans Couture Logo Printed Crewneck T-Shirt (£60.99, was £116.03)
DUPE: Farfetch Versace Jeans Couture Barocco Sun-print T-shirt (£208)
We love to see Tashdrew peaceful and thriving. 🥰
DUPE: ASOS DESIGN extreme oversized varsity cord bomber jacket in green (£52)
Could this be the end of Lemma? Will Gemma be able to sleep soundly without Luca creepily whispering in her ear? These are questions we need them to answer ASAP. We've got an identical dupe for Luca's shirt here.
After hearing Dami quote on quote... "rap" ...yeah we all owe an apology to Remi for roasting him that hard.
EXACT MATCH: Jacquemus Le T-shirt Logo T-shirt in Pink (place bid or buy outright for £138)
DUPE: ASOS COLLUSION Unisex logo t-shirt in bright pink (£9.99)
Davide during "Cooking with Davide" was giving us major "if my grandmother had wheels, she would've been a bike" energy, and we loved it.
EXACT MATCH: M&S COLLECTION Pure Cotton Pique Polo Shirt (£17.50)
Ok, Andrew is now our favourite boy- who knew the man was so funny?! That Antigoni joke had us rolling.
How much money do we need to raise to convince Luca never to sing ever again? Our ears will never recover. However, if his interesting rendition of Breaking Free got you nostalgic for the era of High School Musical, why not plan your Halloween outfit early and go as an East High student? Go Wildcats!
DUPE: ASOS Nike unisex retro collegiate cuffed joggers in sail white (£64.95)
I don't want peace, I want problems, ALWAYS. 🥺😭 We miss you already, Deji.
EXACT MATCH: M&S Cotton Rich Striped Knitted T-shirt (£19.50)
Jamie's original shirt is unfortunately sold out on ZARA, but you know us- we got your back when it comes to amazing dupes, including an almost identical match. 🙏
EXACT MATCH: ZARA Colour Block Flowy Shirt SOLD OUT
DUPE: (Identical Dupe) Ali Express 2021 Casual Colorblock Vertical Stripes Shirt (£13.74, was £27.48)
DUPE: Thread Original Penguin Colour Block Retro Shirt In Dark Sapphire (£65)
We can't tell if Adam's shirt is deliberately designed to be elbow-length, or if he is so tall and muscular that nothing fits him properly. Either way, he looks great.
DUPE: Land's End Men's Super-T Long Sleeve T-shirt in Forest Moss (£12, was £20)
Damiyah is back in our good books. Yes, we know Casa was a mess, but they are just so cute together 🥺. And how can we be mad at Dami when he dresses so damn well??
EXACT MATCH: Mango Long-sleeved cotton jersey polo shirt (£35.99)
Tasha and Andrew are safe first in the elimination vote, and Luca and Gemma end up being saved last. As Michael for The Office would say, "how the turn...tables."
EXACT MATCH: Reiss Blackhall Merino Wool Zip Neck Jumper (£98)
NOT DAVIDE MAKING AN EXCLUSIVE TIRAMU-EKIN-SU 🥺. Sobbing.
EXACT MATCH: Superdry Studios Organic Cotton And Linen Long Sleeved Shirt (£44.99)
Adam Collard did not Collard in the way he was supposed to. Maybe we should be impressed by his personal growth...
DUPE: River Island Purple Muscle Fit Knitted Polo Shirt (£28)
One of our heat team members said that Dami's recoupling shirt is "giving ✨vomit✨" and...yeah we see it. We've got a non-vomit-inspired shirt here that's hella suave.
DUPE: ASOS COLLUSION oversized ripstop short sleeve printed festival shirt in green (£25.99)
DUPE: boohooMAN Dropped Revere Floral Shirt and Swims (£22, was £45)
Send away the divorce lawyers- our parents are better than ever!
DUPE: Napapijru Short Sleeve T-Shirt Sella in Yellow (£21, was £30)
Deji and Lacey- we love their vibe. In the future, we would like to see a picture of Deji in one of Lacey's showgirl, Moulin Rouge outfits, please. For now, though, we'll settle for this chic H&M tee.
EXACT MATCH: H&M Black/Oranges Relaxed Fit Cotton T-shirt (£7, was £12.99)
Eagle-eyed viewers would've caught Andrew's stylish Miami shirt during the paparazzi flurry with celeb star Ms Ekin Su. The original is now sold out but we've got a fab-dabulous dupe.
EXACT MATCH: Topman Pink Miami Revere Shirt SOLD OUT
DUPE: ASOS DESIGN relaxed revere Miami Vice placement print shirt (£36)
We all agree that the Pancake Showdown was one of the best things to come out of Love Island Season 8? Right?
