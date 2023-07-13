Love Island: new bombshell Ella Barnes’ HISTORY with Tyrique Hyde revealed

Tonight’s episode of Love Island (Thursday 13 July) will see two new bombshells enter the villa hoping to turn heads, but it turns out one of them already knows one of the Islanders.

Ella Barnes – who is joining the show alongside Josh Brocklebank – has admitted she has “history” with Tyrique Hyde and we need to know all the details immediately.

Tyrique has only just got his relationship with OG Ella, Ella Thomas, back on track after it completely derailed when she brought Ouzy See back from Casa Amor – but could bombshell Ella throw another spanner in the works for them?

There's going to be ANOTHER Ella in the villa and she's got history with Tyrique ©ITV Pictures

Before entering the villa, Ella explained, “I’m open to getting to know all the boys. At the moment, everyone is happy in their couples but I plan on going in there to shake things up.

“I have a feeling I could make a few boys’ heads turn, especially Tyrique because we have history.”

What will Tyrique say when Ella B enters the villa? And what will Ella T say? ©ITV Pictures

Ella opens up more to fellow bombshell Josh in tonight’s episode as she tells him, “Yeah, we’ve chatted, we’ve kissed. I saw him quite recently…

“I know he’s fully closed off with her but they’ve had a few bumps in the road but with me it’ll be an easy ride….me and him have history. I feel like if there is any one person to turn his head it’ll be me.”

We having a feeling this one will be trouble…

Who is Ella Barnes?

Ella Barnes is a Love Island 2023 bombshell. She entered the villa on day 38 alongside fellow bombshell Josh Brocklebank.

How old is Ella Barnes?

Ella is currently 23 years old.

Where is Ella Barnes from?

She's from Kent, just like Sammy Root.

Ella is the latest Love Island 2023 bombshell ©ITV Pictures

What is Ella Barnes job?

Before entering the villa, Ella worked as a championship dancer and a model.

How does Ella Barnes know Tyrique Hyde?

Although Ella and Tyrique are yet to confirm how they know each other, it appears that they dated earlier this year before being selected for Love Island. She's admitted they've shared a kiss and appears to have set her sights on him in the villa.

It seems Ty's bestie and 2021 Islander Toby Aromolaran knows Ella too as he tweeted saying, "Na give the producers a raise, all of them!

Does Ella Barnes have Instagram?

Yep, her handle is @ellabellabarnes. She won't be posting when she's in the villa though.