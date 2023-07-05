Molly Marsh is BACK and these are her best Love Island outfits to date

Now if there's one girl of Love Island 2023 that has caused quite the stir, it is - of course - the one and only Molly Marsh. When it comes to the villa, she certainly knows how to make a scene, and her Love Island outfits (and Love Island bikinis) have too.
Whether you're a fan of her bold red bikini she donned on day one, or you want to get your hands on her v cute pink rose dress from Aftersun, there's nothing the Islander can't pull off.
From being booted out by bombshell Kady McDermott to her neverending rollercoaster romance with Zach Noble, there's no stopping to Molly's whirlwind journey.
If you're a fan of her style as much as we are (and the rest of the UK), we've got you covered. Here's all the exact clothes, bikinis and accessories Molly Marsh has been wearing in the villa this season of Love Island.
We'll be keeping this updated, so make sure you come back to check up on her newest outfits. Keen to check out the rest of the villa? Shop the Love Island bikinis, sunglasses and men's shirts too.
<br>SHOP: Molly Marsh's best outfits from Love Island 2023
Making her big return to the Love Island villa, we saw Molly Marsh turn heads in this leopard print bikini, straight off of PLT.
EXACT: Recyled Leopard Print Bikini Top (£5) and Recycled Leopard Print Bikini Bottoms (£5)
Roses are so in right now, you'll see them adorned on tops, skirts and dresses everywhere - so, it's no surprise Molly has a dress of her own. Shop this pink dress on PLT.
As we saw Molly leave the villa in a dramatic dumping, she wore this cute pair of denim shorts and a diamante top. So sweet. Get your own version for £11 on Cider.
Um, is there anything more iconic than Molly wearing a top from AMAZON? We think not.
EXACT: NINALUNA Women's Sleeveless Bustier Crop Tops (£18.24)
There may be nothing as much a staple as a classic blue triangle bikini set.
DUPE: Pretty Little Thing Bright Blue Mini Triangle Bikini Top (£8).
Molly is definitely a fan of a pink moment or two and this exact corset is from PrettyLittleThing.
Now Molly knows a thing or two about a good bikini - and we love this white one she flaunted again, from PLT.
EXACT: Pretty Little Thing White Textured Triangle Bikini Top (£12) and White Textured V Front Tie Side Bikini Bottoms (£10)
Another rose choice from Molly was this white two-piece from Club L London.
EXACT: Club L London Good Girl Halter Neck Top (£40) and Club L London Your Angel Thigh Slit With Flowers (£55)
Molly knows how to pull a pretty look off, including this super ditsy floral bandeau dress.
EXACT: House Of CB London Corset Ditsy Dress (£169)
DUPE: Urban Outfitters Kiss The Sky Dress (£42)
Going for a zingy lime, Molly wore this green bikini straight from Boux Avenue.
EXACT: Boux Avenue Amalfi Balconette Bikini Top - Lime (£34) and Amalfi Ruched Bikini Briefs - Lime (£18).
Another choice from PrettyLittleThing, Molly Marsh wore this bikini set early on in the series.
EXACT: PLT Olive Wooden Bead Triangle Top (£11.25) matching Bikini Bottoms (£9.25) and Olive Sarong (£7)
This has been a popular choice of fans from the show with Molly wearing a classic sweatshirt from Urban Outfitters.
Crochet has been in all summer, so it's no surprise Molly is jumping on the trend too.
DUPE: New Look South Beach Blue Stripe Crochet Bikini Set (£28).
Looking pretty in pink, Molly's pink ribbed bikini is available on NA-KD.
DUPE: NA-KD Thin Strap Smocked Bikini Top (£24.95) and matching NA-KD High Leg Smocked Bikini Panty (£19.95).
In a tense scene around the firepit, Molly wore this blue satin two-piece.
EXACT: Club L London Keep Trying Blue Shorts (£35) and Marisela Blue Satin Flared Sleeve Crop Top (£45)
Another white bikini set from Molly, this time this one's from Club L London.
EXACT: Club L London At Sea White Rope Halter Bikini Top (£30) and Always White Rope Bikini Bottoms (£25).
How can anyone ever forget the red bikini we first saw Molly in ever?
EXACT: Adoraswim Rome Top - Blush (£75) and Maiori Bottoms - Blush (£65).
DUPE: ASOS South Beach Halterneck Bikini With Ring Detail - Rust (£18).