Love Island All Stars: could this be the DREAM line-up?

It's been one of the worst kept secrets in reality telly history (seriously, Adam Collard literally told heat he'd been approached for it months ago), but now it's OFFICIAL official; Love Island All Stars is happening in January 2024 (with Maya Jama set to return as host) and just like that, January suddenly doesn't suck as much.

Saying that, it all depends on the Love Island All Stars cast, doesn't it?

Love Island All Stars is coming... ©ITV

Of course, we're unlikely to know the identities of our returning Islanders until closer to launch that hasn't stopped social media from endlessly speculating which famous singletons might be returning for a second (or third, or fourth) shot at villa love.

It hasn't stopped us either; so using our worryingly deep knowledge of the show and producers' habits over the years, we've compiled a list of former Islanders we're convinced are currently packing their white, tacky Love Island suitcases in hopes of another shot at fame...sorry, love. LOVE.

Faye Winter

Faye Winter ©Getty Images

The Love Island 2021 finalist is a single girl following her split with villa hottie Teddy Soares earlier this year. Faye also suggested that she was on the hunt for younger men as of January 2024 (very specific) in a recent Instagram Q&A, so yeah, there's that...

Rosie Seabrook

Rosie Seabrook ©Getty Images

We'll be honest, Casey Gorman's Casa Amor ex wouldn't have made this list if she hadn't dropped some serious clues on Instagram recently. When asked if she was going on holiday soon, Rosie teased that she had a mystery trip on the horizon, but doesn't know whether she'd call it a holiday... She also stressed that she is very much single and can't give away too many details. Hmmm...

Tom Clare

tom clare ©Getty Images

Somehow this eBay-loving Adonis is still single. Get all 6ft5 of Tom Clare in that villa and us a press trip to interview him. Ta.

Ovie Soko

Ovie Soko ©Getty Images

Ovie is easily one of the Love Island universe's most popular Islanders. His name has been attached to Love Island All Stars for weeks now.

Scott van der Sluis

Scott van der Sluis ©Getty Images

Scott recently became the first Islander in history to take part in three different Love Island series in one year. Somehow he's still single, so naturally, fans are assuming fourth time's the charm for this gem. Fans also reckon his former flame Catherine Agabaje might be taking part, too, so there's a storyline right there for producers. Oh, and once upon a time before Love Island, Scott actually dated...

Paige Thorne

Paige Thorne ©Getty Images

Iconic welsh paramedic Paige from Love Island 2022 was burned by Adam Collard and is definitely single. We know that ITV reached out to Adam, too, so perhaps they're looking to steal a little bit of Celebrity Ex on the Beach's magic. Holy Maya Jama, that would make iconic television.

Catherine Agabaje

Catherine Agabaje ©Getty Images

This stunning Love Island 2023 queen is single and ready to mingle. Plus if Scott's there too... dramz alert.

Ron Hall

Ron Hall ©Getty Images

After splitting with winter Love Island finalist Lana Jenkins, poor Ron has mostly been playing golf and going to events with Tom and Casey as of late. Throw him a bone, ITV.

Michael Griffiths

Michael Griffiths ©Getty Images

Series 5 star Michael Griffiths has undergone a complete body transformation since leaving the villa. Like for real – he's a completely different Islander. Hopefully his personality hasn't changed, because he made great telly the first time around.

Mitchel Taylor ©Getty Images

Call it a hunch, huns. This messy train has one more stop.

Adam Collard

adam collard ©Getty Images

How could you not include the first ever Islander to make a return? Plus, we know that ITV has actually asked him. The question is, is he brave enough to fly to South Africa and confront his ex?