Harvey Armstrong calls out Made in Chelsea ‘troublemaker’ – and it’s NOT Sam Prince

We could count on one hand the number of Made in Chelsea cast members who actually get on and now that the Locke-Locke's have said goodbye to the streets of SW4 there is literally nobody to play peacemaker.

Petition for Gareth and Ollie Locke-Locke to be hired as meditators to keep the raucous Chelsea girls and guys in check. To confirm, by meditate, we mean Gareth stays calm and offers words of advice and Ollie entertains us with meme-worthy facial expressions.

Ollie is no longer on MIC ©channel 4

We think the MIC producers might need to start negotiating a deal with the new dads pretty soon if the goss coming out of the upcoming series is anything to go by. Not only has Willow Day referred to series 26 as 'hectic' but after how Corsica ended we can't work out who is actually still pals.

We can tell you who IS NOT mates, though. For a starters, Sam Prince and well, everyone, and we can't see Liv Bentley and Yasmine Zweegers becoming besties anytime soon.

Yas hooked up with Tristan Phipps, Liv's ex, remember? Literally weeks after they had split.

In the words of Drag Race UK star Tayce, "The Cheek, The Nerve, The Gall, The Audacity and The Gumption."

Another duo that won't be getting matching tattoos anytime soon is Harvey Armstrong and Miles Nazaire.

Harvey has fallen out with Miles ©channel 4

Harvey was a guest on the Matt Haycox podcast where he spoke A LOT about his Prime Time lager brand, but also touched on MIC and his relationship with the cast.

When host, Matt, mentioned Miles' name, Harvey didn't hold back in revealing his dislike for his fellow Chelsea lad.

"Yeah he’s a troublemaker, he likes to stick his nose in," Harvey muttered, "We’re not friends at the moment. I don’t think we’ve been friends for a while."

Understatement of the century there, Harv.

Miles and Harvey fell out when Harvey cheated on Emily Blackwell who just happens to be Miles' BFF.

Emily and Miles are besties ©channel 4

Harvey went on to add, "He’s an all right guy, he’s just not my cup of tea."

Miles is also not James Taylor's cup of tea, FYI, as it turns out that him and James have a major bust up in the new series of MIC.

Tell you who else Miles doesn't get on with: Sam Prince.

We're noticing a theme here.

"We just had a clash between girls, I guess," Harvey admitted.

Ah, yes, they first fell out because of the Harvey x Emily drama but in the most recent series of MIC, Miles DID kiss Willow who Harvey was enjoying a cheeky holiday romance with. Awks.