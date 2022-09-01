Made in Chelsea’s Emily Blackwell unveils new boyfriend and he’s FIT

Since joining Made in Chelsea back in 2016, Emily Blackwell has been a staple of the show, bringing her fair share of drama.

The last two series of the hit show saw Emily navigate her break up with Harvey Armstrong after he admitted to kissing a girl on a night out and her 'will they, won't they' friendship with Miles Nazaire in Mallorca.

As we gear up to the new series (which will hopefully be on screens in the autumn), Emily has shared some huge news - she's got another boyfriend and he's SO HANDSOME.

Declaring that the pair were now Instagram official, Emily shared a collection of lovey dovey snaps of herself and her new man Jordan Alexander.

She simply captioned the post, "❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥."

Emily was very quickly inundated with comments from her followers and co-stars, including Miles who wrote, "It’s INSTA OFFICIAL!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 love you both so much! ♥️".

Sophie Habboo said, "Wowie 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Insta official xoxox."

A fan added, "Hey good looking! And you Em x"

She even threw a little bit of shade at Harvey, as she shared a TikTok that was captioned, "When you find yourself in another relationship after promising yourself you'd be single for 2 years."

We're not sure when Jordan and Emily met, but we're hoping he makes an appearance on the new series because, swoooon.

Here's the need to know on Emily, who has had her fair share of drama and romance over the years...

Who is Emily Blackwell?

Emily is a model and the director of her own lingerie company, UYC London. She gained fame through her role in Made in Chelsea.

She grew up in Surrey and since joining the show she has become friends close with Jess Woodley, Tiffany Watson and Lottie Moss.

Outside of MIC she is also a YouTuber and Influencer.

Spencer Matthews and Caggie Dunlop The OG tragic split, even featuring an IRL (well, scripted reality) leaving at the airport scene. Spencer and Caggie weren't officially a couple, with Spencer dating model Funda Önal, but the chemistry between them was undeniable and for a long time Spenny thought of her as the love of his life. Eventually, feeling played by Spencer stringing her along while refusing to dump Funda (we don't blame her, tbh) Caggie left to pursue a "music career" in New York, and Spencer, realising the error of his ways, rushed to catch her at the airport to win her back. He missed her. Talk about dramatic.

Ollie Lock and Gabriella Ellis Cast your minds back to the first series and you will remember that a long-locked Ollie Lock was in fact dating a woman - aspiring pop star Garbriella Ellis, no less. But the couple split because Ollie was confused about his sexuality, and he quickly went on his "first ever" date with a man, leaving Gabriella heartbroken. So heartbroken, in fact, that she wrote her next pop song, Fight, about him, and there were some bizarre scenes in series two when she cast an Ollie lookalike to play the role of the leading man (subtle, hun).

Hugo Taylor and Millie Mackintosh We all know how this turned out IN THE END, but cast your minds back to series one and you'll remember the OG Chelsea power couple met a very messy end when Millie found out that Hugo (best mate of slimy Spencer Matthews) had cheated on her with HER best friend, the unassuming Rosie Fortescue. Cue a VERY dramatic speech at a party where Millie outed their betrayal in front of all their friends, making for possibly one of the best MiC scenes to this day.

Spencer Matthews and Louise Thompson After Caggie, Spencer's next conquest (in fact there might have been a few in between, to be fair), was weepy Louise Thompson, who was regularly reduced to tears by his womanizing ways. For some reason she stayed with him through multiple infidelities (seriously, we don't get it?) but things eventually came to a head when Spence met Louise at a bridge by the Thames (a classic) and told her he couldn't respect her when she "allowed" him to cheat on her.

Binky Felstead and Alex Mytton We were all rooting for Binky and new boy Alex Mytton when he showed up in series five, but it quickly became apparent he was one of the 'bois' by how well he got along with resident villains Spencer and Jamie Laing. They were a cute couple for a while, but Binky eventually split with Alex after learning he'd cheated on her on a night out with Spencer. She later found out the night in question had actually been an ORGY, which made things ten times worse. Poor Binks.

Sam Thompson and Tiffany Watson Ah, young love's dream. Except, not really, because a freshly de-cherried (presumably) Sam Thompson simply could not keep it in his pants during his two year relationship with Tiffany Watson. The couple eventually split during tearful scenes in Croatia, with Tiffany quitting the show shortly after. However, after Sam returned in 2019 with his Love Island girlfriend Zara McDermott in tow there were some seriously tense scenes where Sam very much gave the impression he wasn't over his first love.

