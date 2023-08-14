Made in Chelsea set to air ground-breaking ‘throuple’ storyline in UK first

The new series of Made in Chelsea kicked off with an explosive start last night (Sunday 13 August 2023) and judging by the teaser for next week, the drama is set to continue/soar.

From Bella Sharpe and Reza Amiri-Garroussi having words to Imogen Bloom and David 'Temps' Templar arguing for the [insert unthinkable number here] time, love is most certainly not in the air for some of these cast members.

But one couple who who were clearly thriving during the filming of Made in Chelsea: Corsica is loves young dream, Joel Mignott and Robbie Mullet.

Robbie and Joel will be featured in the first reality TV throuple

The duo had some drama in the last season of MIC but after chats and therapy Joel and Robbie are better than ever and it looks as though the good times aren't over yet as they feature in a TV first and we're all kinds of obsessed.

As the couple enjoy a getaway in Corsica, along with the usual MIC suspects, a newcomer by the name of Geronimo Mörtl catches Joel and Robbie's eye and the three become involved in a romantic entanglement.

According the the Daily Mail, Channel 4 are ensuring they handle the subject with care and have hired a 'Queer Expert,' in order to support Joel, Robbie and Geronimo and any negativity that may come their way.

But it's 2023, babes, and if any reality TV show and couple were going to open up about the concept of a throuple it was going to be Made in Chelsea and the cutest couple about, Robbie and Joel.

Robbie and Joel

So, what even is a throuple?

The name speaks for itself and sums up what the connection stands for. When three people become involved in a romantic relationship the 'couple' becomes a 'throuple,' hence the combination of the words, 'three,' and 'couple.'

Several US TV shows have featured throuples in their plot lines including sitcom Schitts Creek, Netflix's The Politician and police drama S.W.A.T, but this is a first for UK television.

heatworld even managed to have a quick chat with Joel who was open about their experiences and what it is him and Robbie are after.

We asked him about the kiss between himself, Robbie and Geronimo and what we can expect to see in the upcoming episodes.

"You will see it play out," he confirmed, "me and Robbie are just starting to explore consensual non-monogamy."

The term 'non-monogamy,' often goes hand in hand with 'throuple,' as it's more of a general phrase to summarise a romantic relationship between more than two people.

Joel added with a laugh that there are, "trials and tribulations," which is what can be expected when exploring a new world of romance.

Tune in to Made in Chelsea: Corsica which will air every day at 9pm on E4 from now until Thursday 17 August.