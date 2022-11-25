Melissa Tattam confirms reunion with ex-boyfriend amid Miles Nazaire rumours

We'll be honest, updating you on Made in Chelsea relationships is one of the most complicated things us heat journalists have to do; it's NOT a Friday afternoon job – especially if we're updating you on both Melissa Tattam and Miles Nazaire in the same article (we're not even sure they can keep up these days). But we are literally being paid to do this, so here we are.

Earlier this month, Melissa revealed on her podcast Wednesdays We Drink Wine that she had been spending time with her model ex-boyfriend Toby Watkins during her recent trip to Bali, and now she has revealed their status as a couple. Again.

Melissa has spent the last few weeks on the Indonesian island filming the next series of the E4 reality series along with the likes of Miles, Julius Cowdrey, Issy Francis-Baum and Ollie Locke. Toby recently sparked rumours he was joining the cast when he flew out to join her, however, Melissa later clarified that Toby isn't joining Made in Chelsea and insisted that it was just a coincidence that he was in Bali at the same time. Sure, Jan.

When questioned by ex MiC star and bestie Sophie Habboo, on the podcast, Melissa confessed, "I think I touched a little bit on that Toby was in the country. I've seen him a couple of times, been spending some time together, it's been lovely."

Sophie continued to ask Melissa about single life (ahem), implying her friend will reveal more when she's back in England, "We will hopefully find out what happened in more detail when you get back. I feel like I will get more out of you when we've had a glass of wine."

Melissa was happy to agree and admitted, "We will spill the beans and I will be very honest with you guys."

Well, Melissa is back from Bali and, as promised, is ready to spill the beans now she's home.

She revealed, "I've been in a relationship, I guess... Not in secret, but I've been keeping it under wraps, not making it, like, official and, like, putting it out into the universe until now – with Toby Watkins."

And no one was shocked – except maybe Miles (we'll get to that).

Apparently the girls have plans to bring Toby on to the podcast for a serious grilling which our body and souls are ready for, quite frankly.

Melissa said, "We're going to get him on the podcast to explain himself."

She explained that she didn't want to confirm the speculation on the podcast until she was 100 per cent certain the relationship was in a "cemented" place, adding, "We just wanted to keep it quite private for a while."

And it seems that this time at least, it's a forever deal, as Melissa also revealed that Toby recently got a tattoo of a cutesy phrase the pair often say to one another to prove his loyalty to the Made in Chelsea star. Aww.

©E4

Melissa's exciting news means that the rumours that her and Miles became an item while in Bali are apparently complete BS; which in turn proves that Miles has literally no idea what's going on in his own love life, because he definitely suggested there WAS something going on between the pair towards the end of the Bali trip via his Instagram Story.

So, we think Miles is single right now, which means no one in SW3 is safe. Although to be fair, it is the weekend again; he could have a new girlfriend by Monday morning and we'll be writing a piece on her come Tuesday morning.

Melissa and Toby split earlier this year after three years together and he sparked speculation that he would be joining MiC last month when he shared a snap of him travelling to Bali after Melissa admitted there had been a "relapse" in their romance.

Chatting to best pal Sophie on a recent episode of Wednesdays We Drink Wine, Melissa said, "A lot of people seem to think because Toby Watkins is out in Bali at the same time that he’s coming on the show to rekindle the romance with me.

"There’s quite a few [ articles ] that have gone out that are saying that Toby is joining the show and we are rekindling our romance on Made in Chelsea, which is so false. He is absolutely not joining the show, guys."

At the time, when Sophie asked if a reconciliation was "on the cards", Melissa said, "Yeah."

"We’ve bumped into each other a couple of times and it’s been quite fun. I just had to clarify that he’s not coming on the show and he’s not coming on to surprise me and get back with me… even though I wish that was true," she added.

Sophie replied, "Oh my god, that would be lovely. Go on Toby, just join Made in Chelsea. Take one for the team, d’you know what I mean? Declare your love on national TV, it’s not that hard," and tbh, we agree.

©Instagram/Toby Watkins

Toby recently revealed he was jetting out to Bali several weeks ago when he shared a picture of him en route to the island. Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture of himself on the plane and wrote, "To Bali we go 🏝."

