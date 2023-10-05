Made in Chelsea’s Robbie Mullet: his age, job, boyfriend and Geronimo relationship

This may be controversial, but we can confidently say that we are well and truly experiencing the glory days of Made in Chelsea.

We are not kidding when we tell you that the latest series was just as dramatic as season six when Spencer Matthews broke up with Louise Thompson on Putney Bridge.

It's largely due to the stellar cast who seem to make it their life's mission to make each episode more drama-filled than the last. One cast member who's made headlines during their time on the show is Robbie Mullet, so before the new seriesairs, here's a handy guide on everything you need to know about him.

Who is Robbie Mullet?

Joining the cast of Made in Chelsea in 2021, Robbie is a law student and reality TV star.

How old is Robbie Mullet?

Robbie is 23 years old.

Where is Robbie Mullet from?

Robbie is from London.

What does Robbie Mullet do?

Robbie recently graduated from uni, he studied law at University College London. For now, it looks like Made in Chelsea is his full-time job. However, his LinkedIn states that he plans to be a Trainee Solicitor at Herbert Smith Freehills LLP.

When did Robbie Mullet join Made in Chelsea?

Relatively new to the SW4 crew, Robbie joined in season 21 alongside bestie Inga Valentiner. These days, he and Inga are still close and he usually spends a lot of time with Liv Bentley.

Who is Robbie Mullet dating?

Robbie is in a relationship with Joel Mignott, a DJ and model from Leeds. Joel joined the MIC cast earlier this year, and his and Robbie’s relationship has seen many ups and downs play out on screen.

What happened with Robbie Mullet, Joel Mignott and Geronimo Mörtl?

Made In Chelsea: Corsica made history by featuring the first three-way relationship not just on this show, but in UK reality show history. Robbie and Joel opened their relationship up to newcomer Geronimo Mörtl, and while Robbie was keen to keep the relationship going, it all became too much for Joel, and the pair said goodbye to Geronimo before jetting back to London.

However, it looks like what happens in Corsica doesn’t always stay in Corsica. The trailer for the upcoming series shows Robbie admitting that he developed feelings for Geronimo, which hints that there may be trouble ahead for Robbie and Joel’s relationship.

Does Robbie Mullet have Instagram?

He sure does, you can follow him at @robbie.mullett.