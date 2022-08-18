Made in Chelsea: when does it return?

We’ve been waiting (very impatiently) for the new series of Made in Chelsea and thankfully the wait is ALMOST over. If you’re in need of a dose of summer viewing to cure your post Love Island blues, then MIC is where it’s at as the socialites are headed to Mallorca.

Made in Chelsea will officially return on Monday, August 22 on E4 from 9pm. However, this series will run slightly differently, as it is shorter than usual and will run on five consecutive nights throughout the week, with the final episode on Friday, August 26.

There are also four new faces set to join the cast in Mallorca, the first being Julius’ mysterious ex India Hovenden, (we can see the drama already) who is currently working as a PA to the Editor in Chief at Vogue and makes a surprise appearance at the villa in Mallorca.

Fashion student Issy Francis-Baum, is another new face on the scene. The 20-year-old also models part time and enjoys horse riding.

Another newbie this series is freelance fashion model Willow Day, who was born in London but grew up in Mallorca. E4 have also teased that the model will turn the heads of a couple of the Chelsea boys and will find herself stuck in the middle of some drama- we can’t WAIT.

Lastly, we have new boy Malek Amro. The 31-year-old moved to Mallorca from the UK two years ago and now works for a wealth management agency.