EXACT MATCH: Lilysilk 22MM Mulberry Silk Basic Men's Shirt (£95)
DUPE: Light in the Box Men's Long Sleeve Shirts Disco Shiny Satin Shirt (£21, was £41.67)
Can we just give Deji the 50k? We loved his white hoodie and butterfly trousers (shout out to you if you spotted them! 🦋) So, we've got the originals as well as fabulous dupes that would be Deji-approved.
EXACT MATCH: H&M Regular Fit Hoodie White/Eternal Fortune (£10) SOLD OUT
DUPE: H&M Regular Fit Hoodie Cream/Boring Pals (£24.99)
DUPE: Honor The Gift butterfly-print straight trousers (£118, was £151)
As usual, the game of Truth or Dare was spicy this episode, and we loved seeing Andrew and Tasha relaxed and looking finely dressed as heck.
DUPE: ASOS Topman smart harrington jacket in off white (£56)
DUPE: ASOS DESIGN oversized jersey Harrington jacket in soft white (£19.75, was £28)
Dami what are these "oh hi hi hi" comments when the bombshells entered?? We've got our eyes on your Mr Hope 😡👀. Arms by your side, eyes fixed on the road to Indiyah, please...
EXACT MATCH: boohooMAN Melton Bomber With Contrast Trims (£24.50, was £35)
Short kings unite- footballer Jamie is here to bombshell it up, and we love his chain print revere shirt he's rocking in his entrance. Unfortunately, the boohoo shirt is now out of stock, but we've got some brilliant dupes so don't worry.
EXACT MATCH: boohoo Chain Print Short Sleeve Revere Shirt (£10, was £20) SOLD OUT
DUPE: boohooMAN Short Sleeve Boxy Chain Viscose Revere Shirt (£17.50, was £25)
DUPE: River Island White Regular Fit Printed Short Sleeve Shirt (£30)
We're glad Danica had a positive goodbye with banter-Bill before he left, and tbh, we're gonna miss that goofy lil' face.
DUPE: ASOS Sixth June short sleeve shirt co-ord in spliced tropical print with revere collar (£35)
DUPE: boohooMAN Dropped Revere Palm Slub Shirt (£17.50, was £25)
Ti Voglio Bene 🥺💕.
DUPE: Light in the Box Men's Shirt Print Floral Graphic Collar Button Down Hawaiian Shirt (£22, was £71.63)
Dami and the rest of the boys totally dance like awkward Sims characters, and we love them for it.
DUPE: boohooMAN Boxy Wavy Slub Revere Shirt (£17.50, was £25)
Vibe club can only mean one thing- ✨drama✨. Deji's original shirt seems to be a vintage original, but we've got some awesome dupes here that are totally ancient-chic.
DUPE: ASOS DESIGN revere satin shirt in renaissance print (£28)
Mum and Dad always seem to work it out in the end. And Dad- *cough* we mean Davide was wearing this denim combo circa Timberlake in the noughties. Recreate the swanky look here.
DUPE: ASOS Bershka denim jacket in light wash blue (£29.99)
DUPE: ASOS DESIGN classic rigid jeans in in light blue - MBLUE (£30)
Deji loves repping the H&M, and we love this "I'm still waiting" tee from there. Is he trying to tell Danica something here?? Unfortunately, the shirt is now out of stock, but we've got a stellar dupe.
EXACT MATCH: H&M Printed T-shirt in Black (£6.99) SOLD OUT
DUPE: boohooMAN Oversized LA Graphic Print T-Shirt (£6, was £12)
Yes, Andrew. Stick up for your gal! We love to see it. A classy man like Andrew deserves a classy T-Shirt from icon Vivienne Westwood- and you do too.
EXACT MATCH: Farfetch Vivienne Westwood Orb-detail short-sleeved T-shirt (£116)
Guess who should stick their nose out of Tasha's bees wax? Mr Luca Bish.
EXACT MATCH: Reiss Hero Funnel Neck Half Zip Jumper (£30, was £88)
Guess who should stick their nose outta Tasha's blimmin' bees wax?! Mr Dami Hope.
DUPE: Timberland Outdoor Heritage Washed Poplin Shirt for Men in Blue (£40, was £80)
Does Billy ever stop giggling? It's cute but like...we hope he doesn't do this at funerals.
EXACT MATCH: River Island Blue Oversized Fit Japanese Graphic T-Shirt (£7, was £20) SOLD OUT
DUPE: boohooMAN Oversized Sincere Print T-Shirt (£8.40, was £12)
"Don't worry, cause I'll deal with you later". PUT HIM IN HIS PLACE INDIYAH 🙌. Movie Night coming out with all the iconic quotes, as per usual.
