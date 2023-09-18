Love Island couples: all the relationships that worked outside the villa

Post-villa life is well and truly underway for the Love Island lot and by post-villa life we of course mean friendship fallouts, brand deals and spin-off TV shows.

Despite 10 series of Love Island and a gazillion Islanders, a lot of them don't actually make it work. Shock. Horror. Who would have thought that an all-inclusive holiday, guaranteed fame and money wouldn't keep a relationship going?

Well, the civilian version of Love Island started in 2015 which means keeping up with which couples are still together and which have gone their separate ways is a full-time job.

So, we're here to make things a bit easier for you and bring you up to speed by breaking down which of the shows iconic couples have gone the distance and which have called it quits.

Grab a snack and a drink because there are a LOT of couples to work through..