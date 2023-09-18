  1. Home|
Love Island couples: all the relationships that worked outside the villa

love island sammy jess ekin davide tommy molly
by Lucy Brown |
Posted

Post-villa life is well and truly underway for the Love Island lot and by post-villa life we of course mean friendship fallouts, brand deals and spin-off TV shows.

Despite 10 series of Love Island and a gazillion Islanders, a lot of them don't actually make it work. Shock. Horror. Who would have thought that an all-inclusive holiday, guaranteed fame and money wouldn't keep a relationship going?

Well, the civilian version of Love Island started in 2015 which means keeping up with which couples are still together and which have gone their separate ways is a full-time job.

So, we're here to make things a bit easier for you and bring you up to speed by breaking down which of the shows iconic couples have gone the distance and which have called it quits.

Grab a snack and a drink because there are a LOT of couples to work through..

Check out: the Love Island couples who are still together

Gallery

Love Island couples who are still together

love island jess and sammy1 of 58
CREDIT: ITV

Jess Harding and Sammy Root: TOGETHER

Jess Harding and Sammy Root sure went through it in the villa, however us Love Island fans love a journey and after watching Jess stick by her man, we had to vote for her to win. It all paid off because the Love Island 2023 winners are still together.

love island whitney lochan2 of 58
CREDIT: ITV

Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki: TOGETHER

It's giving... Love Island goals. Iconic bombshell Whitney Adebayo and Casa Amor's Lochan Nowacki won the nation over with their romance and they're still totally loved up.

love island ella and tyrique3 of 58
CREDIT: ITV

Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde: TOGETHER

Islanders Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde were coupled up from the very beginning thanks to public votes but it turns out they had already met in a London nightclub. After hitting it off again in the villa, they managed to make it to the final and are still together.

love island zach and molly4 of 58
CREDIT: ITV

Zach Noble and Molly Marsh: TOGETHER

Zach Noble and Molly Marsh had a bumpy time when she was dumped from the villa, but after she returned during Casa Amor, they got back on track and are still together.

love island jessie and will5 of 58
CREDIT: ITV

Jessie Wynter and Will Young: TOGETHER

Love Island Australia's Jessie Wynter arrived in the Love Island 2023 winter villa as a bombshell and quickly swept Will Young off his feet. While Will is no longer pals with Casey and Tom, he's still loved up with Jessie.

love island kai and sanam6 of 58
CREDIT: BBC

Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan: TOGETHEr

Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan won Love Island 2023 winter and are still together. We'll forever be obsessed with this wholesome couple.

love island shaq and tanya7 of 58
CREDIT: ITV

Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga: TOGETHER

Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga confessed their love for each other after a few weeks and had a rocky time in the villa but their love has stood the test of time and they're still together.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti8 of 58
CREDIT: Getty

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti: BACK TOGETHER

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti won not only the show in 2022, but also the nations hearts. They had their own ITV show Homecomings and went on a few holidays but in June 2023 they split. Fast forward two months and they got back together.

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish9 of 58
CREDIT: Getty

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish: SPLIT

After coming second place, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish left the villa as an unofficial couple, but weeks later Luca asked Gemma to be is girlfriend with a big romantic gesture involving roses, balloons AND a swimming pool. However, Luca and Gemma proved that big gestures aren't everything as they announced their split just a few months later.

Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack10 of 58
CREDIT: Getty

Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack: TOGETHER

Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack finished in third place and left the show as an official couple. With Indiyah's PrettyLittleThing marketplace and Boots partnerships, Dami has supported his girl at all of her events and we're OBSESSED. They've also moved in together, cute.

Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri11 of 58

Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri: TOGETHER

Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri were the first 2022 couple to make their relationship official (even after 'licked her tit or whatever-gate') and we've been following their every movement ever since. The pair moved in together and are all over each other's socials. They are the definition of couple goals.

Adam Collard and Paige Thorne12 of 58
CREDIT: Getty

Adam Collard and Paige Thorne: SPLIT

Adam Collard and Paige Thorne missed out on the Love Island 2022final, but they left the show together. Initially they started out strong, going to events and frequently being spotted together. However, in October they removed each other from their Instagram's and then Adam confirmed their split at the NTAs. Paige has since claimed he cheated after nugget-gate.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon13 of 58
CREDIT: ITV Pictures

Millie Court and Liam Reardon: BACK TOGETHER

Liam Reardon asked Millie Court to be his official girlfriend during the final of the 2021 series, just moments before they were crowned the series seven winners. After meeting each other's family, Millie and Liam moved in together in Essex in November 2021 but they split in July 2022. Fast forward to 2023 and they've reunited.

