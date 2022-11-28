Made in Chelsea’s Maeva shows off ‘labour’ photo and OMG

Made in Chelsea's resident Parisian Maeva D'Ascanio updated her Instagram followers on her pregnancy over the weekend and it's official: a MiC baby will be here any day now.

Maeva has been documenting the pregnancy, her first with fiancé James Taylor, on her social media accounts and keeping her fans in the loop with everything that is going on during these exciting times.

It came as a surprise to no one when Maeva announced on her Instagram story that she had been induced and baby D'Ascanio x Taylor would be with us very soon.

Sharing several photos of herself at the hospital, Maeva also showed us a snap of what James was doing during the pre-labour waiting.

Of course, he was watching the the World Cup. Absolute classic.

As we await the arrival of Maeva and James's little one we can take a look and what we know about the French-born Made in Chelsea star.

How old is Maeva D'Ascanio?

Maeva is 30. She turned the big three-oh in August 2022, making her a Leo.

In one hilarious Made in Chelsea clip Maeva confessed she didn't want her baby to be a Sagittarius, however seeing as it is due anytime now it doesn't seem as though Maeva will be getting wish and will in fact be giving birth to a Sagittarius.

We do have to wonder if this has anything to do with ex-boyfriend Miles Nazaire who is, in fact, a Sagittarius. Eeeek

When did Maeva D'Ascanio join Made in Chelsea?

Maeva joined Made in Chelsea around 2019 as the ex-girlfriend of Miles and it didn't take long for her to cause some drama when she hooked up with Miles' (now former) bestie James.

What does Maeva D'Ascanio from Made in Chelsea do?

Like many of the Made in Chelsea crew Maeva is predominantly an influencer, but her focus appears to be on her role as brand ambassador for luxury jewellery brand Kings Jewels London.

What happened with Maeva D'Ascanio and Miles Nazaire on Made in Chelsea?

Miles and Maeva dated for three years before she joined the show in 2019. It has been one hell of a journey for the duo, especially when Maeva kissed Miles' BFF James (who she is now expecting a baby with).

Miles doesn't tend to lose his cool, but when Maeva told Miles what had gone down between his ex and his best mate, voices were raised and a glass was thrown. All very dramatic. All very Made in Chelsea.

Nowadays the two are just friends but do still seem to constantly be involved in each others business and love lives.

When did Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor start dating on Made in Chelsea?

Maeva and James have been together for three years. They first got together in the summer of 2019 and although there was the whole cheating drama they powered through and are still together.

Are Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor engaged?

Maeva originally proposed to James in an episode of Made in Chelsea and he declined. But weeks later James got down on one knee and popped the question himself, Maeva obviously said yes. Phew.