DUPE: ZAFUL Corduroy Solid Color Casual Short Sleeves Shirt - Deep Coffee (£17.67, was £31.54)
We're glad the nation is in agreement that Luca's behaviour on Movie Night was. Not. On. At least he was looking like a proper Pink Lady from Greece The Musical- WE MEAN- a proper cool dude. 😅
EXACT MATCH: DIESEL Men's Pink Flamingo Patches Shortsleeved Shirt (£90) SOLD OUT
DUPE: DIESEL Button-up Short-Sleeved Shirt (£350)
DUPE: Urban Outfitters BDG Pink Embroidered Bowling Shirt (£46)
Take a shot every time Davide calls Ekin-Su a "LIEYYRRR". Don't get too drunk, now.
EXACT MATCH: Reiss Greenwich Soft Wash Button Down Oxford Shirt (£68)
DUPE: De Facto Modern Fit Long Sleeve Shirt - White (£14, was £26)
We've found a more stylish version of Billy's Wetherspoon plate suit because...yeah we can do better than that.
DUPE: ASOS Devil's Advocate skinny fit scallop edge double breasted floral suit jacket (£68, was £200), and matching trousers (£32, was £75)
Deji's facial expressions were the highlight of this episode. Legend. We've got two dupes for his iconic palm leaf suit here.
DUPE: Amazon OppoSuits Men's Opposuits Suits for Men – Juicy Jungle – Comes With Jacket, Pants and Tie (£64.95)
DUPE: ASOS Twisted Tailor barros slim fit suit jacket in white with black floral flocking + trousers (£220)
We cringed alongside Andrew at his movie "Finding Andrew". But Tashdrew survived Movie Night- hooray!
Deji's face might be a picture of annoyance (understandably so) but at least his shirt is stylish as heck. And its only £20? Thank you, Deji for putting on this trendy number.
EXACT MATCH: Light in the Box Men's Graphic Collar Button Down Shirt (£20, was £39.06)
Billy looked extra handsome in this orange tie-dye number whilst hiding out on the balcony, and we've got the exact match right here.
EXACT MATCH: Paul Smith Tailored-Fit 'Cloud' Short-Sleeve Shirt (£125, was £250)
DUPE: ASOS Bershka relaxed shirt in orange marble print (£25.99)
A treasure hunt is the classic Love Island move when asking someone to be your boyfriend/girlfriend. We can't lie, we were beaming at this.
EXACT MATCH: River Island Black Slim Fit Long Sleeve Shirt (£23)
Ngl, we were cracking up at this game of eye-spy. Only Luca and Dami would come up with this plan to keep Andrew distracted. We've got a super similar dupe for Dami's shirt here.
No more Oscar-related arguments please Mum and Dad.
EXACT MATCH: Land's End Men's Short Sleeve Linen Shirt (£20.25, was £55)
DAMIYAH REUNITED 💕. No more three-way kisses Dami. 😡
DUPE: TBDRESS Burgundy Slim Casual Lapel Floral Printed Men's Shirt (£28.63, was £39.36)
DUPE: River Island Red Regular Fit Floral Revere Shirt (£30)
Yesss we like the vibe that Billy and Danica had, especially as it started with Billy dropping his dumbells from shock at Danica's flexibility. 😵
DUPE: Light in the Box Men's Shirt Floral 3D Shirt (£23, was £44.27)
DUPE: ASOS DESIGN relaxed revere satin shirt in black floral print (£26)
Running out to see the ever-so-talented Becky Hill, Andrew sported this stunning Reiss crane print shirt. Unfortunately, it's now out of stock, but we've got a stellar dupe.
EXACT MATCH: Reiss Gigi Printed Cuban Collar Shirt (£75, was £95) SOLD OUT
DUPE: Thread Percival Cuban Collared Shirt (Crane, Navy) (£129)
Only our fav divorced parents would have a screaming match, and two seconds later be making dinner for the children.
EXACT MATCH: H&M Slim Fit Fine-knit polo shirt (£10, was £17.99)
As one of the only semi-stable couples in the villa at the mo (its slim pickings), it was relaxing to watch this adorable date between Luca and Gemma. We've got some super affordable recreations of Luca's pale pink number.
DUPE: Debenhams Red Herring Short Sleeve Seersucker Shirt (£6, was £20)
Dami please promise us you are now fully driving on the road to Indiyah! Petrol tank full and snacks for the road trip included!
