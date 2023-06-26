Jack Fowler posts THIRSTY topless snap and oh my

by Jess Howard |

One of Love Island's hottest ever bombshells Jack Fowler has teased his fans with a topless thirst-trap.

Sharing a snap on his Instagram Story, he flexed his gym gains and reaffirmed that he’s still just as attractive as he was during Love Island in 2018.

Jack also spoke about how he plans to continue his progression, “The aim is to maintain and continue throughout the tour.”

Whilst Jack makes sure we all know that he’s in shape, we wonder if there’s more gym updates to follow – here at heatworld we’re living for it.

For those of you who’ve forgotten about our beloved Jack Fowler, here’s a recap...

When was Jack Fowler on Love Island?

Jack was on the fourth season of Love Island all the way back in 2018. He entered the show as a Casa Amor bombshell.

Who was Jack Fowler coupled up with?

Jack was coupled up with Laura Anderson, but the pair didn’t last long when bombshell Laura Crane arrived.

jack was a casa amor bombshell ©ITV

Jack and Laura were booted out in the final week and managed to stay together for two months before they called it quits.

Who is Jack Fowler dating?

As of 2023, Jack Fowler is not dating anyone. He's a single man after splitting from his latest ex Joanne Baban Morales in 2021.

Does Jack Fowler know Zachariah Noble?

That's a good question and we're not 100% sure but there is a picture of Zachariah Noble and Jack together so who knows.

How old is Jack Fowler?

Jack is 27 years old.

Are Jack Fowler and Wes Nelson still friends?

Jack and Wes Nelson appeared on the same season of Love Island and became quite close - alongside Josh Denzel - both inside and outside the villa. However, there are no recent posts of the two together, leading us to fear that they are no longer as close as they once were.

How tall is Jack Fowler?

Jack Fowler is 6’3- or 190.5cm tall.

What is Jack Fowler doing now?

After his elimination from Love Island season four, Jack joined another dating show - Celebs Go Dating - but unfortunately he failed to find a lasting love.

Not long after, he turned his undivided attention to music as a DJ and is currently planning a tour, taking place on the 27th of June to the 1st of September.

What is Jack Fowler’s Instagram?

Jack's Instagram is @ _ jackfowler _ and he currently has a whopping 1.1 million followers.