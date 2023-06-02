Love Island’s Eyal Booker announces ‘wavy’ new job

Love Island series four's Eyal Booker is best known for two things here at heat HQ; one, for possibly being the fittest male Islander of all time (no questions at this time), two, having the most memorable locks in Love Island history (again, no questions).

We could try and whack out some sexy af imagery to describe his hair here, but really, those curls just look like Curly Wurlys to us and we want to eat every single one until he's bald – and even then he'd still be one of the fittest Islanders going. RIGHT? Did that just get weird?

Oh, who cares; he's a fitlord and if they don't cast him for Love Island: All Stars, we might just start picketing until they send him in as the ultimate bombshell. We've thought about this a lot.

Eyal Booker starred on Love Island in 2018

Almost five years on, our boy has gone from strength to strength in the showbiz world and even made the move to LA where he has transformed into arguably the most LA Love Island contestant ever.

Eyal recently popped back on our radar when we got wind of a new unisex haircare range called Wavy being launched by a former Islander with notorious curls waves – Mr Booker, obvs. If this means the world is going to have more luscious curls like Eyal, then we're outrageously here for it.

The model turned reality star turned entrepreneur opened up about his new venture on Jamie Laing's Private Parts podcast and he sounds hella passionate about making sure everyone's curls are looking on point.

"I am in the process of launching a men’s curly hair brand called Wavy and we just shot the campaign for it on Saturday with six people that we turned into models with curly hair," Eyal told Jamie.

He added, "I’m beyond beyond excited, one, because the men’s curly hair market is completely underserved if not non-existent and there’s a community of guys that just want to be seen and heard. Two, because I’ve never found a product that works for me and I’ve developed a product that finally works for all types of curly hair. And three, because it’s so f * * king nice to do something of my own."

Back in January, Eyal posted a snap of himself in a lab coat on Instagram (now a regular fantasy of ours) working on his new hair care range. He captioned the post, "Excited to launch the first product in the WAVY range soon. @feelwavy. I started developing this product in late 2021 / early 2022, frustrated with the lack of good curl products for men on the market, we decided to create our own.

"Staring with the Everyday Curl Crème, the product contains essential oils and has a light, premium scent. It’s genuinely the best product I’ve ever used to define my curls. Follow our journey as I take you through it’s development over at @feelwavy."

Who is Love Island's Eyal Booker? Was he in a band called EverYoung?

Eyal is a model and former Love Island star from London, and his claim to fame is that he was once in a pop band called EverYoung.

He said, “We had small time success and toured the country, built up a little fan base and there was fan girl hysteria. They’d follow us around and come to our gigs and stuff so that was a little taste.”

What series of Love Island did Eyal Booker star on?

Eyal took part on series four in 2018. He entered the villa on day one and was dumped from the Island on day 25. Despite his short time in the villa, he has gone on to become one of the series' biggest stars.

Eyal was an OG 2018 islander ©ITV

How old is Eyal Booker?

Eyal appeared on Love Island when he was just 22 years old. Today, he is 27 (so 100 percent not too old for an All Stars series, FYI). His birthday is 2 August 2 1995.

What does Eyal Booker do for a living?

He is a reality TV star, model, entrepreneur and influencer.

Where does Eyal Booker live?

Eyal splits his time between LA and London.

What’s his relationship history?

Before entering the villa in 2018, Eyal said, “I’ve had quite a few exes in my time, there’s been a mixture of flings from a couple of weeks to six-eight months.

“I try to stay away from one night stands. I’d like to think they’d all speak highly of me because we all, bar a few, ended on good terms.”

In the villa, he couple up with both Hayley Hughes and Megan Barton-Hanson, although neither of these short-lived relationships worked out.

Eyal dated Delilah Belle Hamlin for two years ©Getty

Eyal then went on to date Lisa Rinna's daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin for two years. The pair sadly called it quits at the beginning of 2022.

Last time we checked in on him, Eyal was rumoured to be dating actress, Wallis Day (in December 2022), although we did see a TikTok about him going on a coffee date the other day and it gave us major first date vibes, so who knows?

Just be single in time for Love Island: All Stars, yeah, Eyal?

Is Eyal Booker on Instagram and TikTok?

You can join Eyal’s 737K Instagram followers here, @eyalbooker.

You can also follow his antics on TikTok at @eyalbooker.