EXACT MATCH: Cotton Traders Crew Neck T-Shirt in Clementine (£9)
Adam is here to cause trouble, and he's already proven he is the ultimate bombshell. Now imagine if Maura, the other reigning bombshell, came into the villa too? The world would probably implode.
EXACT MATCH: MB By Moss Bros Brown Crew-Neck T-Shirt (£14.95)
I guess Andrew and Tasha are now back on?! We've got whiplash. What's their new ship name? Andasha? Tashdrew? Whilst we brainstorm, here are some dupes for Andrew's number.
DUPE: ASOS Ben Sherman blocked t-shirt in white (£18, was £35)
I guess Summer is now...over? Awkward...
EXACT MATCH: River Island Green Slim Fit Long Sleeve Shirt (£23)
"I'm a heartbreaker, but I'm not disrespectful". BIG OOF. Dami, you better do some major grafting right now. Both Dami and Adam have been seen wearing this vintage Gucci bowling shirt, so we've got the exact place to buy it, as well as a more affordable dupe.
EXACT MATCH: Gucci GG Bowling Shirt (£647.19, was £1,313.06)
DUPE: ASOS DESIGN relaxed revere bowling shirt in red with chest embroidery (£26)
We love Deji's energy and honesty, and we're so glad to see he's staying in the villa after being voted as a favourite with Indiyah. We also love Deji's graphic hoodie here, but unfortunately the original on H&M is sold out. Before you throw a chair at the wall, we've got some worthy dupes you can wear instead.
EXACT MATCH: H&M Corpus Et Mente Black Hoodie (£19.99) SOLD OUT
DUPE: boohoo Men's Oversized Multi Graffiti Print Hoodie (£21, was £30)
Oh, Billy is making Luca squirm. It was only a matter of time before a guy waltzed in wanting to sway Gemma away from Luca. We're interested to see how this all pans out.
DUPE: De Facto Modern Fit Long Sleeve Shirt - Brown (£15, was £19)
We think Ian has roasted Jacques and his questionable decisions enough, so we'll take a back seat this round. We've got a dupe for Jacques' bomber jacket right here.
DUPE: ASOS Siksilk reversible bomber jacket in black and pink (£95)
At this point, newly single Jay is just here for a free vacation, and we respect the hustle. 💪
DUPE: River Island White Slim Fit Zip Polo Shirt (£28)
DUPE: boohooMAN Slim Fit Man Signature Tipped Zip Pique Polo (£12.60, was £18)
Our divorced parents are back together, and we couldn't be happier. Pop open the champagne.
EXACT MATCH: De Facto Regular Fit V Neck Short Sleeve Shirt - Beige (£22)
Man, that recoupling was...intense. "May the best heartbreaker win"?! We couldn't stop gasping at the screen. Bring on the drama ITV. We've got two dupes for Dami's look here.
DUPE: Aphrodite Paul Smith Crew Neck Knitted Jumper - Purple (£82.50, was £165.00)
DUPE: ASOS DESIGN muscle fit textured knit turtle neck jumper in purple (£15, was £25)
Andrew was pissed. We stan Billy though for talking him down and basically telling him in nicer terms to get a grip. We loved Billy's graffiti shirt, however, it is currently sold out on Zara. Don't worry- we have found some brilliant dupes too.
EXACT MATCH: Zara Graffiti Print T-Shirt (£12.99, was £22.99) SOLD OUT
DUPE: Emmiol Men's Graffiti Letter Graphic Tee (£27.29)
DUPE: ASOS DESIGN oversized t-shirt in orange with graffiti back print (£20)
Tbh we really like Billy and Tasha's vibe together. They even had matching red outfits going on 😍 We've recreated Billy's look below.
DUPE: Debenhams Red Herring Textured Pique Tee (£6.60, was £22)
Oh, Dami...sigh. Dami, Dami, Dami, Dami...We have no words. Let's just get to the dupe before we lose our marbles.
How ironic that, as Andrew moves into his "what about Tasha?" villain arc, he wears a DC comics jacket? His original jacket is vintage, but we've got a comic-worthy dupe below.
DUPE: eBay The Batman The Bat Embroidered Varsity Jacket - Black/Red (£29.99)
Danica and Josh sitting in a tree, K I S S I N G. 😍 (Yes we are chaldish, and what?)
DUPE: boohooMAN Short Sleeve Revere Sheer Chiffon Shirt (£14, was £20)
Our favourite Casa Amor boy so far has to be Deji- he seems like a cool cat with a wicked sense of humour (that sentence sounded like an 80-year-old reviewing Love Island, didn't it? We don't care. We're owning the phrase "cool cat" from now on.)
