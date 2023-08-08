Kady McDermott confirms Ouzy See split following explosive Love Island reunion

What the hell is going on in the House of Love Island?

We knew when this year's series was over that the drama was going to continue drama-ing outside of the villa but we didn't realise it would reach these unprecedented heights.

Love Island 2023 was, arguably, one of the messiest series we've had and that isn't JUST because of 'Messy' Mitch Taylor.

Mitch was nominated for several awards at The Grafties

Sure his constant stirring and fickle mind played a large part in the chaos, but Ella Thomas coupling up with Ouzy See was WILD.

Molly Marsh being booted off by returning bombshell Kady McDermott only to make a comeback during Casa Amor was unheard of.

Don't even get us started on Scott van-der-Sluis aka 'Scottisha' AKA 'The Peoples Princess' and his iconic one liners.

"Has anyone ever told you, you sound like a f**king knob head?"

Iconic.

Scott wasn't afraid to call Mitch out

Well, since all the Islanders now have access to their phones - and therefore the savage world of social media - all hell has broken loose.

The latest dose of carnage stems from Mitch accusing Kady of having a boyfriend. During an interview with On Demand Entertainment, Mitch went IN on the former Love Island 2016 contestant. Did we really expect anything else?

"You're calling me and Ella [Barnes] fake. You came in with a boyfriend," he stated, "You have a boyfriend to this day."

Mitch has accused Kady of having a boyfriend in the villa

"I've been told by the other girls, I'm not going to name names," he continued, "You had your boyfriend's bracelet he gave you on. Your boyfriend was at your house whilst you were there and you're calling me fake."

It didn't take long for the 'pocket rocket' to hit back on social media and oh boy, she is fuming.

We TOLD you it was carnage out here.

Kady first addressed the 'narrative' of her having a boyfriend and claimed that the 'bold statements' were 'false' and 'damaging'.

The Islander followed up the story with another that confirmed her and Ouzy had in fact called it a day on their romance and if you thought it was because Kady had a secret fella on the side, you would be very much mistaken.

It turns out something went down on 30 July which Kady did not appreciate. "Sadly last night Ouzy's behaviour and actions from 30th July were bought to my attention," she wrote on her Instagram story.

WHAT HAPPENED ON 30 JULY?

Apparently, we won't be finding out anytime soon but it appears that something occurred as moments later Ouzy took to HIS account to confirm the rumours.

He said, "Just wanted to say what's happened with me and Kady has NOTHING to do with her or any false rumours that have been flying about."

By 'rumours,' we assume he means the 'secret' boyfriend but to be honest, most shocking of all, is that something happened on 30 July and nobody knows what the hell it is. Besides Kady, Ouzy and the person who spilled the tea of course.