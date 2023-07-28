Love Island’s Montel and Leah split: after he was BANNED from kissing in villa

It's called Love Island guys, why are all the couples from this year splitting up literally days after they've left the villa?

Just last week rumours started to circulate that Catherine Agbaje and Elom Alijah-Wilson had gone they separate ways and now another Love Island 2023 duo have joined the graveyard of couples who were never to be.

It is of course Leah Taylor and Montel McKenzie, who were booted from the Spanish villa on day 38, that have split and this comes after that not remotely cringey or embarrassing speech from Montel.

Leah and Montel had reportedly split

Goss.ie have reported that the couple are no more and Leah offered up a rather, ahem, interesting statement regarding the end of their romance.

By interesting we mean shady AF.

"I know I’m someone who has very, very high standards, but I feel like there’s just certain things in people that I’m not able to overlook.”

Well, what the hell does THAT mean?

Of course we all know that during Casa Amor week, Montel got it on with Tink Reading but it looked as though that was water under the bridge seeing as Leah and Montel were very much back on track before leaving Love Island.

Montel and Tink kissed during casa amor

Leah continued, "I feel like life is a lot different in [ the villa ] and outside here. A lot more things come up and different situations happen.

"Once we’d spoken about it, we agreed that it’s not how we thought it would be."

What 'things'?

It's like when people used to post on their Facebook status, "So mad right now," and when anybody quizzes what they they're talking about they would reply, "I'll message you."

JUST TELL US.

Montel previously chatted to Love Island 2021 finalist, Toby Aromolaran, on his Fancy a Chat podcast and opened up about being 'banned' from kissing.

Now, it's not clear whether it was Leah or the producers that banned the semi-pro footballer from necking on but we THINK it was to do with him snogging Tink on the Terrace. Whoops.

When Toby brought up 'Redemption Night' - AKA Montel confessing his adoration for Leah in front of all the other Islanders and a million viewers - Montel admitted.

"I was on a kissing ban as well," before continuing, "And after Movie Night I was on a talking ban because she [ Leah ] needed time to speak so I couldn't speak to her."

montel and leah in the villa together ©ITV

Toby needed some clarification around what the hell Montel is doing on about and asked, "Wait, so you're on a talking ban and a kissing ban? For how long?"

"The kissing ban was from when she came back, so I think it lasted about a week or five or six days and the talking ban was just after Movie Night.

"Once I did the speech the ban got lifted."