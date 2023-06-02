Love Island bikinis 2023: where to shop the promo swimwear

Love Island is coming back for its summer season and we can't wait for a series of love triangles, arguments and delightfully awkward couplings.

One major highlight of Love Island is, of course, the outfits. The show is known for keeping us entertained with a summer of exciting drama and dramatic dumpings but we can always rely on it to inspire our summer wardrobes. From the brilliant bikinis, sizzling swimsuits and outlandish one-piece inspo that we can expect from the comfort of our sofa.

When it comes to preparing your wardrobe for a summer in the Spanish villa, it's not all about the best bikinis. The show has also been known to inspire us with ultimate summer footwear - remember those iconic Crocs and sliders? Not forgetting the pearl necklaces worn by all the boys in the villa last season.

But, we can't talk Love Island outfits without mentioning the men's shirts we spot each season. It's not just the girls who bring a suitcase full of killer outfits into the villa - but let's be honest, we're still just as obsessed with seeing Molly-Mae's Love Island outfits. And if like us, you loved to see Gemma Owen's outfits or you're on the hunt for some new sunglasses as seen on your screen, we've got your back.

We'll do our best to find the swimwear outfits the girls on Love Island will be rocking all summer long and searching high and low to find them on the internet (we know, it's a tough life).

Fellow Love Island fans, happy shopping!

Don't forget you can find the round-up of all the best clothes as seen in the villa, as well as find out how to watch Love Island from anywhere in the world.

Ella Thomas' gold triangle bikini - A gold bikini from PLT.

Jess Harding's pink sequin bikini - Pink sequin bikini available from Sherbert Lemons.

Ella Thomas' teal leopard print bikini - Leopard print bikini from PLT.

Ruchee Gurung's green crystal bikini - Green crystal bikini from ASOS.

Molly Marsh's silver cut out swimsuit - Analina Grace One Piece - Argento

Catherine Agbaje's orange crystal bikini - Orange crystal two-piece from ASOS.