Love Island Games: start date, cast, host and how to watch

Apparently two series of Love Island annually (that's 16 weeks out of a 52-week-year, FYI) just isn't enough for you lot, as Maya Jama has just announced a spin-off dubbed Love Island Games. Honestly, ITV might as well just set up another channel exclusively for the Love Island multiverse at this point (especially with Love Island: All Stars also on the horizon).

Actually, technically, Love Island Games isn't directly ITV's doing; the spin-off is being produced by Peacock in the US, which is currently airing Love Island USA (you know, that thing Scott van-der-Sluis chose over Catherine Agbaje – choices), but as with the US version of the series, no doubt it will be available for streaming in the UK on ITVX as and when.

But what is Love Island Games? Who's hosting it? How will it differ to regular Love Island? Where is it being filmed? Which Love Island icons will be taking part? We've got you, dw – well, technically, Maya Jama has.

The Love Island presenter recently shared the news that she will be hosting the new Peacock series via a post on her Instagram grid, dropping further deets about the highly-anticipated spin-off. Fair warning, we don't have a huge amount of official info on this one just yet, but we will say this: if Scott, Adam Collard or Kady McDermott don't make appearances, we're out – which is fine tbh, because we can't spend our ENTIRE existence watching gorgeous people sunning themselves on holiday in a bids to become influencers.

Maya told her followers, "Hi everyone, I have some very exciting news. I'm off to Fiji for the first ever Love Island Games.

"It's going to be amazing. You're favourites from Love Island UK, USA and Australia, plus some more, are going to be there, so who do you want to come back and snatch the crown? I will see you on peacock."

Maya captioned her exciting post, "WOI. We’re going GLOBAL!! 🥳🤪😂 Over the mooon to be hosting my first international show on @peacock @loveislandusa … which of your faves do you wana see involved 👀

Maya Jama is set to host Love Island Games

What is Love Island Games?

Love Island Games is a new spin-off series of Love Island, which will see familiar faces from Love Island UK, USA, Australia (and more) fly out to Fiji in a bid to 'snatch the crown', while taking a second stab at finding love on the telly.

Who is on the Love Island Games cast?

Probably Adam Collard, let's face it (actually, we know for a fact he's been approached for yet ANOTHER return).

Honestly, we don't know yet, but it's safe to say any key characters – who are currently single – from the UK, US or Australia adaptations may pop up.

Third time lucky for Adam?

Where is Love Island Games taking place?

Maya Jama has confirmed that Love Island Games is taking place in Fiji in the South Pacific.

Who is hosting Love Island Games?

Our iconic UK host Maya Jama has clearly been making waves internationally, as she will be hosting Love Island Games on the other side of the world. Good God, imagine the Maya Jama outfits in Fiji... we're already not worthy.

When does Love Island Games start?

Love Island Games arrives on Peacock (in the States) on 1 November 2023. According to Kady McDermott's tea on the Staying Relevant podcast, filming begins imminently (which in our minds means she's been approached about it).

Katie McDermott returned to Love Island this summer

How can I watch Love Island Games?

If you live in the US, you'll be able to watch the new spin-off series on Peacock from 1 November. If you live in the UK, it's looking likely that you'll be able to stream it on ITVX, but this is yet to be confirmed by our ITV overlords.