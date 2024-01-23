Love Island’s Jake Cornish slams ‘bitter’ ex Liberty Poole after quitting All Stars

We have to admit, we are a TAD confused by this Love Island feud that has been reignited. The last time we checked it was all gravy between Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish.

Just three days into Love Island: All Stars, Jake quit the villa after the viewing public voted for him to be coupled up with his ex, Liberty. Awkward? Yes. Surprising? Absolutely not.

During his exit interview with host, Maya Jama, Jake outright denied he held any animosity towards Liberty but fast forward to a week later and The Love Island 2021 OG has a few choice words about his former girlfriend.

"I felt like it was a bit sour," Jake told The Sun as he chatted about when she first clocked eyes on him, "Like, 'oh here he is, let’s go at him again.' In reality I've grown up, I've matured in two years."

There is no denying that Liberty wasn't exactly thrilled to see her ex when he strolled into the South African villa on day one of All Stars but then again, who would be?

“When it was them faces, and the comments of like ‘he gives me the ick’, I took on the chin, I’m not going to cry about it," Jake continued.

Tell you who was crying in the most recent episode though, and that was Liberty.

The Brummie found herself in tears when she discovered 'Messy' Mitch Taylor was telling her one thing and telling Demi Jones another.

Did she not watch the gas engineer on Love Island 2023? It's practically his MO to play girls off against each other.

Jake went on to say that he felt like Liberty was "bitter" that they were both back on the dating show.

"Whereas obviously the conversation we had, she said, ‘I feel like you're ignoring me’ - it was just the way she come into the conversation, was just a bit bitter," he added.

Well, no more bitterness is to be had between the former lovers as Jake has already left the villa and Liberty is off crying over someone else.