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran14 of 58
CREDIT: ITV pictures

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran: SPLIT

Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows found love during series seven, which resulted in Toby asking her to be his official girlfriend at the annual Summer Ball. In November 2021 the couple moved in together, however sadly the couple split in October 2022.

Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank15 of 58
CREDIT: ITV pictures

Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank: SPLIT

Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank ended series seven stronger than ever but in December 2021, reports emerged that they had 'split' after three months after "trying everything to make things work". A week later, the pair confirmed the news in a joint statement, revealing, "Life since the villa has been amazing, but it's taking time to adjust to a new normal in the public eye. This part of the journey hasn't been easy for us but we're learning."

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares: SPLIT16 of 58
CREDIT: ITV pictures

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares: SPLIT

We all know the ups and downs Faye Winter and Teddy Soares endured during series seven of Love Island, but the pair made it all the way to the final, finishing in third place as boyfriend and girlfriend. The pair went from strength to strength when they arrived back in the UK, moving in together in November 2021. As of 2023, they've split.

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish17 of 58
CREDIT: ITV pictures

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish: SPLIT

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish will go down in history as one of the most heartbreaking on-screen break ups, as they called it a day just days before the final, with Liberty admitting that she's "choosing herself" over finding love.

Mary Bedford and Aaron Simpson18 of 58
CREDIT: ITV Pictures

Mary Bedford and Aaron Simpson: SPLIT

Despite getting pretty romantic in the villa, Mary Bedford 'friendzoned' Aaron Simpson pretty hard after saying she "definitely made a best friend" when referring to him during a post-show interview.

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp: TOGETHER19 of 58
CREDIT: u00a9 ITV Pictures

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp: SPLIT

They made their romance official within the Love Island villa, and 2020 winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp were going strong for three years, having even moved in together. Unfortunately it didn't work out and they split in 2023.

Siu00e2nnise Fudge and Luke T20 of 58
CREDIT: u00a9 ITV Pictures

Siânnise Fudge and Luke T: SPLIT

They melted hearts in the Love Island villa when Luke Trotman asked Siannise Fudge to be his girlfriend, and soon after they moved in together in London. However they've since split but neither of them have revealed why. Luke is apparently now engagedto his girlfriend.

Demi Jones and Luke M21 of 58
CREDIT: u00a9 ITV Pictures

Demi Jones and Luke M: SPLIT

After leaving the villa in third place, Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott were continuing to get to know each other, but in May 2020 reports suggested the pair had split. Luke is now engaged to Love Island star Lucie Donlan.

Jess Gale and Ched Uzor22 of 58
CREDIT: u00a9 ITV Pictures

Jess Gale and Ched Uzor: SPLIT

Although they never went 'official', Jess Gale and Ched Uzor continued to date outside the villa, but the pair ended things in May 2020. Jess confirmed the news on Instagram, telling fans, "To confirm myself and Ched have split, we are still good friends and I wish him all the best. Thanks for all the support you have given us since the villa."

Priscilla Anyabu and Mike Boateng23 of 58
CREDIT: u00a9 ITV Pictures

Priscilla Anyabu and Mike Boateng: SPLIT

Despite it taking Mike Boateng a while to find the right girl in the villa, he certainly looked smitten when he left just one day before the final with Priscilla Anyabu. The pair continued to date following their time in the villa but they've since split. Ex on the Beach bosses approached Priscilla to go on the show, as Mike was a contestant, but she declined.

Molly Smith and Callum Jones24 of 58
CREDIT: u00a9 ITV Pictures

Molly Smith and Callum Jones: SPLIT

After breaking Shaughna Phillips' heart when he returned from Casa Amor, it looked like Callum Jones made the correct decision but after three years he split from Molly Smith.

Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico: TOGETHER25 of 58
CREDIT: u00a9 ITV Pictures

Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico: TOGETHER

Nas Majeed and Casa Amor girl Eva Zapico continued dating when they left the villa, with the pair becoming an official couple in July 2020. Nas posted a cute snap of the pair to Instagram confirming that the pair were officially a couple. Three years later, they are still together and moving in together.

