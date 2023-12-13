Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson: his age, Instagram and romance with Zara McDermott

He is potentially one of the most successful cast members to come out of Made in Chelsea.

Joining the reality TV show as Louise Thompson's little bro back in 2013, Sam Thompson started out as Jamie Laing's intern and soon became a key player in the world of MIC.

Ten years later and Sam has had major success in the world of showbiz and has also found love with Love Island bombshell Zara McDermott, no less.

As the former Chelsea boy becomes the latest celeb to win the I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! crown, we take a look at his decade in the public eye...

Who is Sam Thompson?

You probably know Sam best for his appearance in E4's Made in Chelsea, but he also starred in the 2017 summer series of Celebrity Big Brother, as well as not one, but TWO series of Celebs Go Dating - where he didn't find love but he did find Pete Wicks.

Sam also won I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2023 and has TWO podcasts, one with BFF Pete Wicks called 'Staying Relevant,' and the other is a Love Island podcast that he a hosts with Indiyah Polack when the show is on the telly.

What is Sam Thompson's age?

Sam is 30 years old. He was born on 2nd August 1992.

Sam Thompson's transformation

Who else remembers when Sam wasn't all golden locks and mega straight teeth?

We sure do and so does MIC star Liv Bentley as she posted an old school picture of a young Sam with brown hair, rocking a teal coloured vest and some extremely low-slung grey joggers.

Not only is Sam looking about twelve years old but he is wearing a pair of marigolds and is doing THE WASHING UP. A Made in Chelsea cast member doing the dishes? What sort of crazy multiverse have we fallen into?

Liv captioned the photo, "No words." Which just about sums up the entire situation.

Sam added "WHEN LIFE WAS MARIGOLDS AND VIBES😂😊" as he re-shared the picture and are they not the most Sam Thompson type emojis out there?

The cute flashback came after Sam shared a topless mirror selfie of his new bod with the caption, "FEELING GOOD!!!"

How long has he been hiding that under those fine knit jumpers?

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott

Sam has been dating Zara since 2019 and the couple currently live together with their two cats, Albus and Cedric.

Sam returned to MIC with his girlfriend Zara in tow a while back and during their stint on the show the couple certainly brought the drama. Their relationship was one of the major storylines of series 20 after Zara admitted to cheating on Samduring her stint on The X Factor: Celebrity.

When was Sam Thompson on Made in Chelsea?

Sam joined the cast of Made in Chelsea in 2013 during the show's sixth series, when he moved into his sister Louise's flat.

He started off working as Jamie Laing's intern, helping with his Candy Kittens business, doing his dry-cleaning and just being Jamie's general personal assistant. Sam decided to take a break from filming in 2018 following the return of his ex, Tiffany Watson.

Speaking about his split from Tiff, Sam said, "That is why I kind of left in the first place. You don't want to be around your ex. Everyone on there is now more her friend and a lot of my friends have upped and left.

"I get a lot of things wrong, and I think to learn, evolve and grow as a human you have to make mistakes but when you're doing it on TV, people are judgey. It'll be nice not to have that level of scrutiny. Getting dumped all the time was chipping away at my confidence."

However, he added that he would never say never to returning to the show, "Sometimes, you need to take a step back. There are a lot of new people joining, amazing cast members, and I think it will be a stellar series.

"I grew up on that show. I joined when I was 19, I'm 26 now. The door is not shut, but I don't see myself going back in the near future. I think I'll be back at some point, so I'm not too sad."

Well, it didn't last too long because he returned very quickly, although he's since quit the show again.

When was Sam Thompson on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!?

Sam took part in the series in 2023 and was announced as the winner of show in December.

He beat politician Nigel Farage and boxer Tony Bellow, who came in this and second place, to be crowned King of the Jungle.

Since first appearing on the show, Sam has been linked to several of his castmates. He first tried to win over Fran Newman-Young back in his first series.

Then his ex-girlfriend Riley Uggla appeared on the scene in 2014, although they didn’t rekindle their relationship.

Then along came Lucy Watson's sister Tiffany in series eight. They were on and off for a good few seasons, before finally calling time on their relationship before Sam went into the CBB house.

Sam then started dating Sophie Habboo(Habbs) until their split in 2018.

In a dramatic twist, Sam fell out with his BFF Jamie Laing after news emerged that Jamie was dating Sophie but that's all water under the bridge. Jamie married Sophie in 2023 and Sam is, of course, all loved up with Zara.

Is Sam Thompson still friends with Jamie Laing?

They seemed to be besties on Made In Chelsea, but in 2019, reports suggested that Sam and Jamie were feuding after Jamie started dating Sam's ex, Sophie 'Habbs' Habboo.

However, Sam cleared everything up, putting the rumours to bed. Speaking to OK! magazine, Sam said, "Honestly, I was only going out with her [Sophie] for a very short amount of time. I think that… it’s a whole Made in Chelsea thing, it’s not to do with me."

Jamie was almost one of many celebs who was rooting for Sam during his stint on I'm A Celeb and shared a cute pics and message on his Instagram grid.

Who is Sam Thompson's sister?

Sam's sister is Made in Chelsea's Louise Thompson. Sam regularly shows brotherly support by mocking Louise and her boyfriend's Ryan Libbey's Instagram posts.

What happened between Sam Thompson and Tiffany Watson?

In 2018, Sam and Tiff announced they were taking a "planned break" from their relationship. Basically, they broke up for the summer so they could "find themselves" /get with a load of different people and work out if they actually want to be with each other. Turns out they didn't.

What happened with Sam Thompson and Amelia Lily?

Sam and Amelia Lily (from The X Factor / Geordie Shore) got close while they were in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Amelia said at the time, "We're just hanging out. We're both very busy at the moment. I bumped into him on Friday. We went on a date last Wednesday and it was nice."

She added, "We both came out of long term relationships so we're friends and hanging out and seeing where it goes. Who knows what the future holds."

Clearly, it wasn't meant to be.

What happened with Sam Thompson and Olivia Bentley?

During an appearance on Celebs Go Dating in 2020, in which Sam returned to the show to give his MIC co-star Olivia Bentley some dating tips, Sam revealed he had slept with Olivia around ten years ago before they were both famous.

The excitable reality star said, "Look Liv, I think we need to address the elephant in the room right now, we have actually slept together."

He then described Liv as being "bossy" and said she spent the night "telling him what to do" during their evening of passion.

What happened with Sam Thompson on Celebs Go Dating?

Sam appeared on the fourth series of Celebs Go Dating, and we became obsessed with his habit of acting out Harry Potter on his dates. They weren't there for it, but we very much were.

He got together with Amelia on the show, and even brought her onto Made In Chelsea on a double date with big sis Louise and her now fiancé Ryan Libbey.

Sam returned to the show in 2019, and again, he failed to find love - but did find Pete Wicks, who's bromance we 100% #stan.

Why is everyone talking about Sam Thompson's teeth?

It's hard to pinpoint exactly when Sam's teeth went under such a dramatic transformation, and we're not sure exactly what has happened to them. But he caused quite the stir when he rocked onto the MIC set with a brand-new set of gnashers.

Where did Sam Thompson go to school?

Like many of the MIC cast, Sam's had quite a privileged upbringing. He attended expensive boarding school, Bradfield College.

