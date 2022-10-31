Inside Olivia Attwood’s and Bradley Dack’s gorgeous Cheshire house with MASSIVE garden and Disney details

by Hannah Mellin and Ben Pulsford |

Despite Love Island 2017 star Olivia Attwood hailing from Surrey, she is now living the dream up north with her footballer fiancé/real-life Disney prince Bradley Dack in their dream home/Disney castle in Cheshire. This better get you on The Real Housewives of Cheshire, Liv, because frankly our bodies and souls want and need that for you.

Olivia fans will already know that this reality queen has opted for slumming it in the I'm a Celeb jungle down under over living her best life in her lavish mansion for the next month – but what a place to come back to after weeks of hammocks, outdoor cooking, and drinking blended bugs. We're excited for her 🏠❤️ (we couldn't find a mega-mansion emoji).

Luckily for us (and Olivia) we can keep an eye on the place while she's away thanks to her home's very own Instagram account, @oliviajadebode – and it already has over 139k followers. Olivia's HOUSE has 139k followers.

Olivia and Bradley, who have had to postpone their wedding multiple times because of COVID restrictions, moved into their house in early 2021 after months of planning and their abode is the backdrop to Olivia's ITVBe show Olivia Meets Her Match.

Olivia and Bradley were in a relationship before she appeared on Love Island and rekindled their romance following her split from Chris Hughes in 2018. A year later, Bradley proposed on a holiday to Dubai in 2019.

Let's have a little look round, shall we?

Olivia Attwood house

Olivia's gorgeous three-storey house is in the footballer paradise of Cheshire. Olivia lives in her house with fiancé Bradley and their rescue dogs Lola and Stitch.

©ITVBe

©ITVBe

Where is Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack's house?

Olivia and Bradley live in Cheshire, which is their home as footballer Brad plays for Blackburn Rovers Football Club in Lancashire.

Speaking about her new house, Olivia revealed in 2020, "Brad and I have finally bought our first home together and I feel like it's the start of the rest of our lives in a grown up and new way."

Olivia Attwood house details

Monochrome! Monochrome! Monochrome!

Yep, Olivia's house is full of black accents, whether that be on the stairs or the very expensive black doors.

Just before Valentine's Day this year, Olivia hilariously fumed at Brad after he put a dartboard on the back of one of the her beloved doors.

In a series of posts, Olivia fumed, “In case anybody is feeling bad about being single today…

“While I was at work Brad hung a dart board off the back of one of our nearly renovated wooden doors..(that cost a small fortune) and let me tell you his aim is obviously sh-t”.” LOL.

Olivia Attwood living room

Olivia has two living rooms, a 'formal' one and a 'normal one'.

We LOVE the shelves and all the perfectly placed trinkets and boucle coffee table.

Olivia Attwood kitchen

©ITVBe

Olivia's kitchen is pretty the only room in the house that is yet to undergo a transformation (especially as Lola is still young), but she's got HUGE plans.

Olivia Attwood hallway

The hallway has also undergone a transformation with the same black doors as elsewhere in the house and the addition of mirrors - perfect outfit backdrop.

Olivia Attwood dressing room

Olivia's dressing room is the stuff of dreams! The room, which is right at the top of the house, was one of the first rooms that they renovated (obviously 🙋🏼‍♀️). If you're a fan of Olivia Meets Her Match, you might remember the great lengths that Olivia went to to get it all finished.

Pride of place in her dressing room, alongside all of the shoes, clothes and bag, are Olivia's Leblon Delienne Disney sculptures and Louis Vuitton coffee table books - the sculptures alone will set you back £420!

This room is often the backdrop for Olivia's FIRE Instagram posts and reels, and with walls full of designer shoes and handbags, we're not surprised she spends most of her time in here.

Speaking about her dressing room, Olivia said, “I had originally planned to keep my dressing room very neutral but I am actually loving these pops of colour... might need to get Mickey and Minnie some friends”

Olivia Attwood spare room

Just in case they have guests, Olivia and Bradley have transformed their spare room with this dreamy dark blue bed frame by Arighi Bianchi.