EXACT MATCH: ASOS DESIGN extreme oversized short sleeve washed poplin shirt in lemon (£13.75, was £25)
Josh says he likes it when you can hear a girl's bum clapping as she walks...who is going to tell him that only works for cartoon physics? We'll let him live in delusion land for now though.
EXACT MATCH: New Look Black Satin Short Sleeve Shirt (£19.99)
Billy seems like a cheeky chap, who one hundred per cent fibbed that his birthday was in May to Paige. The things you do in the pursuit of love, eh?
DUPE: Land's End Men's Short Sleeve Linen Shirt (£20.25, was £55)
It's time for the Casa Amor boys to arrive, and it's fair to say- we are excited. First up is Samuel Agbiji, a model and content creator. We've got some stellar dupes for his tiger patterned shirt right here.
DUPE: John Lewis AllSaints Sumerian Short Sleeve Shirt, Ecru (£95)
DUPE: boohooMAN Tiger Border Slub Revere Shirt (£17.50, was £25)
We have to admit, we had the goofiest grin on our faces watching Ekin-de's date. Our divorced parents are back together 🥰.
EXACT MATCH: boohooMAN Muscle Fit Ribbed Tape Revere Polo (£14, was £20)
Dami's original shirt is an old Maison Margiela high fashion piece (because Dami is a stylish gentleman) that has been worn by many a celebrity in Hollywood. Although stock has now sold out, on FWRD.co.uk, you can ask for a special order inquiry, in which they "will reach out to the designer to check if this item is available for you" in your size. If not, we've got a similar graphic shirt from HIP that's just as cool. We've got you covered babes 🤝.
EXACT MATCH: Maison Margiela Sequin Graphic Print Tee (Special Order Inquiry)
DUPE: HIP Store Real Bad Man Free The Weed Long Sleeve T-Shirt (£35, was £65)
Most awkward recoupling so far? Yeah...we reckon so. At least Charlie looked stylish in this AllSaints lipstick shirt, even if he was last to be picked 😬 Flashbacks to getting picked last in P.E, anyone?
EXACT MATCH: House of Fraser AllSaints Kiss Short Sleeve Shirt (£68, was £95)
Dami was feeling Indiyah's dance during the heart rate challenge, and we were too. The girl was smoking. Dami's original tee is from Berksha but is running low on stock. Don't worry though- we've got some amazing dupes.
EXACT MATCH: Berksha Short sleeve plush T-shirt with crochet embroidery (£9.99, was £19.99) SOLD OUT
DUPE: ASOS Mennace t-shirt in white with peace print (£9, was £20)
During the heart rate challenge, whilst a lot of the boys wore items they'd previously worn, Jacques' sported this retro green striped jacket. Are we still not over his heart rate being the highest for Gemma? No. Will we ever get over it? Probably not. (P.S, make sure to scroll down to find the other shirts from the heart rate challenge in previous weeks!)
DUPE: Jack & Jones Premium zip track jacket with side stripe in green and beige (£45)
For the blue party that kick-started week four, Luca wore this pre-loved Gucci bowling shirt. Although it is now unavailable to buy, we've got an identical dupe from Ali Express which has five-star reviews for its quality.
DUPE: Go Barefoot Tiger Convertible-Collar Printed Cotton-Blend Shirt (£85)
Since when was Dami selected as the villa's resident therapist? People need to leave Indiyah and him alone to bond- take your problems elsewhere! 😂 Dami's original blue party shirt is preloved, and we've got a great dupe here.
DUPE: ASOS DESIGN relaxed revere shirt in blue wavy stripe (£26)
Davide kept it classy with this preloved Hugo Boss polo shirt for the blue party. We've got the exact match here. Italian Stallion not included.
EXACT MATCH: Hugo Boss Regular-Fit Pallas Polo Shirt (£52.50, was £75)
For the blue party, Andrew decided to rock this vintage King Louie bomber jacket, which we are in love with. As well as finding a similar King Louie jacket on Etsy for a major bargain, we've got a dupe from boohooMAN too.
DUPE: Etsy Vintage King Louie Bowling Jacket Small (£71.33, was £83.92)
DUPE: boohooMAN La Badge Jersey Varsity Bomber Jacket (£31.50, was £45)
Ian's voiceover was talking a lot of smack about Jay's shiny blue shirt, but...we kinda love it?! It's super fun and suits a tan so well. We've got the perfect dupe here to brighten up your wardrobe.
