Meet Made in Chelsea’s newest cast member Geronimo Mörtl

With the first episode just days away, excitement for Made in Chelsea’s Corsica series is at an all time high. Especially now it’s been announced there’s a gorgeous new man, Geronimo Mörtl, joining the cast.

Geronimo will appear on Made in Chelsea: Corsica alongside his best friend and Miles Nazaire’s latest romantic interest, Jane Aubrun-Matin, and they’ve appeared on reality TV together before so we’re expecting them to shake things right up.

It’s only right that we get more acquainted with Geronimo ahead of his Made in Chelsea debut, so here’s everything you need to know about him…

Geronimo and Jane are the latest additions to the Made in Chelsea cast ©Channel 4

Who is Geronimo Mörtl?

Geronimo is the latest addition to the Made in Chelsea cast. He's a model and student, as well as a self-confessed partier and flirt. We have a feeling he'll fit right in with the rest of the SW3 huns on their holiday to Corsica.

How old is Geronimo Mörtl?

At 22 years old, Geronimo is one of the youngest MIC cast members.

Where is Geronimo Mörtl from?

Geronimo was born in Trinidad and Togabo, but he currently lives in Paris.

Geronimo is a self-confessed flirt and loves to party ©Channel 4

Has Geronimo Mörtl been on TV before?

Made in Chelsea is the first UK reality show that Geronimo's appeared on. Earlier this year, he starred on French reality show La Villa alongside Jane. The show, which gives us even sexier Love Island vibes (it is French after all), sees former reality contestants search for love in a luxury villa, with fresh anonymous singletons popping up throughout the series. See, we told you it was like Love Island.

What is Geronimo Mörtl's sexuality?

Geronimo is openly bisexual and says he loves boys and girls equally. He can be seen getting up close personal with Robbie Mullet and Joel Mignott in groundbreaking upcoming scenes, which will show the UK's first same-sex three-way kiss on television.

Does Geronimo Mörtl have Instagram?

You can find Geronimo on Instagram at @geronimomrl, where he currently has over 43k followers.