Here’s why Love Island fans think Jacques O’Neill is returning to the villa 👀

Jacques O'Neil was one of the most controversial and talked about Islanders of Love Island 2022; from his clashes with the likes of Jay Younger, to his tumultuous relationship with Paige Thorne, to his sudden departure from the villa on day 37.

Love him or hate him, he was undoubtedly a memorable Islander.

Jacques O'Neil starred in Love Island 2022 (ITV) ©ITV

So memorable, in fact, that countless Love Island fans were left convinced he was returning to the Love Island 2023 after a new bombshell – an athletic, Caucasian brunette – was teased at the end of last night's gripping episode. Several minutes later, an image of a Jacques O'Neill's doppelgänger was posted on Love Island's official Instagram page, leading to a swarm of Love island fans make the comparison in the comments.

One fan commented, "Paige Thorne's ex? 👀".

While another wrote, "Am I the only one or does he kinda look like Jacques from a previous season," to which another fan commented, "Jacques is that you? 🤣"

Scott van-der-Sluis (©ITV Plc) ©©ITV Plc

We personally don't see it at all. Sorry.

As iconic as such an Adam-Collard-esque move would be by Love Island producers, the new bombshell is, in fact a brand new bombshell called Scott van-der-Sluis, a football player from North Wales. So definitely not, Jacques. Sorry, gang.

So who is this Jacques-O'Neil-looking bombshell?

Who is Scott van-der-Sluis?

Scott is a Love Island 2023 bombshell who entered the villa in week two.

How old is Scott van-der-Sluis?

He is 22 years old.

Where is Scott van-der-Sluis from?

Scott is from Connah’s Quay in North Wales.

What does Scott van-der-Sluis do for a living?

Scott is a former professional footballer. He is a goalkeeper for League of Ireland Premier Division side Shelbourne.

Scott van-der-Sluis is a goalkeeper (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Why is Scott van-der-Sluis going on Love Island?

He told producers, "Football is all I’ve ever done, all I’ve ever known. So this is a new and exciting opportunity for a change up in life."

He has promised to bring "energy" to the villa. He said, "I’ll bring a bit of banter, be cheeky, and I’m a flirt! very, very strong personality so if I see anything I don’t agree with, there’ll definitely be fireworks!"

How would Scott van-der-Sluis' friends/family describe him?

In his own words, "My family would say that I’m very well-spoken and very diplomatic, I’m good at breaking up situations. If someone is in the wrong, I'll call them out on it. I’m a person that you can always turn to for advice."

What gives Scott van-der-Sluis the 'ick'?

He told producers, "Someone who gets too clingy too quickly. I don’t like too many calls and too many texts. I’m not a fan of someone wearing Nike Air Force 1 trainers with a dress on a night out either or waking up with someone and seeing patchy fake tan in the morning. "

He just basically described us in summer. Ouch.

Is Scott van-der-Sluis on Instagram?

Yep, you can follow him at @scottvds17, but remember his account will be inactive while he is in the villa.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.