Louise Thompson and Alik Alfus This one ruined us. Sure, New Yorker Alik was a bit of a bumbling idiot, and moving to the UK and asking Louise to marry him was A TAD overkill, but the scenes where Louise decided she couldn't go through with it and gave the ring back were peak heartbreak. There was later talk that their split had something to do with fellow American cast member Stephanie Pratt, but she hit back with a tweet saying, "Uhhh no she was shagging her trainer since March." She's now engaged (or is she?) to said trainer, Ryan Libbey.

Jamie Laing and Frankie Gaff We hate to say it, but Chelsea OG Jamie Laing just doesn't seem like he deserves a girlfriend. Not that Frankie Gaff was our fave, but is there a single partner Jamie hasn't done the dirty on? His relationship with Frankie was particularly eye-roll, but Frankie gave as good as she got when she went after Jamie's boi Alex Mytton and allegedly hooked up with TOWIE's Dan Edgar. They eventually split after one too many tearful confrontations at the dinner table with friends, and Frankie quit shortly afterward.

Liv Bentley and Digby Edgley After meeting on the set of one of 'photographer' Liv's nude shoots, it was love at first sight for these two and they managed a pretty normal relationship for a good few series. But things started getting rocky in series 18 with Digby increasingly frustrated by Liv's social life and Liv feeling stifled. At the end of the series after some major on-ing and an off-ing, Digby left for South Africa for work for three months, but then Liv went on Celebs Go Dating and the former couple shared some cut throat digs on Insta.

Maeva D'Ascanio and Miles Nazaire Let's face it - the golden era of MiC ended when the last remaining connections to the OG cast faded from the show (excluding Jamie Laing, obv), and we've been less invested in their relationships since then. But a special mention goes to Maeva D'Ascanio and Miles Nazaire. As each others' first loves in their native France, Maeva followed Miles to London where she joined the MiC cast and after a full series of heartbreak, the couple agreed to move on. We're sure Miles didn't have his best mate James Taylor in mind for Maeva's next squeeze, though. Awks.

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott After meeting on the celeb circuit, Sam brought Love Islander Zara onto MiC with him (despite her being very much not from Chelsea) in 2019 as he returned from a break from filming. Cue VERY awkward exchanges with his ex, Tiffany, who also picked that series to return. In September 2020 allegations of Zara cheating on Sam during her stint on The X Factor came to light (oh how the tables have turned, hey Sam?) and their dramz split is set to play out on the upcoming series.

When did Emily Blackwell join Made in Chelsea?

Emily joined Made in Chelsea in 2016, during series 12 of the show.

How old is Emily Blackwell?

Emily is 26 years old. She was born on November 20, 1995.

Who is Emily Blackwell dating?

Emily is dating Jordan Alexander after splitting from her Made in Chelsea co-star Harvey Armstrong after almost two years together at the end of 2021.

The pair, who moved in together during lockdown, faced problems during the last series of the E4 show after Emily expressed that she wanted to settle down and someday have children, while Harvey was more interested in partying.

A source told MailOnline, "Emily and Harvey's relationship broke down at the end of last year.

"They had been experiencing problems for some time after realising they want different things and aren't on the same page for the future."

harvey and emily together in 2021 ©Getty Images

They added, "Emily was devastated by the way Harvey treated her during filming for the last series of Made In Chelsea – he acted disrespectfully, and she struggled to trust him after his behaviour changed.

"Their breakup is going to play out on the new series, which was difficult for them both to film."

Harvey was introduced to the show as an ex of Sophie 'Habbs' Habbo and dated Liv Bentley before dating Emily.

Before her relationship with Harvey, Emily dated The Only Way is Essex's Tom Pearce, and was rumoured to have been dating Love Island’s Chris Hughes back in 2018.

After his split from Love Island co-star Olivia Attwood, Chris was rumoured to be dating Emily after he posted an Instagram photo of him and four of the Made in Chelsea girls.

A source told New! magazine at the time, "The truth is Chris has been seeing Emily for a while and Olivia knows all about it."

AND THEN Emily very much confirmed the romance, saying, "Chris is an amazing guy. It's early days but yeah. We'll see. He's great guy, an amazing guy.

“Not a bad bone in his body. There's nothing not nice to say about Chris"

How is Emily Blackwell rich?

Emily is a model and business owner outside of the show. She is definitely not the richest cast member by a long way with her net worth and background largely unknown.

Is Emily Blackwell still friends with Jess Woodley?

It appears Emily and Jess Woodley are still friends - there hasn't been any big fallouts between the two (as far as we know).

Does Emily Blackwell have a YouTube channel?

Emily does have a YouTube channel. She uploads videos pretty regularly so subscribe if you fancy more MIC content outside of the show.

Does Emily Blackwell have Instagram?