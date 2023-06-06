Love Island fans rejoice as 2018 ‘sexy’ bombshell has ‘returned’

The new series of Love Island officially graced our telly screens last night (Monday 5 June) and fans went into an actual meltdown when a bombshell rocked up five minutes before the end of the show.

For the first time in the show's history the girls and guys were mixed straight off the bat; usually the female Islanders will come in and mingle before the chaps rock up or vice a versa, but for Love Island 2023 they have changed it up.

Viewers had already decided who they wanted their couples to be and although some of the Islanders are enjoying the fans' choices (Molly Marsh and Mitchel Taylor are giving major 'finalists' energy), other contestants are not as happy...

Ruchee isn't happy in her couple with Mehdi

When Her Royal Highness Maya Jama sauntered into the villa towards the end of the episode she asked any ladies not happy with their current partner to make it known, and nobody was surprised when Jess Harding and Ruchee Gurung took a tentative step forward.

We ALL knew what was happening in that moment, a bombshell was on their way to break some hearts and we have no doubts that is exactly what Zachariah Noble will be doing in the next few episodes.

With a name like Zachariah Noble – what did you expect?

As the personal trainer (of course) strolled into the Spanish villa looking all tall, tattooed and offensively hot, a certain Love Island 2018 bombshell's name started to do the rounds on social media.

'Has jack fowler returned🌚' and 'What in the Jack Fowler #LoveIsland' as well as 'Zachariah is giving jack fowler vibes he's kinda sexy #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK.'

Those were just some of the tweets from viewers as Zachariah (what with his South London charm) reminded us of the spell Jack Fowler put us under five seasons ago.

One fan even noticed that Zachariah and Jack are pals and posted a photo of them posing together and, surprise surprise, they both make a tracksuit look like the hottest thing on earth.

You could see the fear on the face of Jess's current partner George Fensom and Ruchee's French companion Mehdi Edno as Zachariah stepped up to the fire pit and offered the girls a wink and we don't blame them.