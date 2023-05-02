Here’s what Made in Chelsea’s Harry Baron is doing three years after quitting the show

Countless girls and guys have passed through the doors of Raffles and made a home on Made in Chelsea that it's hard to keep up.

We'll never forget the faces of Lucy Watson and Spencer Matthews but others are just a foot note on the twenty five series of TV's poshest reality show.

And one name that people never seem to forget, even though he joined half way through a season and left after three years, is Harry Baron.

harry was on Made in Chelsea

Harry was an outspoken troublemaker during his Chelsea stint, he joined alongside pal Sam Prince and was a night-club promoter at the time.

But since leaving the show Harry has made the most of London living and is currently working as a property broker and client advisor for estate agents, Chatterton Rees.

His Instagram also cites him as a digital creator and judging by his social media grid Harry is often off gallivanting around the world visiting Abu Dhabi and Monaco. It's alright for some.

Who is Harry Baron?

Harry is a former reality TV star and property broker.

Where is Harry Baron from?

Born in Hertfordshire, Harry now lives in London.

How old is Harry Baron?

He was Born 12 October 1989 - making him 33 years old. Harry's star sign is a Libra.

harry out and about

When was Harry Baron in Made in Chelsea?

Harry joined MIC as Sam Thompson's pal in 2017 and was part of the show for a few seasons before leaving at the end of 2020.

What happened when Harry Baron was on Made in Chelsea?

Harry was not afraid of causing some drama when he was on the reality TV show. He fell out with Julius Cowdrey and even made a play for Frankie Gaff when she was with Jamie Laing before dating Frankie's BFF Emily Blackwell. Honestly, only in Chelsea.

Is Harry Baron still with Melissa Tattam?

Harry dated Melissa Tattam for over three years before they ended things in September 2021, announcing the split on Instagram.

harry and emily previously dated

Is Harry Baron still friends Sam Thompson?

The pals went on holiday to Marbella last summer together so looks as though they are still pretty chummy.

Does Harry Baron have Instagram?

Yes and you can follow him @harryukbaron.