DUPE: ASOS DESIGN skinny satin shirt in petrol blue (£10, was £25)
Paige has officially friend-zoned Jay, which means she is 100 per cent committed to Jacques now. Jacques- we are warning you, if you hurt our Welsh babe's heart, we will find you and kick your butt. Jacques' original matching set is preloved from Prevu, but we've got a great dupe from adidas.
DUPE: JD Sports adidas Badge of Sport Colour Block Fleece Tracksuit (£85)
Poor Andrew- when is he going to catch a break? At this point, we ship Andrew with Flat Ted more than with Tasha.
EXACT MATCH: Paul James Men's Lightweight 100% Cotton Short Sleeve Zip Neck Polo Shirt in Olive (£55)
DAMIYAH DATE!! These two are practically beaming whenever they're around each other, and we couldn't be happier. Dami went smart and simple with this purple t-shirt.
EXACT MATCH: ASOS Jack & Jones Originals oversized t-shirt in lilac (£10)
When Paige accidentally hinted that Jay didn't care about his looks, we squealed. Have to disagree their Paige, we're loving Jay's brown ribbed shirt, it's summer fashion at its best.
Dami and Luca were in trouble today. Only the Love Islanders would have a serious argument whilst effortlessly lounging on the day bed. We fell in love with Dami's Transcience shirt, but the original from ASOS is out of stock. Never fear, we've found a great graphic tee dupe that Dami would defo approve of.
EXACT MATCH: ASOS DESIGN oversized t-shirt with circle and flower contrast print in black (£12) OUT OF STOCK
DUPE: ASOS DESIGN oversized t-shirt in black with front butterfly & text print (£16)
We need to get Andrew a new girl in the villa because after Tasha told him to literally "go away" in bed, we assume things aren't so hunky-dory anymore. Awkwaaaard.
Luca's recoupling speech for Gemma was so darn adorable, and he looked extra handsome in this simple but classic polo shirt from Reiss, now in the sale 🙌.
EXACT MATCH: Reiss Cumbria Open Collar Knit Polo Top, White (£60, was £98)
We were intrigued by Charlie's bombshell entrance, but we were mostly focusing on Dami's amazing graphic tee. I mean, could he get any cooler? We've found the original but also a back graphic dupe from the same designer, Jack & Jones.
EXACT MATCH: Jack & Jones JORMONTECARLO - Print T-shirt (£21.99)
DUPE: Jack & Jones Originals oversized t-shirt with plant back print in white (£15)
Antigoni is stunning, but we're really glad Dami is still interested in pursuing Indiyah and seeing what happens there. Plus, we are glad Dami went on the date anyway because he is comedy gold. He was cracking us up during Jay's date with Antigoni. Petition to get Dami to third wheel all Love Island dates?
EXACT MATCH: ASOS DESIGN revere Aztec stripe shirt in blue and black (£26)
Over the past couple of weeks, Davide has opened up and come out of his shell, and we've all discovered what a massive loveable dork he is. What are your bets on Ekin Su and himself having an "enemies to lovers" arc?
That game of truth or dare was the spiciest party challenge in Love Island history. It was also when Indiyah and Dami shared their first kiss 🥺. The heat team are shipping Damiyah with all our hearts.
DUPE: ASOS Nike Retro Varsity fleece jacket in off-white/navy (£80)
Jacques and Paige shared their first proper kiss and it's fair to say they are in the running for our top favourite couple. Jacques' shirt (also worn by Andrew) is currently out of stock, but we've got a cheaper textured white polo dupe below.
DUPE: ASOS Only & Sons oversized textured revere polo in white (£22)
We've seen this stylish striped polo shirt worn by a few islanders at this point, including Luca and Jacques. It seems Gemma has a thing for men who rock polo shirts. We've found the exact match here, as well as some fantastic dupes from M&S ASOS.
EXACT MATCH: Reiss Pash Half Zip Colourblock Polo T-Shirt (£80, was £110) SOLD OUT
DUPE: M&S COLLECTION Cotton Rich Striped Knitted Polo Shirt in Light Blue (£23, was £29.50)
DUPE: ASOS Abercrombie & Fitch vertical neutral stripes oversized short sleeve rugby polo in white (£35)
Say it with me: DAMI 👏 AND 👏 INDIYAH 👏. Let's make it happen ASAP.
EXACT MATCH: De Facto Modern Fit Long Sleeve Shirt - Yellow (£26)
Man...Luca did not want to be on this date. He is wifed up already and it's pretty adorable to see. We're nervous about Casa Amor though 😬. We've found Luca's exact shirt here.
