Love Island couples: all the relationships that worked outside the villa

Post-villa life is well and truly underway for the Love Island lot and by post-villa life we of course mean friendship fallouts, brand deals and spin-off TV shows.
Despite 10 series of Love Island and a gazillion Islanders, a lot of them don't actually make it work. Shock. Horror. Who would have thought that an all-inclusive holiday, guaranteed fame and money wouldn't keep a relationship going?
Well, the civilian version of Love Island started in 2015 which means keeping up with which couples are still together and which have gone their separate ways is a full-time job.
So, we're here to make things a bit easier for you and bring you up to speed by breaking down which of the shows iconic couples have gone the distance and which have called it quits.
Grab a snack and a drink because there are a LOT of couples to work through..
Jess Harding and Sammy Root: TOGETHER
Jess Harding and Sammy Root sure went through it in the villa, however us Love Island fans love a journey and after watching Jess stick by her man, we had to vote for her to win. It all paid off because the Love Island 2023 winners are still together.
Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki: TOGETHER
It's giving... Love Island goals. Iconic bombshell Whitney Adebayo and Casa Amor's Lochan Nowacki won the nation over with their romance and they're still totally loved up.
Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde: TOGETHER
Islanders Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde were coupled up from the very beginning thanks to public votes but it turns out they had already met in a London nightclub. After hitting it off again in the villa, they managed to make it to the final and are still together.
Zach Noble and Molly Marsh: TOGETHER
Zach Noble and Molly Marsh had a bumpy time when she was dumped from the villa, but after she returned during Casa Amor, they got back on track and are still together.
Jessie Wynter and Will Young: TOGETHER
Love Island Australia's Jessie Wynter arrived in the Love Island 2023 winter villa as a bombshell and quickly swept Will Young off his feet. While Will is no longer pals with Casey and Tom, he's still loved up with Jessie.
Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan: TOGETHEr
Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan won Love Island 2023 winter and are still together. We'll forever be obsessed with this wholesome couple.
Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga: TOGETHER
Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga confessed their love for each other after a few weeks and had a rocky time in the villa but their love has stood the test of time and they're still together.
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti: BACK TOGETHER
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti won not only the show in 2022, but also the nations hearts. They had their own ITV show Homecomings and went on a few holidays but in June 2023 they split. Fast forward two months and they got back together.
Gemma Owen and Luca Bish: SPLIT
After coming second place, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish left the villa as an unofficial couple, but weeks later Luca asked Gemma to be is girlfriend with a big romantic gesture involving roses, balloons AND a swimming pool. However, Luca and Gemma proved that big gestures aren't everything as they announced their split just a few months later.
Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack: TOGETHER
Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack finished in third place and left the show as an official couple. With Indiyah's PrettyLittleThing marketplace and Boots partnerships, Dami has supported his girl at all of her events and we're OBSESSED. They've also moved in together, cute.
Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri: TOGETHER
Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri were the first 2022 couple to make their relationship official (even after 'licked her tit or whatever-gate') and we've been following their every movement ever since. The pair moved in together and are all over each other's socials. They are the definition of couple goals.
Adam Collard and Paige Thorne: SPLIT
Adam Collard and Paige Thorne missed out on the Love Island 2022final, but they left the show together. Initially they started out strong, going to events and frequently being spotted together. However, in October they removed each other from their Instagram's and then Adam confirmed their split at the NTAs. Paige has since claimed he cheated after nugget-gate.
Millie Court and Liam Reardon: BACK TOGETHER
Liam Reardon asked Millie Court to be his official girlfriend during the final of the 2021 series, just moments before they were crowned the series seven winners. After meeting each other's family, Millie and Liam moved in together in Essex in November 2021 but they split in July 2022. Fast forward to 2023 and they've reunited.
Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran: SPLIT
Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows found love during series seven, which resulted in Toby asking her to be his official girlfriend at the annual Summer Ball. In November 2021 the couple moved in together, however sadly the couple split in October 2022.
Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank: SPLIT
Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank ended series seven stronger than ever but in December 2021, reports emerged that they had 'split' after three months after "trying everything to make things work". A week later, the pair confirmed the news in a joint statement, revealing, "Life since the villa has been amazing, but it's taking time to adjust to a new normal in the public eye. This part of the journey hasn't been easy for us but we're learning."
Faye Winter and Teddy Soares: SPLIT
We all know the ups and downs Faye Winter and Teddy Soares endured during series seven of Love Island, but the pair made it all the way to the final, finishing in third place as boyfriend and girlfriend. The pair went from strength to strength when they arrived back in the UK, moving in together in November 2021. As of 2023, they've split.
Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish: SPLIT
Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish will go down in history as one of the most heartbreaking on-screen break ups, as they called it a day just days before the final, with Liberty admitting that she's "choosing herself" over finding love.
Mary Bedford and Aaron Simpson: SPLIT
Despite getting pretty romantic in the villa, Mary Bedford 'friendzoned' Aaron Simpson pretty hard after saying she "definitely made a best friend" when referring to him during a post-show interview.
Paige Turley and Finn Tapp: SPLIT
They made their romance official within the Love Island villa, and 2020 winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp were going strong for three years, having even moved in together. Unfortunately it didn't work out and they split in 2023.
Siânnise Fudge and Luke T: SPLIT
They melted hearts in the Love Island villa when Luke Trotman asked Siannise Fudge to be his girlfriend, and soon after they moved in together in London. However they've since split but neither of them have revealed why. Luke is apparently now engagedto his girlfriend.
Demi Jones and Luke M: SPLIT
After leaving the villa in third place, Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott were continuing to get to know each other, but in May 2020 reports suggested the pair had split. Luke is now engaged to Love Island star Lucie Donlan.
Jess Gale and Ched Uzor: SPLIT
Although they never went 'official', Jess Gale and Ched Uzor continued to date outside the villa, but the pair ended things in May 2020. Jess confirmed the news on Instagram, telling fans, "To confirm myself and Ched have split, we are still good friends and I wish him all the best. Thanks for all the support you have given us since the villa."
Priscilla Anyabu and Mike Boateng: SPLIT
Despite it taking Mike Boateng a while to find the right girl in the villa, he certainly looked smitten when he left just one day before the final with Priscilla Anyabu. The pair continued to date following their time in the villa but they've since split. Ex on the Beach bosses approached Priscilla to go on the show, as Mike was a contestant, but she declined.
Molly Smith and Callum Jones: SPLIT
After breaking Shaughna Phillips' heart when he returned from Casa Amor, it looked like Callum Jones made the correct decision but after three years he split from Molly Smith.
Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico: TOGETHER
Nas Majeed and Casa Amor girl Eva Zapico continued dating when they left the villa, with the pair becoming an official couple in July 2020. Nas posted a cute snap of the pair to Instagram confirming that the pair were officially a couple. Three years later, they are still together and moving in together.
Sophie Piper and Connor Durham: SPLUT
Although Connor Durhamwas harshly dumped from the villa, he was true to his word and waited for Sophie Piper to return to the UK. Despite enjoying a couple of dates, it doesn't look like anything materialised between these two.
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague: TOGETHER
From their first ever date in the hot tub, Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague looked a match made in heaven. With their romance growing stronger in the villa, Tommy asked Molly-Mae to be his official girlfriend, before the pair dropped the 'L bomb'. They've since moved in together, welcomed baby Bambi into the world and they're engaged.
Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard: SPLIT
After Amy Hart left the villa due to getting her heart broken by Curtis Pritchard, Irish beauty Maura Higgins wasted no time in expressing her feelings for the ballroom dancer. Curtis chose to couple up with Maura and the pair made it all the way to the final, despite viewers thinking Maura was 'faking' her feelings for him. At the beginning of March 2020, Maura and Curtis announced their split, with Maura admitting things just didn't work out.
Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea: SPLIT
Amber Gill had a tough time in the villa (thanks to Michael Griffiths) but when Greg O'Shea entered the villa days before the final he managed to sweep her off her feet. They won Love Island 2019 but everyone was shocked when they split with Amber claiming he ended their relationship over the phone. Greg then denied dumping Amber by text, five weeks after the villa.
India Reynolds and Ovie Soko: SPLIT
It looked like Ovie Soko wasn't going to find 'The One' during his time in the villa... That was until India Reynolds entered with just two weeks to go. However, the pair have now split.
Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk: SPLIT
Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk struggled inside the villa and they didn't last on the outside world either. However, months after their break up, it was rumoured that the pair were still seeing each other. However they've moved on and are now dating other people.
Jourdan Riane and Danny Williams: SPLIT
He cracked on with both Yewande Biala and Arabella Chi, but it was model Jourdan Riane that really caught the eye of Danny Williams. Since the pair were dumped from the villa together, they were inseparable, attending a number of events. However, it wasn't to last, as the pair have now split up after Jourdan suggested Danny was "disloyal". Danny has denied cheating on Jourdan.
