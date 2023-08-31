Love Island’s Ella Barnes ‘gutted’ as she confirms Mitch Taylor SPLIT

Another Love Island couple has bitten the dust as Love Island 2023 stars Ella Barnes and Mitch Taylor have confirmed their relationship has come to an end.

Ella and Mitch’s relationship didn’t get off to the smoothest start as they found themselves in a love triangle with Abi Moores and there were, of course, a couple of questionable moments from 'Messy Mitch', but it looked like things were going from strength to strength on the outside world.

The pair were pictured spending time together at Ella’s family home in Kent, while she’d also been up north to visit Mitch in Sheffield. However, it seems the distance between them, as well as their busy work schedules, led to them calling it a day.

Ella B and Mitch have confirmed they've split ©ITV Pictures

“Unfortunately myself and Mitch have decided to end our relationship,” Ella told her followers in an Instagram statement. “I really wanted things to work out and I’m gutted that our journey has come to an end.

“I wish Mitch all the best and hope he finds his happiness. It’s time for both of us to start a new chapter.”

Ella released a statement on Instagram ©Instagram/Ella Barnes

Mitch shared a similar post on his Instagram story as he wrote, “As you have most likely seen Ella’s post, sadly our relationship has come to an end.

“We had no intentions of ending, but with our busy lives at this moment and living the other side of the country made it extremely hard for it to work.

“I wish Ella nothing but the best as she is a lovely girl and deserves the world.”

Mitch shared a statement of his own just minutes after Ella ©Instagram/Mitch Taylor

Ella and Mitch are the latest Love Island 2023 couple to split after Kady McDermott and Ouzy See ended their relationship amid claims he cheated on her, something he denies.

Earlier this summer, both Catherine Agbaje and Elom Ahlijah-Wilson and Leah Taylor and Montel McKenzie split just days after they left the villa.

Let’s hope the remaining couples are a bit luckier in love, eh?