Olivia Attwood garden

One of the highlights of Olivia's Cheshire paradise is that it comes with a HUGE garden, which Lola uses to her full advantage. This bargain-priced sandpit is just £20 from Tesco.

And don't get us started on her outdoor furniture. Say goodbye to all that outdoor luxury, Liv. We're not sure the I'm a Celeb hammocks come with decorative outdoor throw pillows.

CHECK OUT Love Island 2017 stars - where are they now?

Love Island series three - where are they now - slider 2 of 31 Slide 2 of 32 u00a9 ITV Check out what the Love Island series 3 cast are up to now:

u00a9 ITV Amber Davies Despite a few ups and downs on the show, Amber was crowned the winner of series three alongside Kem Cetinay, with the pair landing a share of £50,000.

u00a9 Getty Images Amber Davies Although the pair moved in together and things seemed to be going well, Amber and Kem announced their split just before Christmas in 2017, just a few months after leaving the villa. The pair have seemingly remained friends, with Amber going on to focus on her career. After landing a number of promotion deals, Amber's dreams came true when she was cast in Dolly Parton musical 9 to 5 in the West End, playing the role of Judy Bernly.

u00a9 ITV Kem Cetinay He was one of the favourites to win the show from the start, and after he proved his loyalty towards Amber, there was no turning back for hairdresser Kem.

u00a9 Getty Images Kem Cetinay Since leaving the villa, and splitting from Amber, Kem has gone on to achieve huge success! Not only did he land a record deal with Love Island bestie Chris Hughes, he also appeared on Dancing On Ice in 2018, making it all the way to the final. Kem returned to DOI in 2019, this time as a backstage reporter, before later going on to land a showbiz reporter role on This Morning. As well as appearances and promotional deals, Kem has also just been revealed as Primark's first-ever male ambassador, bringing out a summer clothing range for the shop.

u00a9 ITV Olivia Attwood Olivia was certainly the Marmite contestant of the 2017 series, whilst some loved her outspoken tone, others were fuming she coupled up with Chris Hughes.

u00a9 Getty Images Olivia Attwood That didn't stop Olivia going on to have major success. The Essex-born girl landed her own TV show alongside Chris Hughes, before the pair sadly split up. She later appeared on Celebs Go Dating and landed a number of clothing deals, one with In The Style. As well as various modeling and promotional jobs, Olivia is now loved-up with Blackburn Rovers footballer Bradley Dack, with the pair often posting cute photos on Instagram.

u00a9 ITV Chris Hughes Ahh, the lovely Chris Hughes! The nation fell in love with his puppy dog eyes and adorably cute personality back in 2017, and many were surprised he didn't actually win the show.

u00a9 Getty Images Chris Hughes Since leaving the villa, Chris has become one of the biggest reality stars around, getting invited to prestigious events and landing massive deals, despite his split from Olivia Attwood. After landing his own TV show and record deal with BFF Kem Cetinay, Chris is now dating Little Mix star Jesy Nelson, with the unlikely couple looking VERY loved-up on social media. Chris is also a massive fan of horse racing and he's often spotted at some of the major events, including Cheltenham Festival and Ascot.

u00a9 ITV Camilla Thurlow She took over the role of the nation's sweetheart in 2017, after she pushed down all Love Island stereotypes! After getting her heart broken a number of times in the villa, Camilla got the last laugh when she left hand-in-hand with hunky model Jamie Jewitt.

u00a9 Getty Images Camilla Thurlow Camilla and Jamie are now one of the only couples from series three remaining, and they literally give us relationship goals every day. Meanwhile, Camila has put her fame to good use since she left the villa, working for a number of charities and returning to her humanitarian work in bomb disposal, something which was documented on her TV show, What Camilla Did Next.

u00a9 ITV Jamie Jewitt He might not be Prince Harry (who she reportedly dated), but male model Jamie Jewitt had the nation gushing over him when he turned into Camilla's Prince Charming. (Who can forget THAT La La Land moment?!)

u00a9 Getty Images Jamie Jewitt Similarly to Camilla, Jamie has remained grounded since he found fame, continuing to swoon in his modelling shoots. He also appeared alongside his girlfriend in her TV show, as well as attending a number of events with her.

