Molly Marsh is BACK and these are her best Love Island outfits to date

Now if there's one girl of Love Island 2023 that has caused quite the stir, it is - of course - the one and only Molly Marsh. When it comes to the villa, she certainly knows how to make a scene, and her Love Island outfits (and Love Island bikinis) have too.

Whether you're a fan of her bold red bikini she donned on day one, or you want to get your hands on her v cute pink rose dress from Aftersun, there's nothing the Islander can't pull off.

From being booted out by bombshell Kady McDermott to her neverending rollercoaster romance with Zach Noble, there's no stopping to Molly's whirlwind journey.

If you're a fan of her style as much as we are (and the rest of the UK), we've got you covered. Here's all the exact clothes, bikinis and accessories Molly Marsh has been wearing in the villa this season of Love Island.