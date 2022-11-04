by Elena Angelides |

We've had a look back at who has been on Celebrity Gogglebox because a decade ago, the concept of watching people watch TV sounded godawful. Of course in reality, the Channel 4 show has become a household favourite since 2013 and a perfect melting pot of the best characters and diverse accents across the nation.

Queue a celebrity version, all in the name of raising money for Stand Up to Cancer, and we’re all laughing and crying in front of the telly. But which famous faces have graced our screens since the celeb spin off began?

Get comfy, couch potatoes…

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

Years featured: 2019-2022

Occupations: Stacey is an influencer and presenter and Joe is an actor and presenter

We stan Dagenham’s sweetheart Stacey Solomon and Albert Square’s cutie Joe Swash on Gogglebox. So sweet. So wholesome. So many rows. The couple have been on Celebrity Big Brother for three years, way before their nuptials this July and deliver a cocktail of cuteness, dryness and squabbles in equal measure. During one of their bickers, viewers heard something smash in their Essex home and Joe blamed Stacey’s fridge labelling-system.

He monaed, “I hate labels, you put labels on everything. I am not going to live my life by your labels. It’s like living with a dictator.” Stacey quipped back, “I’m hardly Stalin.” We couldn’t agree more, hun.

Ed Sheeran, Example and Big Narstie

©Channel 4

Years featured: 2017

Occupations: Musicians

Although Ed Sheeran has been on the show more recently with singer Anna Marie, the combination of him with Example and Big Narstie was the naughty trio the UK actually asked for. Our personal favourite is their reaction to Nigella Lawson’s cooking show. It starts with Big Narstie saying “Who is Nigella?” and an epic commentary about her “larder management” and issue of having a “chilli collection” that’s out of control.

Rylan Clark and his mum Linda

Years featured: 2019-2022

Occupations: TV personality

If Essex was a person, it would be Rylan. And if Essex had a mum, it would be Linda. These two have provided solid telly analysis in recent years. Including Rylan commenting on an awkward First Dates encounter, “My willy has gone in, I felt that embarrassed for her.”

Meanwhile Linda thought that Paddington Bear was a puppet with someone’s “hand up him" during the Queen's Platinum Jubliee. Linda, it was CGI.

Dani and Danny Dyer

©Channel 4

Years featured: 2018

Occupations: Dani is a reality star and her dad Danny is an actor

After winning the nation’s heart on Love Island 2018, Dani went on the nation’s favourite show with her dad, Danny. Is there any television superior to Danny Dyer getting frustrating by a fly buzzing around his house? Well, Maybe his commentary about Naked Attraction, “They don’t meet the person, they look at their b * * * * * * * .” Epic.

Harry Redknapp and Sandra Harris

Years featured: 2020

Occupations: Former footballer and football manager

The way Harry spoke about his wife in the I'm A Celeb 2018 jungle – and her famous jam roly-polys - captured an old school, enduring love. It's safe to say that Harry won the nation’s hearts, with a true Queen by his side: Sandra. The pair met at a Motown dance in an old East End pub, The Two Puddings, when they just were 17 and have been married for 55 years. So, when they graced us with three Gogglebox episodes in 2020, we were truly tuned in.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes

©Channel 4

Years featured: 2019-2022

Occupations: TV presenters

Former This Morning presenters Ruth and Eamonn featured in six Celebrity Gogglebox episodes sporadically in the space of three years. The duo were watching a TV show about couples using household objects to spice up their sex lives during lockdown, and Ruth made headlines after commenting on what her friend gets up to sitting on a spin dryer. Sounds dirty.

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy

©Channel 4

Years featured: 2019

Occupations: TV personality and footballer

Before the nation-shattering social media post in October 2019, which sparked the Wagatha Christie scandal, Rebekah and her husband Jamie featured on Celeb Gogglebox with their pug, Boris. Since their 2019 stint, Boris has sadly passed away and a lot has changed for Rebekah too following the court case drama. Things haven't exactly ended either because there's Coleen’s exclusive Disney+ tell-all documentary, Channel 4’s drama and a West End Show all looming.

Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv

Years features: 2019-2022

Occupations: Nick is a radio and TV presenter. According to Liv’s LinkedIn, she’s an Assistant Merchandiser at PrettyLittleThing.

Nick has been doing bits for British humour on Celebrity Googlebox since 2019. One of our fave one-liners include his hilarious commentary on Naked Attraction, “Hiya Sue, I saw your fanny on Channel 4 last night, you got that report for us?”

Martin and Roman Kemp

Years featured: 2019-2022

Occupations: Martin is a musician and actor and Roman is a radio presenter.

On Gogglebox former EastEnders star Martin often tells his son Roman how fit his mum is. For instance, “You would have fancied, Mum” or “Mum was a tasty girl back in the day.” As you can imagine, Roman is often cringing. His mum Shirlie even appeared in one episode in a pink velour tracksuit and shared a snog with Martin, making Roman cringe even more. Bless him.

Emily Atack and her mum Kate Robbins

©Channel 4

Years featured: 2019

Occupation: Emily is an actress and Kate was a singer in the ’80s