u00a9 ITV Gabby Allen Liverpudlian lass Gabby Allen coupled up with Marcel Somerville during her time in the villa, with the nation loving their cute romance.

u00a9 Getty Images Gabby Allen Despite things looking like they were going very well between the two, Gabz dumped Marcel after he was caught cheating on her whilst they were on holiday together.Don't worry though, after taking part in Celebrity Big Brother in the summer of 2018, Gabby started dating former X Factor winner Myles Stephenson, with things going VERY well. The reality star also continued with her personal training business and she released a fitness book called 'Shape Up With Gabby'.

u00a9 ITV Marcel Somerville Viewers fell in love with Marcel during his time in the villa, not only for his relationship with Gabby, but also due to his hilarious commentary and analysis on his fellow couples.

u00a9 Getty Images Marcel Somerville Despite being caught red-handed when he cheated on Gabby, Marcel ironically released a book called Dr. Marcel's Little Book of Big Love. The singer also reunited with his former Blazin' Squad members, with the band performing a number of shows in London. Marcel is now a DJ.

u00a9 ITV Montana Brown Her facial expressions made the 2018 series, and things were looking up for Montana when she left the villa with Geordie boy Alex Beattie.

u00a9 Getty Images Montana Brown Despite splitting from Alex not long after leaving the villa, Montana has stayed in the spotlight, attending some of the biggest events such as The BRIT Awards, Coachella and various film premieres. The reality star is also a successful model and a brand ambassador for various different clothing brands. Montana is also still good friends with Gabby Allen, as well as Kaz Crossley from the 2018 series.

u00a9 ITV Alex Beattie Love Island viewers gushed over Alex when he arrived late in the villa in 2018, and it didn't take him long to couple up with Montana Brown.

u00a9 Getty Images Alex Beattie Alex didn't let his split from Montana get to him, he's now super loved-up with makeup artist Amy, with the Geordie PT posting a number of cute photos of the pair on his Instagram. Alex is still very big on his fitness, hosting an online fitness plan for fans, as well as continuing with his modelling.

u00a9 ITV Sam Gowland After entering the villa as a late arrival, Middlesbrough lad Sam found it hard to find a girl, meaning he left the villa as 'friends' with former TOWIE star Georgia Harrison.

u00a9 Getty Images Sam Gowland Fear not though, after leaving the show, Sam was quick to find a job, landing a spot in the cast of Geordie Shore, where he met Chloe Ferry. Unfortunately , the pair announced they'd split in May 2019, but revealed they have remained friends - good news if they are to continue filming Geordie Shore together!

u00a9 ITV Tyla Carr Despite being dumped out of the villa, Tyla was linked with Jonny Mitchell, Mike Thalassitis and Theo Campbell during her time on the show.

u00a9 Getty Images Tyla Carr None of these romances materialised though, and now Tyla is in a happy relationship with her boyfriend, with the pair welcoming a baby boy called Archie into the world in December 2018.

u00a9 ITV Jonny Mitchell He was known as the boy who broke Camilla's heart for most of the show, but Jonny Mitchell didn't let that get to him during his time in the villa.

u00a9 Getty Images Jonny Mitchell After leaving the show without a girlfriend, Jonny went on to appear in Celebrity Big Brother, and now he's engaged to model Danielle Zarb-Cousin. He's also still a big fan of making everybody jealous by posting some amazing looking photos as he travels around the world!

u00a9 ITV Dom Lever He was one of the nation's favourites when Love Island 2018 kicked off, and it seemed he was completely head over heels for Jess Shears when she arrived.

u00a9 Getty Images Dom Lever Despite NOBODY thinking they would last, Dom and Jess are now married, and actually look so loved-up on their social accounts. Dom is also enjoying a very successful career. As well as being a model and an influence, he make a lot of money with promotional posts on Instagram, alongside his wife Jess!

u00a9 ITV Jess Shears She wasn't the most popular contestant due to her treatment of Dom, but when the pair rekindled their romance on the outside, Jess seemed to change the public's opinion of her.

u00a9 Getty Images Jess Shears Now happily married to Dom, Jess, just like her husband, is a model and influencer... it must be nice!

Previous Next