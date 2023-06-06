Bella Sharpe : Who is Reza Amiri-Garroussi’s new lady friend?

The season finale of the most recent series of Made in Chelsea aired last month and it was a bittersweet finish for our SW4 babes.

It saw the relationship between Liv Bentley and Tristan Phipps come to a gut-wrenching end as well as Miles Nazaire falling out with pretty much everyone.

But Ollie Locke-Locke and his husband Gareth Locke-Locke (still absolutely obsessed with their names) were in high spirits with all the good news surrounding their baby and Sam Prince has managed to NOT wind anyone up nearly all season.

Does that make anyone else miss Julius Cowdrey?

Somebody who did find themselves caught up in just a little chaos was Reza Amiri-Garroussi.

After having a tumultuous relationship with Ruby Adler, Reza is no stranger to drama but this time it had nothing to do with his ex-girlfriend and everything to do with new flame, Bella Sharpe.

The fashion queen joined the show as Reza's 'casual' romantic partner but it hasn't been smooth-sailing for the couple and if the new trailer is anything to go by the drama looks set to continue.

Who is Bella Sharpe?

Bella is one of the newest faces to join Made in Chelsea, she joined alongside model youngster Freddy Knatchbull and TikTok sensation David 'Temps' Templer.

How old is Bella Sharpe?

Bella is 26 years old.

Where is Bella Sharpe from?

Bella is from London.

What does Bella Sharpe do ?

Bella works for fashion brand Flannels as a PR manager.

When was Bella Sharpe on Made in Chelsea?

Bella joined the most recent series (season 25, can you believe?) and was a key character in Reza's storyline seeing as they're loosely dating and all.

What happened with Reza Amiri-Garroussi and Bella Sharpe?

Bella joined as the not-quite girlfriend of one Reza Amiri-Garroussi. The duo had an on/off fling during the most recent series of MIC, but after Bella admitted she wanted 'more' Reza called it a day on their situationship.

However, Bella confessed she will be joining Reza and the rest of the Chelsea crew on their summer hols to Corsica, so the likelihood of the romance being fully over is slim to none.

FYI, Corsica is an island between France and Italy, we had to Google it as we definitely failed our Geography GCSE.

Reza and Bella ©Channel 4

Does Bella Sharpe have Instagram?

She sure does: @annabellasharpe.