EXACT MATCH: Paul James Men's 100% Ultra Fine Cotton Buttonless Polo Shirt in Chalk Blue (£50)
DUPE: boohooMAN Slim Fit Ribbed Revere Polo with Piping (£14, was £20)
Poor Remi, we didn't get to see much of him before we said farewell. We did vibe with his leaving outfit though and just had to find a dupe for it...
DUPE: ASOS Jack & Jones Originals revere shirt in red stripe (£20)
One thing is for certain: this fight is going. To. Be. SPICY. Davide also looked extra spicy himself in this muscular fit black shirt, and we've got a great dupe from boohooMAN here.
DUPE: boohooMAN Short Sleeve Denim Shirt in Muscle Fit (£17.50, was £25)
We fell in love with Dami's takeaway box graphic tee, but unfortunately, we reckon it's an old vintage design. No need to panic- we've found a brill alternative, with 17 colours available.
Never did we think we would witness two islanders crawling into the terrace...TWICE. Jay looked super fit in this blue number anyway, even if he was crawling like an orangutan.
EXACT MATCH: Reiss Bless Crew Neck T-Shirt (£25)
So we're all in agreement that Dami is by far the best islander in the villa this year? If he or Ekin Su goes home, we riot.
DUPE: ASOS DESIGN regular satin jacquard shirt in coral (£14.50, was £26)
Luca's face during Remi's rap said all we needed to say as a viewer. Although the original Palm Angels jacket is out of stock, we've got a great dupe from Etsy that is super high fashion.
DUPE: Etsy Smiley Face Varsity Bomber Jacket Retro Harajuku Style (£77.99)
And just like that, we have two new bombshells in the villa- Jay and Remi. Remi is rocking Primark, but because you can't get Primark home delivery yet (still in 2022!!), we've got an option from ASOS too.
EXACT MATCH: Primark Botanical Print Short Sleeve Shirt (£9)
DUPE: ASOS Jack & Jones Originals revere shirt in black floral print (£20)
Does anyone know what "squeaky bum time" means? Anyone??
We've found a vintage dupe that is so similar to Ikenna's silk shirt that we did a Looney Tunes-esque double take 👀.
DUPE: Etsy Classic Vintage Men's SILK Short Sleeve Button-Down Shirt (£29.32)
We're really digging Andrew and Tasha at the minute- although won't forgive them for making Flat Ted witness their antics in the Hideaway...We've got two amazing dupes for Andrew's Couture Club bomber jacket here.
DUPE: boohooMAN Satin Contrast Stripe Bomber Jacket (£12, was £30)
Ngl, if my partner accidentally said my ex's name WHILE THEY WERE IN THE ROOM...I'd disappear and never return tbh.
EXACT MATCH: Reiss Ashdown Golf Half Zip Polo Shirt in Soft Grey (£78)
DUPE: Land's End Men's Drifter Half Zip Cotton Jumper (£31.50, was £70)
Davide is growing on us- especially when he pulled that waiter trick whilst Jacques and Ekin Su were chatting. Had us on the floor laughing. Towel over the arm and everything.
EXACT MATCH: Gant Regular Fit Linen Shirt in Solar Power (£80.50, was £115)
Luca is a bitter kipper this week- he is probably having withdrawal symptoms from his fish. We have found several dupes for his beige/ecru-coloured sweater here.
DUPE: ASOS DESIGN muscle fit textured knit half zip jumper in beige (£24, was £30)
DUPE: Farah Redchurch Organic Cotton Quarter Zip Jumper In Smoky Brown Marl (£75)
Just when Luca has bagged Gemma (after bagging Paige...and Tasha too), Gemma's ex Jacques walks through the door. This could only spell trouble.
EXACT MATCH: Superdry Vintage Suikajan Jacket (£99.99)
DUPE: Limited Edition Eagle Embroidered Bomber (£45.50, was £65)
I think the majority of us would agree we could've done without seeing Davide and Ekin Su absolutely eat each other's faces off during this episode. As Dami said though, "congrats!" to them.
DUPE: ASOS DESIGN relaxed revere shirt in white with floral print (£17.50, was £25)
Andrew and Tasha are turning out to be the cutest couple so far, but people on Twitter are getting major Curtis and Amy vibes- which does not bode well. Let's hope Andrew doesn't start making everyone coffee in the mornings. It's all downhill from there.
EXACT MATCH: Etsy Vintage pink Polo Ralph Lauren Harrington jacket (M) (£49.95)
The retro, bowling-style 50s shirt is really proving popular this year in the villa. Whilst the original is proper vintage (we've found a very similar shirt from the US on eBay here), we've found a great dupe that'll have you looking ready to pop down to the diner for a milkshake.
