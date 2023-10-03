Say it ain’t so: Love Island 2023 winners Jess Harding and Sammy Root have split

Take a seat and hold on to that mug of PSL extra tight as you read this one, Love Island fans: word on the grapevine is that Love Island 2023 winners Jess Harding and Sammy Root have called it quits on their relationship, just two months after claiming their £50,000 prize.

We say take a seat and hold on to your PSLs extra tight because we both fell over and spilled our overpriced drink EVERYWHERE when we got wind of this sad Love Island news.

Jess and Sammy ©ITV

According to reports, the Love Island faves have recently decided to split amicably as their "relationship changed since leaving the villa." Which makes sense, because we swear Jess has been on a constant holiday since leaving the villa (as well as working on her own In The Style collection) and Sammy has been, well, pretty much just driving around in his swanky car if his Instagram stories are anything to go by.

The pair have allegedly decided they're much "better off as friends" after trying to make it work for weeks IRL.

A source told MailOnline, "Jess and Sammy have called it quits.

"Things have changed since leaving the villa and Jess has realised they're better off as friends."

heatworld has contacted Jess and Sammy's representatives for additional comment.

Jess and Sammy at the National Television Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena last month ©Getty

On 31 July 2023 Jess and Sammy were crowned the winners of Love Island 2023, beating popular runner-ups Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki.

If the split rumours are indeed true, then only the following 2023 couples remain: Whitney and Lochan, Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde, Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble.

Jess and Sammy's split comes just a couple of weeks after Mitch Taylor and Ella Barnes announced they'd parted ways and, prior to that, Ouzy See and Kady McDermott called it quits amid cheating rumours soon after leaving the villa.

We need another sit down.

And we definitely need another PSL.