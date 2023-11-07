Made in Chelsea’s Jasmine Saunders: her age, Instagram and relationship with Freddy Knatchbull

Oh these Made in Chelsea types are a bunch of scallywags, aren't they?

If they aren't off hooking up with their mate's boyfriend, they are lying to their pals about making a romantic dinner for the lady said pal is currently trying to woo.

The most recent season of the structured reality TV show has been filled to the brim with drama and we haven't even had a dinner party yet.

Harvey Armstrong and Tristan Phipps are both vying for the attention of newcomer Lauren Sintès, although in the most recent episode, the American DID essentially say Harvey had no chat and she was done with him. Hilarious but harsh.

Lauren dated both Harvey and Tristan ©channel 4

James Taylor only went and UNINVITED Sam Prince to his wedding after his future wife Maeva D’Ascanio told him to. Iconic, and we can't even begin to wrap our hat around the disaster that is Sam's love life.

Surprisingly, Miles Nazaire seems to be keeping out of the drama this season, focusing on his ice skating probs, but we do suspect he will have some thoughts on another newbie by the name of Jasmine Saunders.

Before you jump the gun and assume Miles will be back to his womanising ways, it turns out Miles's mate and protégé, Freddy Knatchbull may have a thing for Jasmine.

So who is the latest MIC cast member and do we approve of her and Freddy?

Jazz is the latest addition to the cast of MIC ©channel 4

Who is Jasmine Saunders?

Jasmine also known as Jazz has joined the cast in the latest series of Made in Chelsea alongside Lauren. We can't imagine Jazz will be causing quite as much of a ruckus as her American co-star but we shall see.

How old is Jasmine Saunders?

She is 22 years old.

What does Jasmine Saunders do?

She has just recently graduated from university. A keen tennis player, Jazz considered a career in the sport but found it too intense. She ended up studying in L.A and has since moved back to London although her Instagram bio cites 'Marbella/London.'

She probably has a hundred room mansion in the glam Spanish city.

Where is Jasmine Saunders from?

London, baby. Although she studied in Los Angeles, she currently lives in Battersea with her sis.

jazz ©channel 4

Is Jasmine Saunders single?

Jasmine is currently single however she has most certainly caught the eye of model turned waiter, Freddy.

Enjoying a bite to eat with Bella Sharpe, Jazz bumped into Freddy who was working at Verity Bodwitch's restaurant. Freddy admitted to 'sliding into Jazz's DMs.'

They later enjoyed a little double date with newly lovey dovey couple Liv Bentley and David 'Temps' Templer.

Side note, can we discuss how fabulous it is that Liv and Temps' couple nick name is Livid? Obsessed.

Freddy slid into Jazz's DMs ©channel 4

Does Jasmine Saunders have Instagram?

She sure does: @jazz.saunders.

