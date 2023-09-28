Made in Chelsea’s Harvey Armstrong: his age, job, feud with Miles Nazaire and girlfriend

The recently aired Made in Chelsea series was reminiscent of the old days, back when we never knew what insult was going to fly out of Millie Mackintosh's mouth or whose heart Spencer Matthews was going to break next.

Corsica seemed to bring out the chaotic side in all of the MIC cast, with break ups and throuples, secret kisses and constant flirting; not one of our SW3 babes was behaving.

Surprisingly, Harvey Armstrong, who does have a tendency to rub everyone up the wrong way, was one of the few people not causing THAT much drama.

Harvey was just trying to enjoy his summery break in Corsica and have a cute little holiday romance with Willow Day but that all changed when he had to jet off home early.

Enter Miles Nazaire.

Harvey and Miles have never seen eye to eye and it turns out that in his absence, Willow and Miles shared a cheeky, drunken kiss. Naughty Miles.

He also recently had a few choice words regarding the Chelsea charmer and admitted that Miles, "likes to stick his nose in."

It's giving mums arguing at the school gates and we're here for it.

Who is Harvey Armstrong?

Harvey is a reality star, businessman, chartered accountant and rugby player. He joined Made in Chelsea in 2019 as the boyfriend of Sophie Habboo (obvs they've since split as she's now married to MIC icon Jamie Laing).

How old is Harvey Armstrong?

Harvey was born in January 1995. At the time of writing he was 28 years old.

What does Harvey Armstrong do for a living?

Not only is Harvey an accountant he is also the CEO of Prime Time Lager, a company he founded which produces low-calorie caffeine-infused lager. Harvey owns the company alongside fellow MIC cast member, Sam Prince.

Who is Harvey Armstrong dating?

Harvey dated Sophie Habboo when he was first on the show in 2019, he then went on to have a tumultuous relationship with Emily Blackwell.

He does appear to be single, after going on dates with Willow, Yasmine Zweegers and Issy Francis-Baum.

What happened between Harvey Armstrong and Emily Blackwell?

All seemed to be well with Harvey and Emily Blackwell until he went and, erm, cheated on her and was caught out, as well. Harvey did admit that it was his "biggest regret."

Emily has now moved on and is loved up with Jordan Alexander.

What happened between Harvey Armstrong and Miles Nazaire?

When Harvey cheated on Emily, who is Miles' bestie, Miles was FUMING and has never been able to let it go.

The two are often coming to blows, usually about girls whether it be Harvey asking out Yasmine or Miles kissing Willow.

How does Harvey Armstrong know Gareth Locke?

The duo met on MIC, but Harvey and Gareth Locke-Locke, who recently quit the show, now have a business together. They will be going into the restaurant business together and the it will be the home to Harvey's lager brand, Prime Time.

Does Harvey Armstrong have Instagram?

He sure does, you can follow him at @harveyarmstrong_uk.