EXCLUSIVE: Love Island’s Whitney Adebayo reveals why we WON’T be hearing her song with Tyrique Hyde

Love Island 2023 will always be memorable for so many iconic reasons; from the brutal dumping of Molly Marsh, to the return of Kady McDermott, to THAT Whitney Adebayo and Ella Thomas row – we could go on and on, but we're on a word limit.

Actually, we'll add one more – Whitney and Tyrique Hyde's 'It's Giving Bad B*tch' talent show mega hit.

©ITV

It was the anthem of the summer (no objections or questions at this time, this isn't Reddit) and within minutes of the TUNE hitting UK screens, the nation demanded an official single release/music video a la Chris and Kem. Side note - remember 'Little Bit Leave It?' Rhyming the word 'it' with 'it'? Genius.

Anyway, we were all expecting big things from 'It's Giving Bad B*tch' and when we learned that Whitney, Tyrique and even Ella Thomas had all been in the studio – just weeks after the Love Island 2023 final – we, frankly, lost it.

Managing your expectations from this point onwards... it's seemingly all gone a bit down hill.

Whitney and Tyrique ©ITV

After the track was leaked online, all the key players remained pretty tight-lipped re the hotly-anticipated and its release – and it was giving beginning of the end.

Naturally, when heat recently caught up with Whitney for a chin-wag – the LI queen has partnered up with Ben's Original – we couldn't help but ask her, WHAT IS HAPPENING? And WHY ARE YOU NOT A BRIT/GRAMMY AWARD HOLDER YET?

Oh, yes, you read that correctly – Whitney has iconically partnered with Ben’s Original as they launch One Pan Creations to help cooking newbies (hiya) find their cooking confidence.

In true Whit fashion, she didn't hold back, and the tea was SPILLED. When we asked her about the LI banger, she said, "Oh, it’s not coming out. It got leaked. Yeah, take that for what you want to take it for. But it got leaked and yeah… I already know who leaked it but that’s a story for another time."

We had so many further questions, but the queen had spoken and we know our place.

RIP IGBB.

But consider this bookmarked.

Whitney Adebayo ©Getty

Whitney was a complete force of nature from the time she entered the villa as a bombshell and kept us entertained with her one liners, no nonsense attitude and of course, we loved watching her relationship with Lochan Nowacki blossom as she opened up and they grew closer. Despite being voted as the most compatible couple at one point, Whitney and Lochan finished Love Island 2023 as runners-up behind eventual winners Jess Harding and Sammy Root (who recently split– RIP also).

Opening up about her relationship with Lochan – which is still thriving, by the sounds of things – she said, "You’re definitely faced with more relationship hurdles, whereas in the villa it’s like a bubble. But now it’s like real life. So it’s going good, but we’re still learning about each other."

Whitney and Lochan ©ITV

Whitney continued, "We go on dates, Lochan cooks... his whole vibe is eating, that’s all he knows how to do. So I’ve been doing that with him sometimes, obviously not too much!"