Speaking during a segment of the podcast called The Single Diaries, Melissa previously opened up about where things stand with Toby, saying, "I'm doing good. I'm very excited, basically I'm going away for quite a long period of time in two weeks. On Friday it's two weeks.

"Guys, I'm going away to a lovely hot country - I'm not sure if I can declare it yet - I'm really excited, and an ex-boyfriend's going to be there, so I'm really nervous at the same time."

Sophie then said, "Yeah, Toby's gonna be there. I mean, we're just going to say his name because everyone's gonna know."

Melissa continued, "And there has been a bit of a relapse with Toby," as Sophie laughed and added, "We all know what's going to happen there."

The MIC star joined the cast back in 2018 as Harry Baron's girlfriend, which was... a bit of a surprise considering his reputation as a ladies man.

Despite three years together, their relationship came to an end in 2021 and not long after she started dating model and videographer Toby. She often spoke about Toby on the podcast, shocking fans last year when she first mentioned him.

At the time, one person wrote, "More importantly, who is Toby 🤔."

According to Toby's Instagram page he is a video creator/videographer and is signed to IMG Models Worldwide.

Things were serious between the two, with Melissa revealing on the podcast that they had dropped the "L" bomb.

However she's now revealed that they secretly split over the summer.

"Right, so guys there's a bit of an announcement... I'm single," she said on the podcast.

"It's been maybe like a month and a bit. I didn't like hiding it but I had to get strong enough where I was ready to talk about it.

"Toby is still the best, we love Toby. That's all we're going to talk about with the break-up."

©Instagram/ @habboosophie

Melissa previously awkwardly revealed that Toby slept with YouTube and TikTok sensation Flossie Clegg on an episode of the podcast while Flossie was a guest.

It all began when Melissa told Flossie that she had her first big argument with Toby after it came to light that Toby had slept with Flossie.

She said, "He called me up the day before the podcast and he goes, 'I don't want to make you feel uncomfortable but I've slept with Flossie in the past'."

While Melissa initially thought he meant it happened recently he went on to say it happened "ages ago at a party".

Flossie responded saying, "It was one of those things where it was just like, 'why the f--k did we just do that? What the f--k? that was weird'," to which Sophie and Melissa reassured her that she didn't have to justify herself.

Melissa then went on to say that finding this out gave her "an excuse" to get into an argument with Toby, adding, "It needed to happen."

Who is Melissa Tattam from Made in Chelsea?

Melissa joined Made in Chelsea in 2018, but outside of the show she's a socialite and podcaster.

What is Melissa Tattam's job?

As well as being a reality star on MIC, a socialite and podcaster, Melissa is also the founder and owner of a MELISSAJAY, a bikini company she started in 2016.

She's also an influencer and YouTuber.

How old is Melissa Tattam?

Melissa Tattam is 25 years old.

What happened with Melissa Tattum and Harry Baron?

Melissa announced her and Harry broke up in an Instagram post back in September 2021. This news was a shock to many as they were considered one of the stronger relationships on the show. Melissa and Harry had been together for three years and were even at one point considering getting married.

The reason they broke up is unclear, although on an episode of Wednesdays We Drink Wine Melissa revealed that "everything is very amicable" between the two and that "nothing bad has happened, no one cheated."

In addition to this she said, "It happened at the right time," and that coming out of the relationship she is "feeling in a very good place".

You can listen to the full episode of the podcast here.

What is Wednesdays We Drink Wine?

'Wednesdays We Drink Wine' is a weekly podcast Melissa co-hosts with her friend and co-star Sophie. The talk about a variety of topics ranging from group holidays disasters to having sex on the beach. And of course, they drink wine.

New episodes come out every (you guessed it) Wednesday, and you can catch them here or follow @wednesdaywedrinkwine.

What is MELISSAJAY?

MELISSAJAY is a bikini company owned and founded by Melissa herself back in 2016. It was created out of her frustration that she couldn't find swimwear to fit her body type.

Melissa got into a bit of hot water a couple of years ago for labelling size 10 bikinis as large, and in the time since the company has remained relatively quiet. The Instagram page for the company has also been deleted so it may not even be running anymore.

Does Melissa Tattam have a YouTube Channel?

She does. You can find it here. She posts food, fashion, beauty & lifestyle vlogs on it.

What's Melissa Tattam's Instagram?