Sophie Piper and Connor Durham26 of 58
CREDIT: u00a9 ITV Pictures

Sophie Piper and Connor Durham: SPLUT

Although Connor Durhamwas harshly dumped from the villa, he was true to his word and waited for Sophie Piper to return to the UK. Despite enjoying a couple of dates, it doesn't look like anything materialised between these two.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague27 of 58
CREDIT: ITV

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague: TOGETHER

From their first ever date in the hot tub, Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague looked a match made in heaven. With their romance growing stronger in the villa, Tommy asked Molly-Mae to be his official girlfriend, before the pair dropped the 'L bomb'. They've since moved in together, welcomed baby Bambi into the world and they're engaged.

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard28 of 58
CREDIT: ITV

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard: SPLIT

After Amy Hart left the villa due to getting her heart broken by Curtis Pritchard, Irish beauty Maura Higgins wasted no time in expressing her feelings for the ballroom dancer. Curtis chose to couple up with Maura and the pair made it all the way to the final, despite viewers thinking Maura was 'faking' her feelings for him. At the beginning of March 2020, Maura and Curtis announced their split, with Maura admitting things just didn't work out.

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea29 of 58
CREDIT: ITV

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea: SPLIT

Amber Gill had a tough time in the villa (thanks to Michael Griffiths) but when Greg O'Shea entered the villa days before the final he managed to sweep her off her feet. They won Love Island 2019 but everyone was shocked when they split with Amber claiming he ended their relationship over the phone. Greg then denied dumping Amber by text, five weeks after the villa.

India Reynolds and Ovie Soko30 of 58
CREDIT: ITV

India Reynolds and Ovie Soko: SPLIT

It looked like Ovie Soko wasn't going to find 'The One' during his time in the villa... That was until India Reynolds entered with just two weeks to go. However, the pair have now split.

Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk31 of 58
CREDIT: ITV

Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk: SPLIT

Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk struggled inside the villa and they didn't last on the outside world either. However, months after their break up, it was rumoured that the pair were still seeing each other. However they've moved on and are now dating other people.

Jourdan Riane and Danny Williams32 of 58
CREDIT: ITV

Jourdan Riane and Danny Williams: SPLIT

He cracked on with both Yewande Biala and Arabella Chi, but it was model Jourdan Riane that really caught the eye of Danny Williams. Since the pair were dumped from the villa together, they were inseparable, attending a number of events. However, it wasn't to last, as the pair have now split up after Jourdan suggested Danny was "disloyal". Danny has denied cheating on Jourdan.

Harley Brash and Chris Taylor33 of 58
CREDIT: ITV

Harley Brash and Chris Taylor: SPLIT

Despite not knowing each other for every long, Harley Brash and Chris Taylor left the villa together, and they later confirmed on Aftersun that they are 'dating'. However, just one month later, Chris and Harley were the first couple from the 2019 series to announce their split, admitting they've just not had the time to get to know each other.

Love Island couples34 of 58
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer: SPLIT

Dani Dyer and Jack Finchamhit it off within the first episode and went on to win Love Island 2018. Following their time in the villa they even moved in together. However almost a year later, Dani announced on her Instagram Story that they had split. Shortly after it came to light that they were back together, but then they announced a second break-up (for good) on April 3rd 2019.

Love Island couples35 of 58
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Zara McDermott and Adam Collard: SPLIT

Zara McDermott and Adam Collard defied the odds for a number of months, however, the pair announced they'd split on Valentine's Day in 2019. Zara went on to date Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson, and although they hit a rough patch after she cheated on him, they're back together. Adam returned to Love Island in 2022 and coupled up with Paige but we already know how that ended.

Love Island couples36 of 58
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Sam Bird and Georgia Steel: SPLIT

You know how this one went. Sam Bird accused Georgia Steel of cheating on him with her ex, which she denied. It's safe to say they didn't split on the best of terms - remember the Christmas reunion?

Love Island couples37 of 58
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson: SPLIT

Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson did move in together, but announced their split in January 2019. Although Wes went on to date 2019 Islander Arabella, in April 2020 it was reported that the pair had called their romance a day.