Harley Brash and Chris Taylor: SPLIT
Despite not knowing each other for every long, Harley Brash and Chris Taylor left the villa together, and they later confirmed on Aftersun that they are 'dating'. However, just one month later, Chris and Harley were the first couple from the 2019 series to announce their split, admitting they've just not had the time to get to know each other.
Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer: SPLIT
Dani Dyer and Jack Finchamhit it off within the first episode and went on to win Love Island 2018. Following their time in the villa they even moved in together. However almost a year later, Dani announced on her Instagram Story that they had split. Shortly after it came to light that they were back together, but then they announced a second break-up (for good) on April 3rd 2019.
Zara McDermott and Adam Collard: SPLIT
Zara McDermott and Adam Collard defied the odds for a number of months, however, the pair announced they'd split on Valentine's Day in 2019. Zara went on to date Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson, and although they hit a rough patch after she cheated on him, they're back together. Adam returned to Love Island in 2022 and coupled up with Paige but we already know how that ended.
Sam Bird and Georgia Steel: SPLIT
You know how this one went. Sam Bird accused Georgia Steel of cheating on him with her ex, which she denied. It's safe to say they didn't split on the best of terms - remember the Christmas reunion?
Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson: SPLIT
Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson did move in together, but announced their split in January 2019. Although Wes went on to date 2019 Islander Arabella, in April 2020 it was reported that the pair had called their romance a day.
Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley: SPLIT
Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley announced their split in February 2019, with Kaz saying, "Sometimes things don't go the way you planned, but you have to be grateful for the journey. Thank you for everything especially showing me how to love myself again."
Samira Mighty and Frankie Foster: SPLIT
Frankie Foster reportedly cheated on Samira Mighty while she was still in the villa and that was that. Done. Over.
Laura Anderson and Paul Knops: SPLIT
There's no bad blood between Laura Anderson and Paul Knops, but they split months after making it to the final of the show.
Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies: SPLIT
Love Island 2017 winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies split in December 2017; five months after the finale.
Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes: SPLIT
Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood split while filming their ITVBe show Crackin' On ended.
Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville: SPLIT
Gabby Allen dumped Marcel Somerville after he was spotted 'cheating' as they holidayed TOGETHER.
Montana Brown and Alex Beattie: SPLIT
Montana Brown and Alex Beattie two split just weeks after returning to the UK. Sad times.
Dom Lever and Jess Shears: STILL TOGETHER
Jess Shears and Dom Lever are so together, in fact, they got 'married' on Good Morning Britain on Valentine's Day 2017. They then got, y'know, properly married and the loved-up pair are now parents.
Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow: TOGETHER
An absolute success story of Love Island 2017, Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow and Jamie are still the CUTEST of couples. They've since gotten married and had children.
Tyla Carr and Jonny Mitchell: SPLIT
Oh it was never gonna last between Tyla Carr and Jonny Mitchell, was it?
Sam Gowland and Georgia Harrison: SPLIT
Sam Gowland seemed to be doing alright for himself following his Geordie Shore stint, so we still don't think he's too gutted about his split with Georgia Harrison.
Katie Salmon and Adam Maxwell: SPLIT
Adam Maxwell claimed he was '100 percent single' shortly after leaving the villa and, um, that was that between him and Katie Salmon.
Scott Thomas and Kady McDermott: SPLIT
Scott Thomas and Kady McDermott managed a year before splitting in 2017.
Nathan Massey and Cara de da Hoyde: STILL TOGETHER
Love Island 2016 winners Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey are now married and they've got children together.
Malin Andersson and Terry Walsh: SPLIT
Terry Walsh and Malin Andersson didn't last, although he did date fellow Love Island-er Emma-Jane Woodhams eight months in actual real life before calling it a day.
Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland: TOGETHER
Alex and Olivia Bowen are married and have welcomed a baby together - they're literally as strong as ever. We like to live vicariously through them, to be honest.
Hannah Elizabeth and Jonathan Clark: SPLIT
Remember when Hannah Elizabeth and Jon Clark, like, got engaged on the show? That one didn't quite last...
Jessica Hayes and Max Morley: SPLIT
Even though he split from Jess Hayes, we still fancy Max Morley in a huge way. He went on to date Laura Anderson but they've since split.
Jordan Ring and Zoe Brown: SPLIT
Jordan Ring and Zoe Brown absolutely DID NOT work IRL. Neeext.
Rykard Jenkins and Rachel Fenton: SPLIT
At least Rykard Jenkins and Rachel Fenton lasted 18 months. Not bad going...
Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech: SPLIT
Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech had the first ever Love Island baby, but these two split not long after the birth.