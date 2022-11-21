Jamie Laing shares rare glimpse of Sophie Habboo’s ‘insanely hot’ mum

by Sam Price, Ben Pulsford and Emily Vierke |

The world of social media went wild when Jamie Laing shared a video of his fiancée's mum - and we totally get it.

Sophie Habboo (sometimes known as 'Habbs') and Jamie, who met whilst both part of the Made in Chelsea crew, took to Instagram over the weekend to play a joke on Sophie's mum, Sarah.

The 'Molly Mae prank' started out on TikTok when Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague created a 30 second video of her wishing a friend happy birthday but made silly faces throughout the video, leaving boyfriend Tommy Fury in total confusion.

But it wasn't the prank itself that had Jamie's followers talking, it was Sophie's mum, Sarah. Fans of the couple filled the comments section with compliments and statements of disbelief that this was Sarah was Sophie's mum and not her sister.

One follower declared, "No way is that her mum , looks more like her sister !!"

Another commented, "They look like sisters, beautiful ladies!"

One fan pointed out, "Omg Sophie and her mum have the same wrists." Not the most obvious of similarities to pick up on, but we love an observant fan.

"I thought Sophie’s dad was the most attractive parent I’d ever seen but now her mum is kicking him off of that pedestal 😅🔥," added another.

One more commented, "Omg her mum is insanely hot 😍😍😍 as is soph 😘🔥."

Habbs and Jamie announced they were engaged in December 2021 and she spilled some major tea on their upcoming nuptials on her podcast, Wednesdays We Drink Wine, earlier this year.

While answering listener queries over a glass of vino on a Wednesday with co-host Melissa Tattam and special guest, Love Island 2022 finalist Tasha Ghouri, the topic of weddings was brought up, leading Sophie to reveal her hen do plans.

She told the girls that she and Jamie were planning on merging their stag and hen dos into a giant "sten" party in Ibiza.

Speaking of her decision, Sophie said, "Personally, for me I find the thought of a hen gives me a bit of anxiety. It’s like all eyes on me and it scares me.

"Do you know why it scares me? I worry so much that my friends are having fun. I’d be like, ‘Are you all having fun?’"

As such, the couple have decided to share the load, by holding a huge joint Ibiza blowout (we're not sure when) with all their posh chums and chumettes.

Despite Sophie's announcement, bestie Melissa stressed that there will also be some sort of mini-hen in London to give the bride-to-be her moment.

MIC stars Sophie and Jamie got together (on MIC, of course) in the summer of 2019, beginning their relationship as close friends. The pair got engaged just before Christmas in 2021. Jamie revealed on his own podcast, Private Parts, that the pair were hoping to get married in 2023.

The couple now host their own pre-wedding podcast together called NewlyWeds, where they share the ups and downs of their journey to the alter. Here's hoping we get a live 'sten' ep in the not-too-distant-future.

Sophie 'Habbs' Habboo may live the ultimate influencer lifestyle on the gram, but she's more widely known for her appearance on Made in Chelsea. After joining the cast of the glam show, she's gone on to make a name for herself as a brand ambassador and business woman.

Here's your need to know on the reality star.

Who is Sophie Habboo?

Sophie "Habbs" Habboo is a reality TV star who became famous due to her appearance on Made in Chelsea. Since then, Habbs has become an internet personality, brand ambassador and business woman working with multiple brands over Instagram.

How old is Sophie Habboo?

Sophie was born on 19 October 1993 making her 28 years old.

When did Sophie Habboo join Made in Chelsea?

She joined the cast of Made in Chelsea during series 14, back in 2017, where she found her fame on the show at 24 years old.

What did Sophie Habboo do before Made in Chelsea?

Before Made in Chelsea, Sophie attended Newcastle University and graduated in 2015. During her time at uni she studied Media Communications and Cultural Studies.

She even went to uni with former cast member Clementine 'Clemmie' Cuthbertson.

Who are Sophie Habboo's parents?

Originally from Leamington Spa, her family consist of her mum, dad and sister Georgia.

Both of her parents, Patrique Habboo and Sarah Wigley are London based company directors, while her sister Georgia Habboo is a make-up artist.

Sophie and her family all live in London, which is where we imagine joining Made in Chelsea came about.

How is Sophie Habboo rich?

Well, we reckon that Habbs is doing alright for herself as she's rumoured to have a net worth of around £3million.

Having had parents who are both company directors and being a business woman herself, the TV star appears to be getting on just fine.

On Made in Chelsea, we saw Sophie date her co-star Sam Thompson, but their relationship wasn't one made to last. After six months together, they'd already split with Sophie claiming "he was lovely, he just wasn't right for me."

She's also been linked to Made in Chelsea stars Alex Mytton and Harvey Armstrong in the past before starting her serious romance with her Jamie.

Are Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing still together?

Yes. In fact, the pair have been engaged since December 2021. They've been an item since April 2019. They met while filming Made in Chelsea, became close friends and eventually started dating after a little bit of drama...

While fans of the show weren't too sure it would last, they've been going strong ever since. They've even survived Jamie's long list of past Made in Chelsea flings, and the Strictly Come Dancing curse.

Does Sophie Habboo have her own jewellery line?

As well as reality TV star and influencer, Sophie also has her own line of jewellery with the brand NU & MII (@nuandmii) and you can shop the collection here.

According to an Instagram Story, the collection is inspired by "the laws of attraction, being kind and having a positive attitude towards life and others." She even lends inspiration through the collection from her own life and fab jewellery pieces she's owned in the past.

Does Sophie Habboo have her own range of bikinis?

As the co-founder of sustainable swimwear brand, GI swim (@giswim _), we can now look stylish while doing our bit to help the environment thanks to Habbs and her sister, Georgia.

You can shop the full extent of the fab collection here, as modelled by Sophie on her Instagram. This gorgeous leopard print bikini is definitely calling our name.

Does Sophie Habboo have Twitter?

It looks like Sophie doesn't have a public Twitter account at the moment, but you can follow all the Made in Chelsea goss at (@E4Chelsea) on Twitter.

What's Sophie Habboo's Instagram?

You can follow Sophie on Instagram over at (@habboosophie) but be prepared to be filled with major Insta envy. Honestly, her grid is impeccable.

