Love Island’s Ella Thomas looks ‘unrecognisable’ with blonde hair

The latest season of Love Island is already off to an entertaining start and that isn't just down to the arrival of bombshell Zachariah Noble although mother may I?

Episode two ended on a cliffhanger * spoilers ahead babes, look away if you don't know what went down * when one male Islander was left a single Pringle after Mr Steal Your Girl aka Zachariah came in and literally stole their girl.

Twitter was absolutely obsessed with the fact that Zach stole Catherine Agjbaje away from a rather territorial André Furtado and has set the tone for Love Island 2023 to be a chaotic one.

Ella and Tyique had met before

Another moment that had the Love Island viewers talking was around the awkward AF moment Ella Thomas was coupled up with Tyrique Hyde but it turns out they had already met outside of the villa.

As if that wasn't uncomfortable enough, the situation was made ten million times worse when Tyrique admitted HE COULDN'T REMEMBER HER.

In Tyrique's defence when Ella and Tyrique met in London a couple of months back Ella was rocking golden locks rather than the dark shade she currently has which fans decided meant Tyrique had a leg to stand on.

"Okay the blonde part is probably what tripped him up," one fan commented with another saying, "To be fair she was blonde."

Once she explained to Tyrique she previously had lighter hair, his memory miraculously returned and he could recall their interaction. Funny that.

Naturally, we had to find pics of the model with fairer hair to see how different she looks and okay perhaps we are Team Tyrique as, of course, Ella looks drop dead gorge but she also looks like a totally different person.

An Instagram post from back in March with the caption, "Golden barbie 💛🪐" shows Ella channeling her inner pink icon as she showcases thick golden waves.

Fans flocked to the comments section to throw in the six pence on just how different she looks and support Tyrique's theory that she is unrecognisable.

"I'm not surprised Tyrique didn’t recognise you with blonde hair! You look so different on ❤️ 🏝️ 😲," one follower commented with another in agreement, "Yeah, she does actually look different with blonde hair. I believe him now 😂".