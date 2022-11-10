TOWIE stars cheer for Bradley Dack after fiancée Olivia Attwood leaves I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

His Love Island star fiancée may have had to leave the jungle after just 24 hours, but a man still has to earn an honest buck. And by honest buck we mean a rumoured £5000 a week. Cor.

I'm A Celeb star Olivia Attwood's footballer fiancé Bradley Dack was out getting deep down and dirty on the football pitch on Tuesday night, when his team, West Ham United took on...another team. Ackrington Stanley we think it was.

If you need us, Talk Sport, here we are!

Now, our sportgame knowledge may be a liiiiiitle sketchy but what we do know is TOWIE. And former star Clelia Theodorou was out and cheering on Bradders from the side earlier this week.

We think they lost though, sad face. Thank you for coming to our sport report.

Now, we know A LOT about Olivia from her appearances on multiple reality TV shows, but we know less about her beau Bradley.

Here's everything you NEED to know about professional footballer and long haired hottie Bradley Dack.

Who is Bradley Dack?

Bradley Dack is a professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Blackburn Rovers. He was born in Greenwich, London. Bradley rose through the ranks at Charlton Athletic before signing for Gillingham in 2010 on a three-year scholarship deal.

He then joined Blackburn Rovers on a three-year-deal for a fee of £750,000 plus add-ons in 2017, the team he has played for ever since, despite a couple of injuries.

Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers

After joining the team in 2017, in his first season Bradley finished as the club's top scorer, scoring 18 times in 42 league appearances. He has really gone from strength to strength during his time playing with the team. In December of 2020 Blackburn announced that Bradley had signed a new two-and-a-half-year deal that would run until the summer of 2023, with the club having the option to take up an additional year.

Bradley Dack injuries

Over the last few years, however, multiple injuries have prevented him from being able to play. In December 2019 Bradley suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which prevented him from being able to play for almost a year.

In March 2021 he suffered the same injury on his other knee (talk about unlucky), which required him to undergo surgery and led to him not being able to play for a further five months (oof).

Bradley made his return to competitive football on 12 March 2022, a year since his last game for Blackburn.

What is Bradley Dack's net worth?

In 2020 Bradley's net worth was estimated to be between £3-5million (wow).

What are Bradley Dack's wages?

When Bradley Dack was signed to Blackburn Rovers, he was reportedly payed £728,000 as his signing fee.

For the 2019/20 season, Bradley was estimated to have been paid £8,000 per week. This does not factor in any performance-based bonuses. It is likely that Bradley’s salary will have increased this year, especially since his contract has been renewed.

Do Bradley Dack and Olivia Attwood live together?

Yep, they live together with their dogs Lola and Stitch in a gorgeous Cheshire gaff that has a HUGE garden. Frankly, we're not sure why she wanted to leave it behind for three weeks of eating rice and and beans in the Australian Outback.

Why was Bradley Dack and Olivia Attwood's wedding cancelled?

Bradley and Olivia's wedding was cancelled once again to allow Bradley to focus on his career. At the time Olivia spoke exclusively to heat, explaining, "It’s nothing to cry about – we still want to get married at some point, but we just felt like next summer, Brad really needs to be focused on his return to football [ he’s been injured ] and I’ve got a lot on my plate, work-wise."

She continued saying the decision was a bigger deal for Bradley than her. She said, "I think Brad struggled with the decision more than me, because more of the stress lands on the girl, doesn’t it? So, for him, he was like, “Let’s just do it.” But I was trying to think of how we were going to make it happen and enjoy it."

From this it is clear that there was no drama when they decided to cancel the wedding - it was a purely pragmatic decision.

Does Bradley Dack have Instagram?

He does - you can follow him @bradleydack1.