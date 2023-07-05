The most iconic Love Island outfits worn by Whitney Adebayo

Each season of Love Island has two things: a most loved couple and a fashion icon. Who is this season's fashion icon, you ask? Whitney Adebayo, a North London influencer whose bad girl energy and sense of style had us hooked from day dot.
From her gorgeous butterfly denim crop top to her abstract two-piece from PLT that is festival ready, the bombshell has proved to us time and time again that she is a fashion force to be reckoned with, much like season eight's Tasha Ghouri.
But don't worry, if you're inspired by Whitney's outfits and are wondering where you yourself can get some clothes that would match Whitney's energy and sense of style, look no further - because we have found some of Whitney's best Love Island outfits available to buy on the market now.
Because if we can't be Whitney, we can at least dress like her, right?
Shop our top picks below...
SHOP: The best outfits as worn by Whitney Adebayo
Whitney stunned in this abstract co-ord from PLT, and we couldn't get enough of it. Because who said that high fashion meant high price tags?
EXACT: PrettyLittleThing Abstract Co Ord Top (£8.40 was £12) and PrettyLittleThing Abstract Co Ord Skirt (£12)
Wearing a glorious PLT number around the villa, Whitney had all eyes on her. Featuring a fun and flirty abstract pattern in green and cream. How could we say no to this one?
EXACT: PrettyLittleThing Green and Cream Abstract Cut Out Dress (£25)
Fancy embodying Whitney's fun and carefree spirit? A butterfly crop top might be the answer for you. It's the perfect outfit for festival season, or if you are looking to hop on the double denim trend.
Looking good yet again in abstract print, Whitney stunned in a Farai London mini dress, with gorgeous back tie detailing and a halter neck. The exact dress is £120, so if you're looking for a cheaper alternative, we've found one on ASOS.
EXACT: Farai London Abstract Dress (£120)
DUPE: ASOS Abstract Print Dress (£26)
Whitney looked gorg in these chocolate brown trousers from House Of CB as she spent an evening talking to Zachariah. Pair with a white or cream top and you are good to go for any occasion, casual or club. We've linked a perfect PLT dupe.
EXACT: House of CB London Trousers (£99)
DUPE: PrettyLittleThing Brown Leather Trousers (£28)
Whitney proved her loyalty to the cause in this Pull and Bear printed T-shirt. The cause in question? Dressing iconic on a budget.