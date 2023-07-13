New bombshell Josh Brocklebank is besties with this Love Island 2018 icon

We're calling it, this season of Love Island is the most savage yet.

Last night saw a Love Island 2023 OG girl and a Casa Amor boy be unceremoniously kicked out of the villa after the viewers voted them least compatible.

If you're behind with the romance reality show, it's best to look away now as we are just above to reveal some hella juicy spoilers from last night's episode (July 12).

The villa was shocked, to say the least, when it was revealed that Catherine Agbaje and Elom Ahlijah-Wilson had received the least amount of love from Love Island fans and would be dumped immediately.

Catherine's BFF Whitney Adebayo was understandably traumatised by the news and genuinely shrieked in horror when she had to read the message out loud. It's giving scream queen.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger with the revelation that not only would ANOTHER couple be dumped shortly but two new bombshells are set to enter the villa.

The male Islander who will be joining the dating show on tonight's episode is an Essex lad called Josh who just so happens to be besties with Zara McDermott.

The Love Island 2018 bombshell commented on the official Love Island post sharing her adoration for her friend, in fact her message was so long you have to click the ellipsis to read the entire thing.

"Yay Josh!❤️ xx Josh & I have been best friends since we were 2 years old. He’s really kind, has the best sense of humour, he’s one of the nicest people I know, hence why we’ve been friends for so long!!

"It’s important to remember that you can’t get to know someone from a tiny clip and we shouldn’t be making comments or judging anyone in any way.

"We should all be excited for some new additions to the villa and see what their personalities will bring, rather than making throw away comments on social media! This is a once in a lifetime experience for anyone who walks through those villa doors. Good luck Josh!!💕💕💕".

We did warn you it was basically a novel.

Who is Josh Brocklebank?

Sent to spice things up in the Love Island villa, Josh is a bombshell who will be joining the Islanders along with Ella Barnes.

How old is Josh Brocklebank?

He is 26.

Where is Josh Brocklebank from?

Josh is an Essex boy.

What does Josh Brocklebank do?

He works as a finacial advisor.

Who does Josh Brocklebank have his eye on?

Josh has his sights set on two of the girlies and it's about time someone gave Sammy Root something to worry about and perhaps it will be Josh as Jess Harding is one of the Islanders he has an eye on.

"I’m most attracted to Jess and Kady [ McDermott ]. Personality wise, I think I’d be a great match for Jess. She’s so bubbly and has similar energy to me. Kady is also beautiful, she’s a similar age to me and seems to know what she wants which I think is really attractive," he admitted.

Does Josh Brocklebank have Instagram?

He sure does and he's made it easy for us as it's just his name with an underscore thrown in, @josh _ brocklebank.