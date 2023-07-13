EXCLUSIVE: Love Island’s Gabby Jeffery exposes game-changing unaired Scott van-der-Sluis scenes

Love Island viewers were left outraged last week when Scott van-der-Sluis became single after Casa Amor when he chose to stay loyal to Catherine Agbaje, who had recoupled with Elom Ahlijah-Wilson.

Scott insisted that he didn’t feel a connection with any of the girls that was better than his relationship with Catherine, however it seems things were very nearly different – if dumped bombshell Gabby Jeffery’s latest comments are anything to go by, at least.

Gabby appeared on the latest episode of heat Dates along Tink Reading and spilled the beans on the full extent of her relationship with Scott, much of which wasn’t shown on TV.

She explained, “It was serious. I feel like me and Scott got along really well. I definitely got along with him the most out of all the boys in there, but he really kicked his feet up in Casa and he was letting me do all the work.

“I was even watching the episode last night and all the chat he was giving Abi and I was like, ‘Where was all that when you were trying to talk to me?’”

She added, “He told me that he was [ holding back ] . He was like, ‘I can’t flirt with you. I can give you 100 per cent because I’m holding myself back from Catherine, but I want 100 per cent from you and I’ll consider turning my head.’”

When our Harriet Rose pointed out that Scott’s behaviour seemed “tactical”, Gabby revealed the footballer’s secret plans to snog her on the terrace.

“It was a hard one because I told him that I was going to focus on Sammy [ Root ], but just before then he told the girls that he was going to take me up to the terrace and kiss me.

“Would it have gone further if I didn’t put a stop to it and follow through with Sammy?”

Her bestie Tink added, “I do think that if Gabby would have stuck with Scott, he would have recoupled with Gabby.

“Why’s he telling the boys he’s going to take you up to the terrace and stuff if he’s all on Catherine?”

Very good question, hun. Very good question, indeed. Just imagine how different the recoupling could have been if things had continued between Scott and Gabby…

Who is Gaby Jeffrey?

Gaby was a Casa Amor bombshell from Love Island 2023. Despite kissing Sammy, she failed to form a meaningful connection in Casa Amor and therefore never made it to the main villa.

How old is Gaby Jeffrey?

She is 24 years old.

Where is Gaby Jeffrey from?

This gorgeous Geordie is from Newcastle.

What does Gaby Jeffrey do for a living?

Gaby is a creative assistant for Pretty Little Thing. Does that mean she can give herself sponsorship/influencer deals now?

Who did she want to couple up with prior to entering Casa Amor?

Prior to entering Casa Amor, Gabby told producers, "My top three are Zach, Scott and Mitch. They are all really handsome but I like all of their individual personalities. I think Mitch is super outgoing and has a fun side to him, Zach seems really laid back and chilled which I also like. Scott for me seems like a mixture of both so I’m excited to see what they are all like in person."

What does Gaby Jeffrey think of Scott van-der-Sluis?