Love Island couples38 of 58
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley: SPLIT

Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley announced their split in February 2019, with Kaz saying, "Sometimes things don't go the way you planned, but you have to be grateful for the journey. Thank you for everything especially showing me how to love myself again."

Love Island couples39 of 58
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Samira Mighty and Frankie Foster: SPLIT

Frankie Foster reportedly cheated on Samira Mighty while she was still in the villa and that was that. Done. Over.

Love Island couples40 of 58
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Laura Anderson and Paul Knops: SPLIT

There's no bad blood between Laura Anderson and Paul Knops, but they split months after making it to the final of the show.

Love Island couples41 of 58
CREDIT: ITV

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies: SPLIT

Love Island 2017 winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies split in December 2017; five months after the finale.

Love Island couples42 of 58
CREDIT: ITV

Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes: SPLIT

Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood split while filming their ITVBe show Crackin' On ended.

Love Island couples43 of 58
CREDIT: ITV

Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville: SPLIT

Gabby Allen dumped Marcel Somerville after he was spotted 'cheating' as they holidayed TOGETHER.

Love Island couples44 of 58
CREDIT: ITV

Montana Brown and Alex Beattie: SPLIT

Montana Brown and Alex Beattie two split just weeks after returning to the UK. Sad times.

Love Island couples45 of 58
CREDIT: ITV

Dom Lever and Jess Shears: STILL TOGETHER

Jess Shears and Dom Lever are so together, in fact, they got 'married' on Good Morning Britain on Valentine's Day 2017. They then got, y'know, properly married and the loved-up pair are now parents.

Love Island couples46 of 58
CREDIT: ITV

Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow: TOGETHER

An absolute success story of Love Island 2017, Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow and Jamie are still the CUTEST of couples. They've since gotten married and had children.

Love Island couples47 of 58
CREDIT: ITV

Tyla Carr and Jonny Mitchell: SPLIT

Oh it was never gonna last between Tyla Carr and Jonny Mitchell, was it?

Love Island couples48 of 58
CREDIT: ITV

Sam Gowland and Georgia Harrison: SPLIT

Sam Gowland seemed to be doing alright for himself following his Geordie Shore stint, so we still don't think he's too gutted about his split with Georgia Harrison.

Love Island couples49 of 58
CREDIT: ITV

Katie Salmon and Adam Maxwell: SPLIT

Adam Maxwell claimed he was '100 percent single' shortly after leaving the villa and, um, that was that between him and Katie Salmon.

Love Island couples50 of 58
CREDIT: ITV

Scott Thomas and Kady McDermott: SPLIT

Scott Thomas and Kady McDermott managed a year before splitting in 2017.

Love Island couples51 of 58
CREDIT: ITV

Nathan Massey and Cara de da Hoyde: STILL TOGETHER

Love Island 2016 winners Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey are now married and they've got children together.

Love Island couples52 of 58
CREDIT: ITV

Malin Andersson and Terry Walsh: SPLIT

Terry Walsh and Malin Andersson didn't last, although he did date fellow Love Island-er Emma-Jane Woodhams eight months in actual real life before calling it a day.

Love Island couples53 of 58

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland: TOGETHER

Alex and Olivia Bowen are married and have welcomed a baby together - they're literally as strong as ever. We like to live vicariously through them, to be honest.

Love Island couples54 of 58
CREDIT: ITV

Hannah Elizabeth and Jonathan Clark: SPLIT

Remember when Hannah Elizabeth and Jon Clark, like, got engaged on the show? That one didn't quite last...

Love Island couples55 of 58
CREDIT: ITV

Jessica Hayes and Max Morley: SPLIT

Even though he split from Jess Hayes, we still fancy Max Morley in a huge way. He went on to date Laura Anderson but they've since split.

Love Island couples56 of 58
CREDIT: ITV

Jordan Ring and Zoe Brown: SPLIT

Jordan Ring and Zoe Brown absolutely DID NOT work IRL. Neeext.

Love Island couples57 of 58
CREDIT: ITV

Rykard Jenkins and Rachel Fenton: SPLIT

At least Rykard Jenkins and Rachel Fenton lasted 18 months. Not bad going...

Love Island couples58 of 58
CREDIT: ITV

Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech: SPLIT

Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech had the first ever Love Island baby, but these two split not long after the birth.

