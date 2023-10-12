Love Island’s Tyrique Hyde drops new song and it’s an actual banger 🔥

The Love Island talent show isn't known for showcasing any actual talent.

Sorry, we may love her with all of our soul but Indiyah Polack and her recorder skills were just a no.

However, when Whitney Adebayo and Tyrique Hyde performed their song, 'It's Giving Bad B*tch,' for the Love Island 2023 talent show, viewers - and the villa- went wild.

Ty rapping "bad b****es come in all shapes and sizes, my one's 5ft7 and stylish," was a cultural reset and we will hear no different.

Ella is 5ft7 and stylish ©itv

So when the series came to an end, with a now split up Jess Harding and Sammy Root taking home the title of villa winners, fans of the show waited ever so patiently for Tyrique and Whitney to drop their track.

The duo hinted that the record would be coming and even shared snippets on social media and videos of them in the studio, along with Ty's girlfriend Ella Thomas.

But as the weeks turned into months and the song was never released everybody started to wonder if it was ever going to make an appearance on our Spotify playlists.

It turns out that particular song won't be making the rounds anytime soon, as when we had a chat with Whitney, she admitted "it's not coming out."

It's giving disappointed.

It's no longer giving bad b**ch ©itv

But do not fret as Tyrique has landed himself a verse in Drip Rick x Kannan remix of their new song Gang Shxt, which is called, erm, Gang Shxt Remix.

The track also features Akelle (WSTRN) and Geko and not only is it hella catchy but is proof that Ty has some serious talent and a chance of making waves in the music industry.

Ty's celeb pals filled the comments section with praise for this remix, with his Love Island 2021 bestie Toby Aromolaran commenting, "LORI & DAMSON 🔥" in reference to the hot superstar couple, model Lori Harvey and actor Damson Idris, who Ty references within his lyrics.

"They calling me old school handsome, me and my girl are like Lori and Damson."

Ty IS 'old school handsome' in that he looks like the cool love interest in a nineties or noughties teen rom-com, it's the diamond earring, white vest and baggy jeans, don't tell us you don't see it.

Love Island 2022 hottie Dami Hope also showed love for the song as he wrote, "Smokeeeeyy⛽️🔥" with returning bombshell Kady McDermott adding, "Go on Ty 🔥"

'Shut it downnnn' ©itv

What is our favourite part of the song, we hear you ask?

Without a doubt hearing Ella's furious, "Shut it dowwwwn," order in the background with a panicked Ty muttering, "I'll shut it down so fast."

Iconic.