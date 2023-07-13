EXCLUSIVE Love Island’s Tink Reading teases villa RETURN to confront Montel McKenzie

The Casa Amor recoupling on this year's Love Island really brought the dramz, didn't it? Not only did Tyrique Hyde lash out at Ella Thomas when she recoupled with Ouzy See, but bombshell Tink Reading called out Montel McKenzie for sticking with Leah Taylor despite the fact they got up to some less than PG activities in bed. Her words ✌️.

Now that they're out of the villa, Tink and her Casa bestieGabby Jeffery are spilling hella tea on their time on the show and we slurped it all up when they appeared on the latest episode of heat Dates for a ménage à trois with our very own Harriet Rose.

On the 'date', Tink revealed how she really feels about Montel following their fire pit bust-up and let's just say... it's not positive. However, the Brummie babe did tease a Malin Andersson-esque return to the villa to confront her former flame and, honestly, producers NEED to make this happen.

Tink and Montel locked lips in Casa Amor, but he still chose to stick with Leah ©ITV Pictures

Following the shock dumping of Catherine Agbaje and Elom Ahlijah-Wilson, the fate of three other couples hangs in the balance and Tink reckons that Montel and Leah could be next for the chop.

However, she added, "Leah can stay in, to be fair, just get Montel out." Ooh, there really is no love lost between these two is there?

Harriet then pitched the idea of Tink returning to the villa and popping up out of a box just to dump Montel from the Island and it sounds like she's more than up for it.

Frankly, that would be iconic and we're totally here for it.

While we wait to see what Tink's next moves are, here's everything you need to know about her...

Who is Tink Reading?

She's a Love Island 2023 Casa Amor bombshell who failed to find a connection and was swiftly sent packing.

How old is Tink Reading?

Tink is 26 years old, and according to her Instagram she is a Gemini.

What does Tink Reading do?

Before Love Island, Tink was a project manager from Birmingham.

Does Tink Reading have Instagram?

She does, and now that she’s out of the villa she has access to all of her socials again. You can follow her at @tinkreadingxo. Personally, we're looking forward to some seething Instagram Q&As.

Why did Tink Reading go on Love Island?

Before she entered the villa and almost successfully drove a wedge between Montel and Leah, Tink was “excited to hopefully meet somebody and cause a bit of mischief.”

We’d say mission accomplished. Short-lived, but mission accomplished.

When asked by producers what she's looking for in a partner, she said, "They have to be family orientated, have strong career goals and manners are a really big thing for me. Manners cost nothing, so I want to see how they interact with other people."

What happened to Tink Reading on Love Island?

Tink wasted no time in getting to know Montel, and the attraction seemed to be mutual. The pair shared a kiss, and even reportedly got cosy under the covers. Montel also confessed that he felt he had more in common with Tink than with Leah, his original and current partner.

Tink and viewers were then shocked when Montel chose not to recouple with her, opting instead to stay with Leah, who remained loyal to him during Casa Amor. Tink expressed her disbelief when she left the villa, saying, “The relationship and the connection between me and Montel wasn’t one-sided, if not more instigated by him than me.”