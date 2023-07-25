Made in Chelsea stars lifts the lid of ‘turbulent’ new series

After the news dropped that one of our absolute favourite couples were leaving Made in Chelsea, we had some concerns about the new series.

In case you were not aware, Ollie Locke-Locke and his husband Gareth Locke-Locke (even their names are iconic) announced last week they would be leaving the reality show, something about wanting to be good dads or something equally as admirable, we can't recall, we are far too devastated.

Emily won't be returning this season

Not forgetting, voice of reason, Emily Blackwell will be another face missing from Made in Chelsea: Corsica, you can understand why we had our concerns.

However, our hopes of a stellar series have been reignited after some of the cast chatted about just how explosive it will be with words such as 'intense,' 'f * * k,' and 'turbulent' being thrown around like a mallet in a game of polo.

Partners in crime Miles Nazaire and David 'Temps' Templar chatting on Miles' Playtime Podcast this week about the upcoming series of MIC and boy does it sound JUICY.

Miles said this series is the most intense yet

When Miles asked his besties how he would describe the latest season, Temps replied, "For me? Turbulent. In general, utter disbelief. As a general statement ‘what the f * * k?’"

When asked the same question, the Chelsea charmer has a similar sentiment as he responded, "For me? Not for you. F * * k."

Miles went on to say, "This is the most intense series I have ever been a part of, and I’ve done the show for six years and that is saying a lot. I have never witnessed so much drama and people just lost their inhibitions."

joel and temps filming made in chelsea ©E4

Surely not more intense then when Married At First Australia Star Ella May Ding traveled half way across the world to see Miles only for him to say "thanks but no thanks"?

SURELY not more intense than the Sam Prince vs Julius Cowdrey showdown that affected every single person on the show?

SURELY SURELY not more intense than the Emily Blackwell and Harvey Armstrong break-up/cheating scandal that was honestly devastating for all involved?

But Temps whole-heartedly agreed and confirmed, "It’s going to be hectic."

There hasn't been a release date for the Chelsea x Corsica series but the holiday episodes usually air around August and from the trailer that was unveiled in June we can see rows are aplenty, even Miles and Temps have a friendship fallout.

"Oh yeah, we have a falling out," Miles confessed before continuing, "We have a proper falling out. I threatened to move villa. I was like ‘f * * k it, I’ll move out.’"

Before turning to his BFF with a grin and adding, "I didn’t."

Of course he didn't, we think Miles and Temps would probably suffer from severe withdrawal symptoms if they spent a prolonged time apart.