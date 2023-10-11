Made in Chelsea’s Lauren Sintès: her age, job and relationship with Harvey Armstrong

Made in Chelsea returned this week and within the first ten minutes there was already some questionable behaviour from certain cast members.

We're not naming any names but he does have bleach blond hair and a penchant for floral shirts.

That's thrown you, hasn't it? We could mean a number of fellas, including Temps, Joel Mignott or Sam Prince. You will have to watch it to find out.

Another Chelsea chap who ended up having a few rows with his cast members is Harvey Armstrong and judging by the trailer for next week's episode it looks like he will be having a few more before the season ends.

Harvey is caught up in some drama ©channel 3

To the surprise of absolute no one, Harvey's problems stem from his love life and MIC newcomer Lauren Sintès will be a key player in the next batch of dramz.

During his time in Corsica, Harvey was having a lovely little love affair with Willow Day, but upon returning to the UK Harvey DID end up getting frisky with someone who wasn't Willow.

In fact, the mystery woman was dating Harvey's pal, Reza Amiri-Garoussi. Classic Harvey.

But that's all water under the Chelsea bridge and Willow and Harvey have decided to make a go of the romance which is all well and good until a smiley Lauren Sintès saunters in and Harvey declares...

"I'm single."

Oh, well, that was short-lived.

All we have to say is, poor Willow and good luck Lauren.

Who is Lauren Sintès?

Lauren Giselle Sintès is one of the new faces set to join the cast of MIC.

Where is Lauren Sintès from?

According to her Instagram bio, Lauren is French/British and judging by the trailer for next week's episode of Chelsea she has a rather saucy French accent.

Lauren Sintès will be joining MIC ©Getty (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

What does Lauren Sintès do?

Lauren is a model and social media influencer.

When is Lauren Sintès on Made in Chelsea?

The newbie is set to feature on the next episode of the show, airing Monday 16 October.

What happened between Lauren Sintès and Harvey Armstrong?

WELL, nothing yet but it is Harvey and he does seem to have a little fling with pretty much every single female that enters his eyeline.

Lauren. ©Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for San Clemente Palace Kempinski

What is Lauren Sintès' Instagram?

Her Instagram is @lauren.sintes.