DUPE: New Chic Mens Colorblock Stitching Knitted Revere Collar Short Sleeve Shirt (£17.13)
Davide. Is. PISSED. Can't wait to see how this pans out. Luca vs Davide fight? Gemma would defo just stand at the side taking pics. We've got an exact match for Davide's checkered shirt, which he pairs with a white tee.
EXACT MATCH: Superdry Original & Vintage Trailsman Shirt (£44.99)
Liam deserves everything in the whole wide world. But...why was he talking like he runs an ASMR channel during his dates with bombshells Afia and Ekin-Su?
DUPE: River Island Navy Regular Fit Revere Stripe Shirt (£35)
"I GOT A MESSAGE". Luca trying to be Ovie 2.0 here- but who can be on the same level as Mr Ovie Soko? Anyways, we've got a brill recreation of Luca's black shirt with white piping.
EXACT MATCH: River Island Navy Slim Fit Knitted Polo Shirt (£27)
DUPE: House of Fraser Ted Baker Buer Zip Up Polo Shirt (£55, was £75)
This was single-handly the most awkward date on Love Island...ever. Well, at least they got a nice glass of lemonade out of it. And Davide's shirt was cool.
As well as his granny sunglasses, Luca looks fantastic here in a ribbed orange shirt. We've found a stellar dupe from End Clothing. (Why not check out our full lowdown on sunglasses chains á la Luca here?)
EXACT MATCH: Revolve Sunglass Chain (£30)
DUPE: Brain Dead Long Sleeve Core Mock Neck Waffle Tee (£89)
Love Island's official Insta captioned this one "Remembering that thing I did three years ago on September 3rd, at exactly 3:07 pm". Yep, Liam's face hits too close to home.
EXACT MATCH: ASOS DESIGN oversized t-shirt in navy with Tokyo city layered text print (£14) SOLD OUT
DUPE: ASOS DESIGN oversized t-shirt in blue with Tokyo city print (£11.25, was £14)
DUPE: ASOS DESIGN t-shirt in black with Tokyo chest city print (£14)
Touching ankles is very raunchy according to Luca...each to their own I suppose.
EXACT MATCH: Reiss Ashdown Golf Half Zip Polo Shirt in Black (£78)
There's nothing fitter than a man with an open shirt in the summer. We've got a dupe to die for that contains all the elements of Dami's original look. Aka, corduroy galore.
DUPE: ZAFUL Corduroy Solid Color Casual Short Sleeves Shirt (£17.67, was £31.54)
Irish bombshell Dami Hope wore this black satin shirt during his intro confessional, and we love its white contrast detailing. Get the exact match here.
EXACT MATCH: ASOS DESIGN relaxed shirt in satin with contrast detail (£12.50, was £25)
Next up is our Croc King Ikenna Ekwonna, who rocked this mint green shacket while (of course) talking about the bunds. 🍑
EXACT MATCH: River Island Green Regular Fit Shacket (£45)
The mathematical sum of men + Hawaiian shirts can go one of two ways. Either you look hot AF, or you look like you're nose deep in mid-life-crisis territory. Luckily, estate agent Andrew Le Page pulls it off- we reckon you will too. Just don't wear flip-flops as well- that'll tip you over the edge.
DUPE: Superdry Original & Vintage Hawaiian Box Fit Shirt (£39.99)
Oh, Luca. Luca, Luca, Luca. Of course, you had to wear a fish-themed shirt in the first episode. Don't hate the player, hate the game, we suppose. Luca Bish's exact shirt is probably vintage, so impossible to find, but we've got a fab nautical dupe that Luca would be proud of.
DUPE: Light in the Box Men's Print Fish Shirt (£24, was £44.88)
Liam Llewellyn seems like the sweetest dude on the planet and is a hundred per cent intimidated by Gemma (aren't we all?) He wears this stylish white utility vest, and we've found a brilliant dupe for it below.
Love Island x eBay: Everything you need to know
In previous Love Island years, we've seen fast fashion partners like Pretty Little Thing take over the Islander's wardrobes but this year the ITV show has taken a slightly different turn - they've partnered up with eBay.
This means that as well as their own outfits from home, the Islanders will be dressed up in eBay's best-selling second-hand options. Fashion stylists have been pulled in to source the best pre-loved clothes and the Islanders will be encouraged to re-wear and share their items.
eBay even has their own page for all the best Love Island clothes that you can shop straight from.
They've also got style edit pages with pre-loved clothes inspired by the wardrobes of the different islanders. It's a super cool concept, so if you like a particular Islander's sense of style, here are the edit's for all the boys below: